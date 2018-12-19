Global Medical Mattress Market to 2023: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5% with Blue Chip Medical Products, Casco Manufacturing Solutions, Hill-Rom, Select Medical & Thomashilfen Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Medical Mattress Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical mattresses market will register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The increasing number healthcare facilities coupled with surging rise in patient care services is one of the key driving factor for the market growth during our forecast period. The increasing demand for services such as post-treatment patient care services and home care services owing to the increasing healthcare instances.

Additionally, issues like obesity lead to bariatric surgeries, in turn, requiring the patients to be bedridden for longer time. Therefore, such rising demand for offering healthcare services will lead to the increasing need for different types of medical mattresses. The benefits offered by gel mattresses and foam mattresses make them viable solution to be adopted for the treatment and prevention of pressure ulcers.

Market Overview

Rise in pressure ulcer cases

Pressure ulcers are pressure injuries that cause damages to the skin or underlying tissue. The increasing patient pool for pressure ulcer cases, owning to various medical conditions, many of the healthcare facilities and home caretakers are focusing on minimizing the occurrence of pressure ulcers. This has led to a rise in demand for medical matters such as pressure relief mattress.

High cost of raw materials

The common raw material of the medial mattress is innerspring, helical spring, box spring and other covering materials. The rising price of raw materials may lead to the medical mattress manufactures to increase the price of their products to achieve profit margins. This may eventually hinder the market growth during our forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The medical mattresses market is moderately fragmented with the presence of market players. The increasing number healthcare facilities had intensified the competition among the vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the markets competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Report Summary

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the patient care services are growing globally, owning to the rising number of healthcare facilities. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the influx of technological advancements for medical mattress is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the availability of medical mattress for rent may encourage small- scale clinics and home users to adopt such products. This will reduce the sales prospects of new products from medical mattress manufactures.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Foam - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Innerspring - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Continuous development of new products

Influx of technological advancements for medical mattress

Rise in adoption of powered air mattress

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Blue Chip Medical Products

Casco Manufacturing Solutions

Hill-Rom

Select Medical

Thomashilfen

PART 14: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b5q73l/global_medical?w=5



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

