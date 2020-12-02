Global Medical Plastics Market Report 2020-2027: Development of Patient-Specific Implants and 3D Printed Devices & Robotics and Automation in the Industry

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Plastics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical plastics market was valued at US$ 24,671.82 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 44,669.63 million by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Medical plastics are made from a huge number of macromolecules. These plastics are utilized to produce consistent and safe instruments in the healthcare industry. They are remarkably long-lasting, supple, and economical. The performance, sterility, and quality of the tools made from medical plastics are a major factor for market expansion. Medical plastics find a broad range of applications in diagnostic instruments, implants, disposables, drug delivery devices, surgical instruments, syringes, and catheters.

The global population is projected to increase in the coming years. With the increasing population, diseases and infections are rampantly overspreading through several mediums. Rising geriatric population further boosts the development of the healthcare sector. Moreover, medical plastics are also exploited in prosthetics. Prosthetics offers a life-changing solution for physically disabled people.

Factors such as increase in disposable income and rapid urbanization are fueling the demand for advanced healthcare services and treatments in emerging economies. Also, public investments in healthcare sector in developing countries are increasing significantly owing to rising geriatric population coupled with growing demand for modern healthcare services from urban middle-class population.

Key players operating in the global medical plastics market include Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, GW Plastics, Orthoplastics Ltd, ARAN BIOMEDICAL TEORANTA, Rochling, SABIC, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, SOLVAY, and DOW.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Medical Plastics Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

4.4 Supply Chain Analysis - Medical Plastics Market

4.4.1 Raw Material Trends:

4.4.2 Manufacturing Trends

4.4.3 Sales Channel Analysis

4.4.4 List of key end applications by region:

5. Medical Plastics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Various Advantages Offered by Plastics in Medical Devices

5.1.2 Rising Healthcare Investments in Emerging Economies

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Development of Patient-Specific Implants and 3D Printed Devices

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Robotics and Automation in Medical Plastics Industry

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Medical Plastics - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Medical Plastics Market Overview

6.2 Medical Plastics Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million and KT))

6.3 Market Positioning - Key Market Players

7. Medical Plastic Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Medical Plastic Market, By Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Standard Plastics

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Standard Plastics: Medical Plastic Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million and KT))

7.4 Engineering Plastics

7.5 High Performance Plastic (HPP)

7.6 Silicone

8. Medical Plastic Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Medical Plastic Market, by Application (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Medical Disposables

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Medical Disposables: Medical Plastic Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million and KT))

8.4 Prosthetics

8.5 Medical Instruments and Tools

8.6 Drug Delivery

9. Medical Plastic Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Medical Plastic Market

11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Business Strategy & Business Planning

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

12. Company Profile

12.1 Key Facts

12.2 Business Description

12.3 Products And Services

12.4 Financial Overview

12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6 Key Developments

Celanese Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

GW Plastics

Orthoplastics Ltd

ARAN BIOMEDICAL TEORANTA

Rochling

SABIC

Saint-Gobain

Solvay

Dow

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k0s495

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

