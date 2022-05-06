Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market Analysis Report 2022

DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market by Detector (Gas-Filled, Scintillators, Solid-State), Product (Personal Dosimeters, Passive Dosimeters), Safety (Full-Body Protection), End-user (Hospitals, Non-Hospitals), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2027 from USD 1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is mainly driven by factors such as the growing geriatric population, the growing number of radio diagnostic procedures performed, the rising adoption of radiation therapy, and the implementation of favorable government initiatives, and the high prevalence of cancers.



The gas-filled detectors segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market, by detector type, during the forecast period



The medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market is segmented into gas-filled detectors, solid-state detectors, and scintillators based on type of detector. The gas-filled detectors accounted for the largest share of the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market in 2021, mainly due to the favorable performance-to-cost ratio of gas-filled detectors and their wide applications in the medical imaging field.



Hospitals segment accounted for the highest CAGR



Based on end users the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market is segmented into hospitals and non-hospitals. In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market. The increasing number of hospitals across the globe is driving the growth of this segment.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market



The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing number of hospitals, the rising incidence of cancer, an increased number of installations of radiological imaging systems, and the rising adoption of radiation therapy for the treatment of diseases are driving the growth of the Asia Pacific medical radiation detection, monitoring, & safety market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Use of Nuclear Medicine and Radiation Therapy for Diagnosis and Treatment

Rising Prevalence of Cancer

Increasing Safety Awareness Among People Working in Radiation-Prone Environments

Growing Number of Orthopedic and Spine Surgeries

Growth in the Number of PET/CT Scans

Increasing Number of Trained Radiology Technologists

Opportunities

R&D for Technological Advancement

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Requirements

High and Growing Cost of Lead

COVID-19 Impact on the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market

