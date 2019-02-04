Global Medical Robots Industry
Feb 04, 2019, 18:04 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medical Robots in US$ Million.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 56 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Accuray, Inc
- Auris Health, Inc.
- Epson Robots
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
- Mazor Robotics Ltd.
- Omnicell, Inc.
MEDICAL ROBOTS MCP-7
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Medical Robots: An Introductory Prelude
Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years for Medical Robots Market
Developed Regions - Primary Revenue Contributors
Table 1: Developed Regions Account for Lion's Share of World Medical Robots Market: Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Developing Regions
Table 2: Global Medical Robots Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, US, Canada, Japan, and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Progressive Momentum in the World Med Tech Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities
Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Creates Conducive Environment
Table 3: Global Pharmaceutical R&D Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2010 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Leading Countries with Highest Healthcare Spending as a Percentage (%) of GDP (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) in Select Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Increased Healthcare Spending
Table 6: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Evolving Role of Robot-Assisted Surgery Steers Momentum in Medical Robots Market
Table 7: World Surgical Robots Market by Surgery Type (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for General Surgery, Gynecology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic, and Urology (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World Surgical Robots Market by Component Type (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Accessories, Software & Services, and Surgical Systems (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Better Preoperative Planning & Guided Implementation Buoy Demand for Orthopedic Surgical Robots
Accuracy and Precision in Hip/Knee Replacement Surgeries Fuel Demand
Table 9: Select Musculoskeletal Conditions - Percentage Breakdown by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Spinal Surgical Robots Gain from High Incidence of Chronic Back Problems
Oncology Surgical Robots - Taking Cancer Treatment to the Next level
Surgical Robots Increasingly Find Place in Abdominal Surgeries
Stage Set for Surgical Nurses
Nanobots - The Next Big Thing
Bright Future for Robot-Assisted Surgery Augurs Well
Issues & Challenges for Surgical Robots
Questioning the Efficacy of Robotics in Surgical Procedures
Privacy & Security Concerns Weigh on Teleoperated Surgical Robots
Technical Limitations
High Costs - A Cause of Concern
Stringent Regulatory Laws Prolong Development in Medical Robots
Rehabilitation Robots - An Expanding Market with Significant Potential
Functions of Nursing Care Robots
Expanding Elderly Population & Prevailing Societal Trends Favor Uptake of Rehabilitation Robots
Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential
Table 10: Global 60 Years and Above Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 1980-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Annual Incidence of Spinal Cord Injuries from Major Traumatic Causes in Select Regions: 1959-2011 (per Million Individuals)
Rising Emphasis on Long-Term Care Augurs Well
A Review of Rehabilitation Robotic Technologies
Companion Robots
Tele-care Robots
Walking Assistant Robots
Neuro-Robotics
Medical Transportation Robots
Great Advancements, but Far Greater Challenges
Assistive Robots Set to Leave Their Mark
Significance of Robotics in Life Science Arena
Technological Advancements & Product Innovations Spur Uptake Volumes
A Snapshot of Select Recently Announced New & Enhanced Medical Robots
An Overview of Few Innovative Medical Robots
Snake Robot
Octopus Robot
Robot Pills & Drones
Others in the Works
Regulatory Framework: Need of the Hour
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Robots: Brief Introduction
Medical Robots: An Insight
A Peek into the History
Types of Medical Robots
Surgical Robots
Semi-Autonomous Surgical Robot
Guided Surgical Robotic System
Teleoperated Surgical Robot
Rehabilitation Robots
Telerobotics
Pharmacy Robots
Pros & Cons of Robotic Surgery
Advantages
Disadvantages
Review of Select Surgical Robotic Systems
The da Vinci Surgical System
CyberKnife VSI System
Renaissance® Surgical-Guidance System
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Medical Robots: A Highly Fragmented Marketplace
Key Players in Global Medical Robotics Market by Application
Robotic Surgery - Major Players
Intuitive Surgical Dominates the Robotics Surgery Space
Table 13: Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base of Da Vinci Surgical System by Region/Country (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Other Noteworthy Surgical Robots Vendors
New Entrants Seek to Widen Footprint
M&A Activity
Select M&A Deals Involving Medical Robots Vendors Announced in the Recent Past
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
Accuray, Inc. (USA)
Auris Health, Inc. (USA)
Epson Robots (USA)
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (USA)
Mazor Robotics Ltd. (Israel)
Omnicell, Inc. (USA)
Restoration Robotics, Inc. (USA)
RST Automation LLC (USA)
Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)
Stryker Corporation (USA)
Titan Medical, Inc. (Canada)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)
5.2 Product Approvals/Launches
CMR Surgical Unveils Versius Surgical Robotic System
Meere Company Rolls Out Revo-i Laparoscopic Surgical Robot
Titan Medical and Mimic Technologies Demonstrate Novel Simulation Modules for SPORT Surgical System
ENDOCONTROL Introduces JAIMY Advance
RST Automation Introduces RST™ AIM™ Interface for SPM® Software
Intuitive Bags FDA Clearance for da Vinci SP® Single Port Surgical System
Intuitive Wins FDA Clearance for SureForm 60™ Stapler
Restoration Robotics Bags FDA Clearance for ARTAS® in Implantation Procedures
Restoration Robotics Introduces ARTAS® iX Robotic Hair Restoration System
Auris Health Bags US FDA Clearance for Monarch Endoscopy Robotic System
Stryker Upgrades Mako Robotic System with Triathlon Total Knee Application
Smith & Nephew Enhances Navio with Total Knee Arthroplasty Application
Smith & Nephew Upgrades NAVIO™ with Support for Bi-Cruciate Retaining Total Knee Replacement
Synaptive Medical Releases Modus V™ Digital Microscope with a Surgical Robotic Arm
Intuitive Bags FDA Clearance for da Vinci X Surgical System
Intuitive Bags CE Mark for da Vinci X Surgical System
Mazor Robotics Receives CE Mark for Mazor X Surgical Assurance Platform
Meere Company Receives Korean Regulatory Approval for Revo-i Surgical Robot
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Intuitive Surgical to Inaugurate New International Office in Bengaluru
Medtronic Agrees to Acquire Mazor Robotics
Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Acquires Orthotaxy
Cambridge Medical Robotics Renames itself as CMR Surgical
Accuray Agrees to Deliver Medical Robots to Dubai's Neuro Spinal Hospital
Mazor Robotics Deploys Mazor X System at Houston Methodist Hospital
Globus Medical Acquires KB Medical
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Robots by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Historic Review for Medical Robots by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Medical Robots by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Prime Market for Medical Robots
Table 17: US Accounts for over 2/5th Share of World Medical Robots Market: Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Despite Hurdles, Robot-Assisted Surgery Market Rule the Roost
Table 18: Penetration of Robotics in the US in Key Minimal Invasive Procedures (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Surgical Procedures in the US (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
High Cost Remains a Deterring Factor for Surgical Robots
Leading Vendors of Surgical Robots
Nursing Shortage Pushes the Need for Rehabilitation Robots
Table 20: Ambulatory Disability Prevalence in the US by Age Group (2015): Percentage Prevalence (%) for All Ages, Age 5-15 Years, 16-20 Years, 21-64 Years, More than 65 Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: US Population by Age Group (2015 & 2050): Percentage Breakdown for 0-14, 15-64, and >65 Age Groups (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: North American Elderly Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 23: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: The US Historic Review for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
Table 25: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Canadian Historic Review for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
As a Pioneer in Robotics, Japan Extends Robust Opportunities for Medical Robots
Japan Revamps Elderly Care Robot Development
Japanese Nursing Care Robotics Market Set for Brighter Future
Key Participants in the Japanese Nursing Robotic Care Industry: A Snapshot
Stiff Competition on the Cards
B.Market Analytics
Table 27: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: Japanese Historic Review for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Europe: A Mature yet Growing Market
Robots Find Wider Acceptance in Elderly Care
Table 29: Elderly Population in 65+ Age Group in Major European Union Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 30: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Robots by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: European Historic Review for Medical Robots by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: European 14-Year Perspective for Medical Robots by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 33: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: French Historic Review for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.2 Germany
A.Market Analysis
Key Consumer of Medical Robots in Europe
Table 35: Percentage (%) Share of Germany in European Medical Robots Market (2018E)
B.Market Analytics
Table 36: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: German Historic Review for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 38: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: Italian Historic Review for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A.Market Analysis
Despite Slow Start, the UK Medical Robots Market Gathers Steam
Active Participation of Robotics Vendors Augurs Well
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: UK Historic Review for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.5 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Table 42: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing Market for Medical Robots
Uptake of Medical Robots to Expand
Regional Insights
South Korean Robots on Growth Trajectory
China: Domestic Robot Technologies Poised to Gather Steam
India
Thailand
Hong Kong
B.Market Analytics
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 Rest of World
Market Analysis
Table 46: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Rest of World Historic Review for Medical Robots Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 56 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 59) The United States (28) Canada (4) Japan (7) Europe (14) - France (1) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (4) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
