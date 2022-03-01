Global Medical Power Supply Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Power Supply Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical power supply market reached a value of US$ 1.47 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.18 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Medical power supply refers to the equipment used for delivering current to medical devices. They are used with conductors and electronic components to provide isolation between the alternating current (AC) input, internal high voltage systems and the direct current (DC) output. Some of the commonly used medical power supply systems include enclosed, open frame, external, configurable, U-bracket and encapsulated devices. They utilize reinforced insulation materials and AC-DC and DC-DC power supplies. They are used in diagnostic, medical monitoring, home patient care, dental and surgical equipment. These devices reduce electromagnetic interference and minimize the risks of electric shocks and current leakages. As a result, they are widely used in diagnostic centers, hospitals, clinics and research laboratories.



Significant growth in the medical industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, rising concerns regarding patient safety is providing a thrust to the market growth. With the increasing adoption of portable, smaller and lightweight medical equipment, healthcare organizations are widely utilizing medical power supply systems to provide effective care to the patient.

Additionally, due to the onset of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, medical power supply systems are being extensively used to operate advanced equipment, such as ventilators, oxygen concentrators, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), CT scan, electrocardiograph (ECG) and multiparameter patient monitoring devices. In line with this, the increasing preference for in-home patient care among the masses is also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the widespread adoption of data centers to maintain electronic health records (EHRs), along with extensive improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Advanced Energy Industries Inc., Cosel Co. Ltd., CUI Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., FRIWO Geratebau GmbH, GlobTek Inc., MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd., SL Power Electronics Corp., SynQor Inc., TDK-Lambda Corporation (TDK Corporation), Wall Industries Inc. (Continental Resources Inc.) and XP Power.



