Global Medical Mattress Market to 2023: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5% with Blue Chip Medical Products, Casco Manufacturing Solutions, Hill-Rom, Select Medical & Thomashilfen Dominating
The "Global Medical Mattress Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical mattresses market will register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
The increasing number healthcare facilities coupled with surging rise in patient care services is one of the key driving factor for the market growth during our forecast period. The increasing demand for services such as post-treatment patient care services and home care services owing to the increasing healthcare instances.
Additionally, issues like obesity lead to bariatric surgeries, in turn, requiring the patients to be bedridden for longer time. Therefore, such rising demand for offering healthcare services will lead to the increasing need for different types of medical mattresses. The benefits offered by gel mattresses and foam mattresses make them viable solution to be adopted for the treatment and prevention of pressure ulcers.
Market Overview
Rise in pressure ulcer cases
Pressure ulcers are pressure injuries that cause damages to the skin or underlying tissue. The increasing patient pool for pressure ulcer cases, owning to various medical conditions, many of the healthcare facilities and home caretakers are focusing on minimizing the occurrence of pressure ulcers. This has led to a rise in demand for medical matters such as pressure relief mattress.
High cost of raw materials
The common raw material of the medial mattress is innerspring, helical spring, box spring and other covering materials. The rising price of raw materials may lead to the medical mattress manufactures to increase the price of their products to achieve profit margins. This may eventually hinder the market growth during our forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The medical mattresses market is moderately fragmented with the presence of market players. The increasing number healthcare facilities had intensified the competition among the vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the markets competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Report Summary
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the patient care services are growing globally, owning to the rising number of healthcare facilities. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the influx of technological advancements for medical mattress is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the availability of medical mattress for rent may encourage small- scale clinics and home users to adopt such products. This will reduce the sales prospects of new products from medical mattress manufactures.
