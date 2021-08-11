Global Medical Laser Market Report 2021 with Market Share Analysis of Alcon, Lumenis, & Cynosure

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Laser Market by Type, Application - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Medical Lasers Market is estimated to reach a value of $3.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.



The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing number of cosmetic procedures, rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, and increasing prevalence of eye disorders. In addition, the growth of medical tourism is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for market players.



Based on type, the medical lasers market is segmented into solid-state, gas, dye, and diode lasers. The solid-state lasers market is segmented into holmium yttrium aluminum garnet lasers (Ho:YAG), erbium yttrium aluminum garnet lasers (Er:YAG), neodymium yttrium aluminum garnet lasers (Nd:YAG), potassium titanyl phosphate lasers, Alexandrite lasers, and ruby lasers The solid-state lasers segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2021.

Various public and private companies have started developing solid-state lasers to support their adoption in various medical applications. The use of solid-state lasers in medical applications, such as treatment processes for scar removal, melisma treatment, and skin resurfacing, has encouraged various healthcare facilities to adopt these lasers for performing treatments.



Based on application, the dermatology segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2021. The growing demand for cosmetic surgeries and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures drive this segment. However, the urology segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. In dermatology, lasers are used for various treatments, such as vascular lesions, pigmented lesions and tattoos, hair removal, facial wrinkles, scars, sun-damaged skin, and skin cancers. Thus, the demand for lasers is high in dermatology applications.



The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the medical lasers market in 2021. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the presence of major vendors in the region, technological advancements in medical devices, government investments to promote innovation in the healthcare segment, the exponential growth of aesthetic/cosmetic procedures, and rapid increase in ophthalmic surgeries, such as cataracts. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, application, and geography?

What is the historical market size for the medical lasers market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2021-2028?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the medical lasers market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape for the medical lasers market?

What are the recent developments in the medical lasers market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the medical lasers market, and how do they compete with the other players?

The key players operating in the global medical lasers market are

Lumenis Ltd.

Fotona d.o.o.

BIOLASE Inc.

IRIDEX Corporation

CUTERA Inc.

Alna-Medicalsystem AG & Co. KG

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Boston Scientific Corporation

Alcon Inc.

STRYKER CORPORATION

Alma Lasers

biolitec AG

Bluecore Company

Cynosure

PhotoMedex

Spectranetics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Covid-19: Impact Assessment

4.1. Scenario A: Severe Impact

4.2. Scenario B: Moderate Recovery

4.3. Scenario C: Fast Recovery



5. Market Insights

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing Number of Cosmetic Procedures

5.2.2. Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

5.2.3. Increasing Prevalence of Eye Disorders

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High Cost of Medical Lasers

5.3.2. Stringent Safety Regulations

5.4. Opportunity

5.4.1. Growth of Medical Tourism

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Risks Associated with Lasers



6. Global Medical Laser Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Solid-State Lasers

6.2.1. Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers (Nd:YAG)

6.2.2. Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers (Er:YAG)

6.2.3. Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers (Ho:YAG)

6.2.4. Alexandrite Lasers

6.2.5. Potassium Titanyl Phosphate Lasers

6.2.6. Ruby Lasers

6.3. Gas Lasers

6.3.1. Co2 Lasers

6.3.2. Excimer Lasers

6.3.3. Argon Lasers

6.3.4. Helium-Neon (He-Ne) Lasers

6.3.5. Krypton Lasers

6.3.6. Metal Vapor (Copper and Gold) Lasers

6.4. Diode Lasers

6.5. Dye Lasers



7. Global Medical Laser Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Dermatology

7.3. Ophthalmology

7.4. Urology

7.5. Dentistry

7.6. Cardiology

7.7. Gynecology

7.8. Other Applications



8. Global Medical Laser Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Key Growth Strategies

9.3. Market Share Analysis (2020)

9.3.1. Alcon, Inc.

9.3.2. Lumenis, Ltd.

9.3.3. Cynosure



10. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cxbqpy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

