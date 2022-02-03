Global Medical Loupes Market Report 2022: Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2027 by Type, Lens Type, Application, Magnification, Distribution Channel, End-user, Region, & Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Loupes Market, By Type (Flip-Up Loupes, Through-the-lens (TTL) Loupes, Clip-On Loupes, Headband Mounted), Magnification, Lens Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Opportunities and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Loupes Market stood at USD356.23 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period, 2023-2027 to reach market value of USD530.01 million by 2027F.

The Global Medical Loupes Market is anticipated to grow due to high prevalence of chronic diseases and their treatment through minimally invasive surgeries for which medical loupes are required. The market growth can also be contributed to the growing prevalence of dental disorders worldwide and technological advancements.

Technological advancements like incorporating IT applications with the medical devices like augmented reality (AR), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) may also support the growth of the Global Medical Loupes Market in the next five years. Healthcare practitioners are employing augmented reality technologies in conjunction with medical loupes to assist end-users in surgical operations volume in order to achieve more precise and enhanced optical imaging.



Medical loupes are small magnifying lenses, designed to set one eye piece or head frame to provide magnified approach for the examination of surgical area. The medical equipment is simply used to provide a wider scope to the surgeon such that correct ergonomics can be maintained throughout the procedure. The equipment enhances visual acuity, along with treatment quality. The risks of mistakes and surgical mistakes are also minimized with the use of medical loupes.



The Global Medical Loupes Market is segmented by type, lens type, application, magnification, distribution channel, end-user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on application, the market is further differentiated into dental, surgical, and others. Surgical application of the medical loupes is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the grounds of high prevalence of diseases and their treatment through surgeries.

This is followed by Dental application. Young population along with geriatric population are highly susceptible to various dental disorders. Bone grafting, oral surgical flaps, dental tissue grafts, surgical periodontal therapies, endodontic treatment, caries, cavity treatment, etc., are all sorts of dental disorders that require medical loupes for the diagnosis, analysis, and treatment procedures, and thus aid the market growth in the future five years.



Some of the major players in the market include:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Univet S.r.l

Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Envista Holdings Corporation (Orascoptic)

Halma Plc (Keeler Limited)

General Scientific Corporation (SurgiTel)

Integra Lifescience Holding Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

MeridentOptergo (Optergo AB)

HOYA Corporation

VorOtek Pty Ltd

SheerVision Inc.

Graham Field Inc

LumaDent, Inc.

Admetec Solutions Ltd.

Neitz Instruments Co., Ltd.

Rose Micro Solutions LLC

Xenosys Co., Ltd.

Enova Illumination, Inc.

Dent-ALL Corp. (ErgonoptiX)

LW Scientific

i-Med Technology BV

Designs for Vision, Inc.

Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

North-Southern Electronics Limited

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Medical Loupes Market, By Type

Flip-Up Loupes

Through-The-Lens (TTL) Loupes

Clip-On Loupes

Headband Mounted

Medical Loupes Market, By Magnification

Up to 3.0x

3.0x-5.0x

Above 5.0x

Medical Loupes Market, By Lens Type

Galilean

Prismatic

Medical Loupes Market, By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Medical Loupes Market, By Application

Surgical

Dental

Others

Medical Loupes Market, By End-User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Medical Loupes Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

