Global Medical Packaging Industry
Aug 27, 2019, 09:45 ET
Medical Packaging market worldwide is projected to grow by US$19.
5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6%. Polymer, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$37.2 Billion by the year 2025, Polymer will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$690.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Polymer will reach a market size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company (USA); Amcor Ltd. (Australia); Avery Dennison Corporation (USA); Beacon Plastics (India); Bemis Co., Inc. (USA); Berry Global Group, Inc. (USA); Campak Inc. (USA); CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada); Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH (Austria); DowDuPont, Inc. (USA); Hamer Packaging Technologie SL (Spain); Oliver Healthcare Packaging (USA); Placon Corporation (USA); Rollprint Packaging Products, Inc. (USA); Sonoco Products Company (USA); Steripack Contract Manufacturing (Ireland); Technipaq, Inc. (USA); Tekni-Plex, Inc. (USA); Thomas Packaging LLC (USA); Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. (Japan); Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (USA); WestRock Company (USA); Wipak Oy (Finland)
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANYAMCORAVERY DENNISON CORPORATIONBEACON PLASTICSBEMISBERRY GLOBAL GROUPCAMPAKCCL INDUSTRIESCONSTANTIA FLEXIBLES GROUP GMBHDOWDUPONTHAMER PACKAGING TECHNOLOGIE SLOLIVER HEALTHCARE PACKAGINGPLACON CORPORATIONROLLPRINT PACKAGING PRODUCTSSONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANYSTERIPACK CONTRACT MANUFACTURINGTECHNIPAQTEKNI-PLEXTHOMAS PACKAGINGTOPPAN PRINTINGUHLMANN PAC-SYSTEME GMBH & CO. KGWEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICESWESTROCK COMPANYWIPAK OY
V. CURATED RESEARCH
