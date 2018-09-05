Global Medical Grade Silicone Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Medical Grade Silicone Market 2018-2022" report

The global medical grade silicone market to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Medical Grade Silicone Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in demand for medical grade silicone from developing countries. Developing economies such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, the Philippines, and Indonesia exhibit a high demand for medical grade silicone and contribute significantly to the global medical grade silicone market.

One trend in the market is technological advances in robotic surgery. Robotic procedures are likely to make surgeries universally affordable and accessible in the future. Several robotic surgery firms such as TransEnterix have successfully completed the preliminary cadaveric, animal, and first-in-human trials.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent regulations and policies. Stringent regulations by the EPA and Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and restriction of Chemicals on materials for prosthetics, medical devices, and tapes can pose serious challenges to the growth of the global medical grade silicone market.

Key vendors

China National Chemical Corporation

DowDuPont

Momentive

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Wacker Chemie

