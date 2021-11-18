Global Medical Grade Tubing Market (2021 to 2030) - Featuring AP Technologies, Asahi Tec and Cook Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Grade Tubing Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical grade tubing offers a wide range of applications in the pharmaceutical and medical industry. The applications include administration of fluids, transfer of gases, and drug delivery, among others. Owing to the tubes' mechanical, thermal and chemical properties these can be used for a wide range of minimally invasive applications such as catheterization, delivery systems, and drug delivery systems.

The global medical grade tubing market is an emerging market in the medical device ecosystem. The market has witnessed a rise in sales of the products owing to the growing use of medical tubing in catheters and interventional cardiology. Furthermore, the market also offers advanced designs for customized products that would further improve the need of the medical industry. The major factors that have a positive impact on the market's growth include high prevalence and growing incidences of congenital heart defects, rise in cardiac catheterization, and increasingly in interventional cardiology. There are a wide variety of materials associated with medical grade tubing including fluoropolymers, polyolefins, PVC, and silicone among others.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Medical Grade Tubing Market

During COVID-19, the growth of the medical grade tubing market was negatively impacted, especially in 2020. The market has witnessed an increase in the growth of nasogastric tubes, nebulizers, spacer devices, and others. The market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period 2021-2030. The increasing innovations and products designs in the global market and growing use in emerging economies are the factors for the growth of the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some of the key players operating in the global medical grade tubing market include AP Technologies Group Pte Ltd., A.P. Extrusion Inc., Asahi Tec Corporation, ATAG spa, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Cook Group Incorporated, FBK Medical Tubing, Freudenberg Medical, MDC Industrie MicroLumen Inc., Nordson Corporation, Optinova Group, TE Connectivity, and Trelleborg Group.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Medical Grade Tubing Market Report

What are the key trends that have a strong influence on the global medical grade tubing market? How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the growth of the medical grade tubing market?

What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the key players to maintain and capture market share?

How does the patent landscape of medical grade tubing look like?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global medical grade tubing market?

Which leading companies are dominating the global medical grade tubing market?

What are the regulations about the global medical grade tubing market? What are the initiatives implemented by different government bodies?

What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global medical grade tubing market?

How is each segment of the global medical grade tubing market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the expected revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

Which region carries the potential for the significant expansion of key companies for the medical grade tubing market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition

2 Scope of Research

3 Research Methodology

4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Medical Grade Tubing Market

4.1 Impact on Manufacturing Facilities

4.2 Impact on Supply Chain

4.3 Impact on Market Size

4.3.1 Scenario Comparative Analysis (Pre-COVID, During-COVID, Post-COVID)

4.4 Future Outlook and Recommendations

5 Industry Analysis

5.1 Technology Landscape

5.1.1 Key Trends

5.1.1.1 Short-Term Potential

5.1.1.2 Mid-Term Potential

5.1.1.3 Long-Term Potential

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Regulatory Framework

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Rest-of-the-World

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.4.1 Patents Filed, by Year

5.4.2 Patents Filed, by Country/Cluster

5.5 Product Benchmarking Matrix

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.6.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.6.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.6.5 Intensity of Competition

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Key Strategies and Developments

6.2.1 Funding Activities

6.2.2 M&A Activities

6.2.3 Partnerships, Alliances and Business Expansions

6.2.4 Regulatory and Legal

6.2.5 New Offerings

6.3 Business Model Analysis

6.4 Key Players - Competitive Benchmarking

7 Global Medical Grade Tubing Market Scenario

7.1 Assumptions and Limitations

7.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

7.3 Global Medical Grade Tubing Market Size and Forecast

7.3.1 Realistic Growth Scenario

7.3.2 Pessimistic/Conservative Scenario

7.3.3 Optimistic Scenario

7.4 Market Dynamics

7.4.1 Impact Analysis

7.4.2 Market Growth Promoting Factors

7.4.3 Market Growth Restraining Factors

7.4.4 Market Growth Opportunities

8 Global Medical Grade Tubing Market (by Material), 2018-2030

8.1 Opportunity Assessment

8.2 Growth Share Matrix

8.3 Fluoropolymers

8.3.1 Fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP)

8.3.2 Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF)

8.3.3 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

8.3.4 Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

8.3.5 Other Fluoropolymers

8.4 Polyolefins

8.4.1 Polypropylene (PP)

8.4.2 Polyethylene (PE)

8.4.2.1 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

8.4.2.2 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

8.4.2.3 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

8.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

8.6 Silicone

8.7 Thermoplastic Elastomers

8.7.1 Polyether block amide (PEBAX)

8.7.2 Other TPEs

8.8 Other Materials (Polyamide (PA), Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), Polyester, etc.)

9 Global Medical Grade Tubing Market (by Product), 2018-2030

9.1 Opportunity Assessment

9.2 Growth Share Matrix

9.3 Single Lumen Tubing

9.4 Multi-Lumen Tubing

9.5 Heat Shrink Tubing

9.6 Coextruded Tubing

9.7 Flexible (TPE) and Rigid Tubing

9.8 Class VI Tubing

9.9 Multi-Layer

9.10 Para-Tubing

9.11 Multi-Bore Tubing

10 Global Medical Grade Tubing Market (by Application), 2018-2030

10.1 Opportunity Assessment

10.2 Growth Share Matrix

10.3 Abrasion Protection

10.4 Drug Delivery

10.5 Bulk Disposable Tubing

10.5.1 IV Tubing

10.5.2 Dialysis Tubing

10.6 Catheters

10.7 Special Applications

10.7.1 Peristaltic Pump Tubing

10.7.2 Gas Supply Tubing

10.7.3 Smoke Evacuation Tubing

10.7.4 Feeding Tubes

10.8 Other Applications (Arthroscopy, Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, etc.)

11 Global Medical Grade Tubing Market (by End Market), 2018-2030

11.1 Opportunity Assessment

11.2 Growth Share Matrix

11.3 Medical

11.4 Bio-Pharmaceutical

11.5 Life Science

11.6 Clinical Testing

12 Global Medical Grade Tubing Market (by Region), 2018-2030

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Overview

13.2 AP Technologies Group Pte Ltd.

13.2.1 Company Overview

13.2.2 Role of AP Technologies Group Pte Ltd. in the Market

13.2.3 Key Financials

13.2.4 R&D Insights

13.2.5 Recent Developments

13.2.6 SWOT Analysis

13.3 A.P. Extrusion Inc.

13.4 Asahi Tec Corporation

13.5 ATAG spa

13.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG

13.7 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

13.8 Cook Group Incorporated

13.9 FBK Medical Tubing

13.10 Freudenberg Medical

13.11 MDC Industries

13.12 MicroLumen Inc.

13.13 Nordson Corporation

13.14 Optinova Group

13.15 TE Connectivity

13.16 Trelleborg Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r0mbbe?

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

