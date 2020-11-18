Global Medical Gloves Market 2020-2030: Shift in Consumer Preference from Powdered Gloves to Non-powdered Gloves

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Gloves Market Research Report: By Raw Material, Application, Sterility, Type, Distribution Channel, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per a study conducted by the publisher, the global medical gloves market is predicted to reach a value of $20,435.6 million by 2030, progressing at a 10.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030).



The market has been registering growth due to the increasing risk of contagious diseases, rising volume of surgeries, surging geriatric population, growing healthcare spending, and increasing burden of chronic diseases across the globe.



Unlike many other industries, the COVID-19 situation has positively affected the market. Owing to the surge in spread of the pandemic, the requirement for these products has risen considerably all over the world. Medical gloves are an important personal protective equipment and it is mandatory for healthcare professionals to wear them while they are caring for patients affected by the virus. The increasing number of hospitalization due to the spread of this pandemic is expected to drive the growth of the market.



North America has been leading the medical gloves market, geographically, because of the surging requirements for medical gloves from healthcare settings, presence of major players in the region, and surging incidence of COVID-19.



Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to register the fastest growth in the years to come, due to the rising requirement for these gloves from diagnostic centers, clinics, and hospitals and surging geriatric population.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Raw Material

4.1.1.1 Latex

4.1.1.2 Nitrile

4.1.1.3 Vinyl

4.1.1.4 Neoprene

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Examination

4.1.2.2 Surgical

4.1.3 By Sterility

4.1.3.1 Non-sterile

4.1.3.2 Sterile

4.1.4 By Type

4.1.4.1 Non-powdered

4.1.4.2 Powdered

4.1.5 By Distribution Channel

4.1.5.1 Direct

4.1.5.2 Indirect

4.1.6 By End User

4.1.6.1 Hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers

4.1.6.2 ASCs

4.1.6.3 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Shift in consumer preference from powdered gloves to non-powdered gloves

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Surging risk of contagious diseases

4.2.2.2 Increasing geriatric population

4.2.2.3 Growing volume of surgeries and rising burden of chronic diseases

4.2.2.4 Increasing healthcare spending

4.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Volatility in raw material prices

4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Gloves Market

4.3.1 Demand for Medical Gloves

4.3.2 Government Initiatives

4.3.3 Export/Imports of Medical Gloves

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Raw Material

5.2 By Application

5.3 By Sterility

5.4 By Type

5.5 By Distribution Channel

5.6 By End User

5.7 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Raw Material

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Sterility

6.4 By Type

6.5 By Distribution Channel

6.6 By End User

6.7 By Country

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.2 Strategic Developments in the Market

11.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.2.2 Product Launches

11.2.3 Other Developments

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Business Overview

12.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.3 Key Financial Summary

