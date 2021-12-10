Global Medical Face Mask Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Moldex-Metric, BYD Auto and Honeywell Among Others

Dec 10, 2021, 13:45 ET
The global medical face mask market is expected to reach USD 5,730.55 million, with a growth rate of 5.73% by 2026.
Market Overview
Medical face masks are primarily used among healthcare professionals. The spread of the COVID-19 worldwide is driving the demand for medical face masks. The surgical face masks, which are disposable principally, are used in the healthcare sector. Increasing patient treatments and surgeries across the globe are driving the demand for medical face masks within the healthcare sector.
The supply chain of the medical face market includes the international network of manufacturers, distributors, and shippers. The medical face masks industry is largely impacted by economic cycles and customer demands. These play a significant role when companies prepare their strategy and develop their plans in the market. China and the US are the largest manufacturers of medical-grade face masks globally. During the pandemic, large face mask production was in the APAC region, especially in China.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the medical face mask market during the forecast period:
- The inception of 3-d printed medical face masks
- The trend of double masking
- Introduction of hybrid multiply face mask
- Increase in the number of surgeries across the globe
- Introduction of innovative face masks
- Countries made mandate usage of face masks compulsory
Key Highlights
- An increasing number of COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 diagnostics are major reasons for the sudden increase in the global medical mask market demand.
- North America dominates the global medical face masks market in revenue, followed by Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
- In terms of unit shipments, Europe leads the global face masks industry. Countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK accounted for the largest share in the European medical face mask market in 2020.
Vendor Analysis
- The key players in the global medical face mask industry are Moldex-Metric, BYD Auto, Prestige Ameritech, Kimberly-Clark, Honeywell, 3M, and Owens & Minor.
- In the future, new product launches, capacity expansion, collaborations will be crucial for companies to maintain revenue growth in the coming years. For instance, in 2020, Honeywell has added a medical face mask production operation at its Phoenix Engines campus in Arizona to fight against the global novel coronavirus pandemic.
Key Vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/amlbxf
