Global Medical Robots Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medical Robots in US$ Million.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 56 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Accuray, Inc

- Auris Health, Inc.

- Epson Robots

- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

- Mazor Robotics Ltd.

- Omnicell, Inc.



MEDICAL ROBOTS MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Medical Robots: An Introductory Prelude

Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years for Medical Robots Market

Developed Regions - Primary Revenue Contributors

Table 1: Developed Regions Account for Lion's Share of World Medical Robots Market: Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Developing Regions

Table 2: Global Medical Robots Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, US, Canada, Japan, and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Progressive Momentum in the World Med Tech Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities

Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Creates Conducive Environment

Table 3: Global Pharmaceutical R&D Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2010 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Leading Countries with Highest Healthcare Spending as a Percentage (%) of GDP (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) in Select Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Increased Healthcare Spending

Table 6: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES



Evolving Role of Robot-Assisted Surgery Steers Momentum in Medical Robots Market

Table 7: World Surgical Robots Market by Surgery Type (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for General Surgery, Gynecology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic, and Urology (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World Surgical Robots Market by Component Type (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Accessories, Software & Services, and Surgical Systems (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Better Preoperative Planning & Guided Implementation Buoy Demand for Orthopedic Surgical Robots

Accuracy and Precision in Hip/Knee Replacement Surgeries Fuel Demand

Table 9: Select Musculoskeletal Conditions - Percentage Breakdown by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Spinal Surgical Robots Gain from High Incidence of Chronic Back Problems

Oncology Surgical Robots - Taking Cancer Treatment to the Next level

Surgical Robots Increasingly Find Place in Abdominal Surgeries

Stage Set for Surgical Nurses

Nanobots - The Next Big Thing

Bright Future for Robot-Assisted Surgery Augurs Well

Issues & Challenges for Surgical Robots

Questioning the Efficacy of Robotics in Surgical Procedures

Privacy & Security Concerns Weigh on Teleoperated Surgical Robots

Technical Limitations

High Costs - A Cause of Concern

Stringent Regulatory Laws Prolong Development in Medical Robots

Rehabilitation Robots - An Expanding Market with Significant Potential

Functions of Nursing Care Robots

Expanding Elderly Population & Prevailing Societal Trends Favor Uptake of Rehabilitation Robots

Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential

Table 10: Global 60 Years and Above Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 1980-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Annual Incidence of Spinal Cord Injuries from Major Traumatic Causes in Select Regions: 1959-2011 (per Million Individuals)

Rising Emphasis on Long-Term Care Augurs Well

A Review of Rehabilitation Robotic Technologies

Companion Robots

Tele-care Robots

Walking Assistant Robots

Neuro-Robotics

Medical Transportation Robots

Great Advancements, but Far Greater Challenges

Assistive Robots Set to Leave Their Mark

Significance of Robotics in Life Science Arena

Technological Advancements & Product Innovations Spur Uptake Volumes

A Snapshot of Select Recently Announced New & Enhanced Medical Robots

An Overview of Few Innovative Medical Robots

Snake Robot

Octopus Robot

Robot Pills & Drones

Others in the Works

Regulatory Framework: Need of the Hour





4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Robots: Brief Introduction

Medical Robots: An Insight

A Peek into the History

Types of Medical Robots

Surgical Robots

Semi-Autonomous Surgical Robot

Guided Surgical Robotic System

Teleoperated Surgical Robot

Rehabilitation Robots

Telerobotics

Pharmacy Robots

Pros & Cons of Robotic Surgery

Advantages

Disadvantages

Review of Select Surgical Robotic Systems

The da Vinci Surgical System

CyberKnife VSI System

Renaissance® Surgical-Guidance System





5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Medical Robots: A Highly Fragmented Marketplace

Key Players in Global Medical Robotics Market by Application

Robotic Surgery - Major Players

Intuitive Surgical Dominates the Robotics Surgery Space

Table 13: Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base of Da Vinci Surgical System by Region/Country (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Other Noteworthy Surgical Robots Vendors

New Entrants Seek to Widen Footprint

M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals Involving Medical Robots Vendors Announced in the Recent Past

5.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Accuray, Inc. (USA)

Auris Health, Inc. (USA)

Epson Robots (USA)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (USA)

Mazor Robotics Ltd. (Israel)

Omnicell, Inc. (USA)

Restoration Robotics, Inc. (USA)

RST Automation LLC (USA)

Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)

Stryker Corporation (USA)

Titan Medical, Inc. (Canada)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)

5.2 Product Approvals/Launches

CMR Surgical Unveils Versius Surgical Robotic System

Meere Company Rolls Out Revo-i Laparoscopic Surgical Robot

Titan Medical and Mimic Technologies Demonstrate Novel Simulation Modules for SPORT Surgical System

ENDOCONTROL Introduces JAIMY Advance

RST Automation Introduces RST™ AIM™ Interface for SPM® Software

Intuitive Bags FDA Clearance for da Vinci SP® Single Port Surgical System

Intuitive Wins FDA Clearance for SureForm 60™ Stapler

Restoration Robotics Bags FDA Clearance for ARTAS® in Implantation Procedures

Restoration Robotics Introduces ARTAS® iX Robotic Hair Restoration System

Auris Health Bags US FDA Clearance for Monarch Endoscopy Robotic System

Stryker Upgrades Mako Robotic System with Triathlon Total Knee Application

Smith & Nephew Enhances Navio with Total Knee Arthroplasty Application

Smith & Nephew Upgrades NAVIO™ with Support for Bi-Cruciate Retaining Total Knee Replacement

Synaptive Medical Releases Modus V™ Digital Microscope with a Surgical Robotic Arm

Intuitive Bags FDA Clearance for da Vinci X Surgical System

Intuitive Bags CE Mark for da Vinci X Surgical System

Mazor Robotics Receives CE Mark for Mazor X Surgical Assurance Platform

Meere Company Receives Korean Regulatory Approval for Revo-i Surgical Robot

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Intuitive Surgical to Inaugurate New International Office in Bengaluru

Medtronic Agrees to Acquire Mazor Robotics

Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Acquires Orthotaxy

Cambridge Medical Robotics Renames itself as CMR Surgical

Accuray Agrees to Deliver Medical Robots to Dubai's Neuro Spinal Hospital

Mazor Robotics Deploys Mazor X System at Houston Methodist Hospital

Globus Medical Acquires KB Medical





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Robots by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Medical Robots by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Medical Robots by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Prime Market for Medical Robots

Table 17: US Accounts for over 2/5th Share of World Medical Robots Market: Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Despite Hurdles, Robot-Assisted Surgery Market Rule the Roost

Table 18: Penetration of Robotics in the US in Key Minimal Invasive Procedures (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Surgical Procedures in the US (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

High Cost Remains a Deterring Factor for Surgical Robots

Leading Vendors of Surgical Robots

Nursing Shortage Pushes the Need for Rehabilitation Robots

Table 20: Ambulatory Disability Prevalence in the US by Age Group (2015): Percentage Prevalence (%) for All Ages, Age 5-15 Years, 16-20 Years, 21-64 Years, More than 65 Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: US Population by Age Group (2015 & 2050): Percentage Breakdown for 0-14, 15-64, and >65 Age Groups (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: North American Elderly Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 23: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: The US Historic Review for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 25: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Canadian Historic Review for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

As a Pioneer in Robotics, Japan Extends Robust Opportunities for Medical Robots

Japan Revamps Elderly Care Robot Development

Japanese Nursing Care Robotics Market Set for Brighter Future

Key Participants in the Japanese Nursing Robotic Care Industry: A Snapshot

Stiff Competition on the Cards

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: Japanese Historic Review for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Europe: A Mature yet Growing Market

Robots Find Wider Acceptance in Elderly Care

Table 29: Elderly Population in 65+ Age Group in Major European Union Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 30: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Robots by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: European Historic Review for Medical Robots by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: European 14-Year Perspective for Medical Robots by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 33: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: French Historic Review for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

A.Market Analysis

Key Consumer of Medical Robots in Europe

Table 35: Percentage (%) Share of Germany in European Medical Robots Market (2018E)

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: German Historic Review for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 38: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Italian Historic Review for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Despite Slow Start, the UK Medical Robots Market Gathers Steam

Active Participation of Robotics Vendors Augurs Well

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: UK Historic Review for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 42: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing Market for Medical Robots

Uptake of Medical Robots to Expand

Regional Insights

South Korean Robots on Growth Trajectory

China: Domestic Robot Technologies Poised to Gather Steam

India

Thailand

Hong Kong

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Rest of World

Market Analysis

Table 46: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Rest of World Historic Review for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 56 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 59) The United States (28) Canada (4) Japan (7) Europe (14) - France (1) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (4) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

