Global Medical Footwear Market 2018-2022: Opportunities & Threats for Vendors - Aetrex Worldwide, DJO Global, Drew Shoe, New Balance & OrthoFeet

The Global Medical Footwear Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the period 2018-2022.







The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







One trend affecting this market is the surge in innovative product designs. Although the scope for innovation is limited in this market, vendors are continuously investing in R&D activities to innovate and launch new products.







According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing awareness of health and foot-related concerns. Factors like self-research conducted on health concerns and self-medication done by consumers is resulting in an increased awareness.







Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the low product penetration and product affordability concerns in developing countries. The limited number of multispecialty and super-specialty hospitals and lack of skilled physicians, nurses, and other service providers affect the healthcare services.







Key Vendors

Aetrex Worldwide

DJO Global

Drew Shoe

New Balance

OrthoFeet

Key Topics Covered:







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market outline

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Men - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Women - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Surge in innovative product designs

Eco-friendly medical footwear

Rise in product visibility and accessibility through online retailing

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Aetrex Worldwide

DJO Global

Drew Shoe

New Balance

OrthoFeet

PART 16: APPENDIX







