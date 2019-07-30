Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size, Trends, Forecasts Report 2019-2023

DUBLIN, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Size, Trends, Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Size, Trends, Forecasts (2019-2023), provides an in-depth analysis of the medical imaging equipment market including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides analysis of the medical imaging equipment market by value, by segments and by region. The report further provides detailed regional analysis of the global medical imaging equipment market by value.

The medical imaging can be segmented on the basis of end user such as, hospital, independent diagnostic centers and ambulatory health care. Additionally, medical imaging can also be divided on the basis of application named as, Obestrics/Gynecology health, Orthopedics Musculoskeletal, Neuro and Spine, Breast Health and General imaging.



The global medical imaging equipment market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as increase in geriatric and obese population, rising healthcare spending, increasing ratio of chronic diseases, increasing life expectancy etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth.



Some of the major challenges faced by the market are shortage of helium, high cost treatments, deficiency of skilled radiologist, regulatory issues and safety issues are associated with medical imaging.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall medical imaging equipment market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The major players dominating the medical imaging equipment market are Siemens AG, General Electronics (GE), Philips and Canon. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Medical Imaging: An Overview

2.2 History of Medical Imaging: An Overview

2.3 Medical Imaging Modalities: An Overview

2.4 Medical Imaging Segmentation: An Overview

2.4.1 Medical Imaging Segmentation on the Basis of Application

2.4.2 Medical Imaging Segmentation on the Basis of End-User

2.5 Advantages and Disadvantages of Medical Imaging



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Segment (Ultrasound machine, MRI, CT scanner, X-Ray and Molecular Imaging)

3.1.3 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Region (Asia Pacific, Americas and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA))

3.2 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Ultrasound Equipment Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Equipment Market by Value

3.2.4 Global X-Ray Equipment Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Molecular Imaging Equipment Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Medical Imaging Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Value

4.2 Americas Medical Imaging Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Americas Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Value

4.3 EMEA Medical Imaging Equipment Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 EMEA Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population

5.1.2 Rising Healthcare Spending

5.1.3 Accelerating Obese Population

5.1.4 Rising Chronic Diseases

5.1.5 Upsurge in Demand for Point Of Care Diagnostics

5.1.6 Increasing Life Expectancy

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Shortage of Helium

5.2.2 High Cost Involved

5.2.3 Lack of Skilled Radiologists

5.2.4 Safety Issues

5.2.5 Stringent Regulations

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 3D Printing in Medical Imaging

5.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

5.3.3 Emerging 4D & 5D Ultrasound Imaging Technology

5.3.4 Cryogen-Free MRI Imaging System



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Medical Imaging Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Market Imaging Market Players by Shares

6.3 Global MRI Market Players by Shares

6.4 Global CT Market Players by Shares

6.5 Global X-Ray Market Players by Shares

6.6 Global Ultrasound Market Players by Shares



7. Company Profiles



Canon

General Electronics (GE)

Philips

Siemens AG

