Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Cylinders Market, 2020-2026 - Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Analysis, Product Substitutes

DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Technology, by End-user, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical oxygen concentrators & oxygen cylinders market size is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.



Technological improvements in oxygen concentrators, such as lesser weight, greater efficiency, high oxygen output, are anticipated to raise demand for portable concentrators, thereby aiding growth of the market. These concentrators allow patients to adopt an active lifestyle. They can easily carry out their day-to-day activities while using these medical devices. Hence, manufacturers are trying to miniaturize these medical devices as smaller sizes are always preferred by patients.



In addition, increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other lung disorders is another key factor driving the market. Prevalence of COPD and other lung disorders is high in tobacco smokers and people exposed to airborne pollutants. COPD is a leading cause of mortality and morbidity worldwide. According to the European Respiratory Society, in 2019, COPD emerged as the fourth major cause of mortality and morbidity and is expected to become the third leading cause of mortality and morbidity in the next ten years, if the prevalence grows at the same rate. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, in 2016, the prevalence of COPD was 251 million globally.



COPD is a leading cause of death in the U.S, however many people are still ignorant about it, thus many cases remain undiagnosed. Hence, governments in various countries have undertaken initiatives to educate people about the early symptoms and ways of managing the condition. For instance, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) in the U.S. initiated the COPD Learn More Breathe Better Program-a national health education program-that aims to create awareness about lung health in the country. Rising number of government initiatives and awareness campaigns by various organizations to educate patients about COPD is expected to drive the market for medical oxygen concentrators and cylinders over the forecast period.



Report Highlights

Portable concentrators emerged as the leading product segment in 2019 with a revenue share of 35.2%

By technology, continuous flow accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019. The pulse flow segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end user, home care emerged as the leading segment in 2019 owing to growing usage of home-based therapy

North America accounted for the largest market share based on revenue in 2019. Increasing prevalence of COPD, growing geriatric population, and technology advancements are driving the usage of these medical devices amongst people in the U.S.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Market Outlook

2.2 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Market Segment Outlook

2.3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Market Competitive Insight

2.4 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Market Snapshot, Revenue (USD Million)

2.5 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Market Snapshot, Volume (Units)



Chapter 3 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2 Regulatory Framework

3.2.1 U.S.

3.2.2 Canada

3.2.3 Europe

3.2.4 Japan

3.2.5 Australia

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 Technological improvements in medical oxygen concentrators

3.3.1.2 Increasing prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and other lung disorders

3.3.1.3 Increasing number of government initiatives for COPD awareness

3.3.1.4 Growing geriatric population susceptible to respiratory problems

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 Low penetration of medical oxygen concentrators in developing and underdeveloped economies

3.3.2.2 High cost of medical oxygen concentrators with respect to medical cylinders

3.3.3 Industry Challenges

3.4 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.1.1 Bargaining power of the suppliers

3.4.1.2 Bargaining power of the buyers

3.4.1.3 Threats of substitution

3.4.1.4 Threats from new entrants

3.4.1.5 Competitive rivalry

3.4.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.4.2.1 Political landscape

3.4.2.2 Economic and Social landscape

3.4.2.3 Technology landscape

3.4.2.4 Legal landscape

3.5 Prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) by Country, 2014 - 2026

3.6 Market Share Analysis on Reimbursed (Insurance) & Private Purchases



Chapter 4 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

4.2 Company Market Position Analysis

4.3 Company Market Share/Ranking, by Region

4.4 List of Key Emerging Companies

4.5 Company Market Share Analysis in Global Oxygen Cylinders Market (2019)

4.6 Company Market Share Analysis in Global Stationary Oxygen Concentrators Market (2019)

4.7 Company Market Share Analysis in Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market (2019)

4.8 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market

4.9 Opportunity Analysis & Product Substitutes



Chapter 5 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Market, Product Outlook

5.2 Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Market: Product Movement Analysis

5.3 PorTable Oxygen Concentrator

5.4 Stationary Oxygen Concentrator

5.5 Oxygen Cylinders



Chapter 6 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Market, Technology Outlook

6.2 Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Market: Technology Movement Analysis

6.3 Continuous Flow

6.4 Pulse Flow



Chapter 7 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Market: End User Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Market, End User Outlook

7.2 Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Market: End User Movement Analysis

7.3 Homecare

7.4 Non-homecare



Chapter 8 Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape



Invacare Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Resipronics)

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Inc.

CAIRE INC.

Inogen Inc.

O2 Concepts, LLC

Nidek Medical Products, Inc.

OxyGo, LLC

ResMed

Precision medical, Inc.

GCE Group (GCE Healthcare)

Linde plc

Cramer Decker Medical, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u2nfyj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

