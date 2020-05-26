Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market Analytics Report 2020-2025, Featuring Key Players Althea Group, BC Technical, Inc. and Siemens Healthineers
May 26, 2020, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Imaging Equipment Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Medical Imaging Equipment Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.5%. OEM, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$20.4 Million by the year 2025, OEM will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$215.7 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$175.1 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, OEM will reach a market size of US$1.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Recent Market Activity
- Global Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market: A Primer
- Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment
- Benefits Associated with Outsourcing Model Build Massive Momentum
- Future Market Prospects Remain Highly Promising
- Analysis by Geographic Region
- Developed Regions: The Dominant Markets
- Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Developing Regions
- Increase in Number of Hospitals & Clinics Infuses Momentum in Developing Regions
- Analysis by Service Provider Type
- OEMs Dominate the Medical Imaging Equipment Services Market
- Non-OEM Vendors Find Little Space to Thrive
- Repair Contract Volumes
- Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Key Market Determinant
- Evolving Role of In-House Service Departments
- Reimbursement Policies
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Medical Imaging Equipment Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Agfa HealthCare NV (Belgium)
- Althea Group (Italy)
- Medical Equipment Solutions and Applications Sagl (Switzerland)
- BC Technical, Inc. (USA)
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)
- Esaote S.p.A (Italy)
- Fonar Corporation (USA)
- GE Healthcare (USA)
- Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
- Hologic, Inc. (USA)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (Korea)
- Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
- Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
- TRIMEDX (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Critical Importance of Imaging in Care Delivery & Persistent Need to Maintain Fully-Conditioned Imaging Equipment: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
- List of Modalities by Type - Advanced Modalities and Basic Modalities
- Northbound Trajectory in Deployment & Usage of Imaging Equipment Across Modalities: A Review
- Key Trends in the Imaging Equipment Market Favoring Wider Uptake of Outsourcing Services
- Steep Increase in Medical Diagnostic Volumes
- Growing Demand for Sophisticated Healthcare Technologies
- Wearable Devices, AI Tools and Mobile Applications Seek to Proliferate Diagnostic Imaging
- Prominence of 3D Technology
- Cost Related Issues Associated with Electronic Systems Used in Diagnostics
- Sustained Focus on Equipment Modernization
- Imaging Medical Equipment Market: Competitive Scenario
- Aged and Outdated Equipment - Primary Demand Driver
- Refurbished Equipment Fueling Services Market
- Preventive Maintenance Critical in Time and Materials Service
- Remote Services - An Additional Benefit to Make the Switch
- Online Applications to become More Common
- Potential for Services in Mobile Medical Imaging Equipment
- Demographic Factors Favor Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
