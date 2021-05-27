FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 16; Released: May 2021 Executive Engagements: 12188 Companies: 240– Players covered include Ansell Healthcare Products, LLC; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Cardinal Health, Inc.; Cypress Medical Products, LLC; Halyard Health, Inc.; Hartalega Holdings Bhd; Kossan Rubber Industries BHD; Molnlycke Health Care AB; Paul Hartmann AG; Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad; Semperit AG Holding; Shijiazhuang Hongray Group; Supermax Corporation Berhad; Top Glove Corporation Bhd; Vulkan Medical AS and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Segment (Examination Gloves, Surgical Gloves); Category (Powder-Free, Powdered); End-Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Medical Gloves Market to Reach $64.7 Billion by 2026

Medical gloves are indispensable products in the area of medicine, whose primary function is to protect healthcare personnel as well as patients from various infections. The criticality of medical gloves continues to rise in wake of growing spread of infectious diseases, increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections, and growing awareness on safety. Persistent increase in incidence of infectious and chronic diseases, rising concerns over personal safety and sanitation and strict regulations in place pertinent to the use of personal protective equipment are fueling demand for medical gloves. Also driving growth is the development of healthcare infrastructure in developing nations and the increase in number of hospitals and other care facilities. Currently, the medical gloves market is witnessing incremental growth driven by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a highly infectious disease that is necessitating the use of personal protection including gloves and masks to prevent the spread of virus. Sustained prevalence of global epidemics such as SARs, Bird Flu, Dengue, Ebola and Zika; and bioterrorism threat, would continue to scale the demand for disposable medical gloves.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Gloves estimated at US$30.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$64.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period. Examination Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.2% CAGR and reach US$42.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surgical Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Examination gloves are widely used due to their extensive use by medical practitioners during patient examinations. As the number of infectious diseases continue to increase around the world, the demand for examination gloves is on the rise. Surgical gloves, used while performing surgical procedures, are witnessing growing demand led by the rise in surgeries in both developed and developing regions. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and other medical conditions that contribute to the need for surgical interventions is giving impetus to the market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2026

The Medical Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 11.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR. Demand is high in US and Europe due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, standards and regulations, with a sizable number of clinics, hospitals and medical institutions. High level of awareness and advancement in medical technologies are other factors supporting high consumption. Several emerging markets across the world are seeing demand for medical gloves continue to rise driven by growing affluence, increasing incidence of various diseases and as a result their treatment, rising volume of surgical procedures, improvements in healthcare services, government regulation and rising awareness on safety and prevention. More

