Global Medical Sensors (Invasive, Non-Invasive) Industry Report 2020: Market Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Sensors Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Sensors Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising applications of wireless sensors and wearable detecting devices, increasing requirement for digital medicine and sensor-enabled pills and growing industry developments.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Technology Analysis

1.6 Application Analysis

1.7 End-user Analysis

1.8 Strategic Benchmarking

1.9 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising Applications of Wireless Sensors and Wearable Detecting Devices

3.1.2 Increasing Requirement for Digital Medicine and Sensor-enabled Pills

3.1.3 Growing Industry Developments

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Medical Sensors Market, By Sensors Type

4.1 Accelerometers

4.2 Biosensors

4.3 Blood Glucose Sensors

4.4 Blood Oxygen Sensors

4.5 Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensors

4.6 Flow Sensors

4.7 Heart Rate Sensors

4.8 Image Sensors

4.9 Inertial Sensors

4.10 Ingestible Sensors

4.11 Motion Sensors

4.12 SQUID Sensors

4.13 Strip Sensors

4.14 Temperature Sensors

4.15 Touch Sensors

4.16 Wearable Sensors

4.17 Wireless Sensors

4.18 Pressure Sensors

4.18.1 Future Solutions

4.18.2 Patient Monitors

4.18.3 Respiratory Devices



5 Medical Sensors Market, By Product

5.1 Invasive

5.1.1 Endoscopes

5.1.2 Gastric Electric Stimulators

5.1.3 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

5.1.4 Implantable Loop Recorders

5.1.5 Pacemakers

5.1.6 Spinal Cord Stimulators

5.2 Non-Invasive

5.2.1 Monitoring Devices

5.2.1.1 Digital Thermometers

5.2.1.2 Multipara Monitors

5.2.1.3 Respiratory Monitors

5.2.1.3.1 Anesthesia Monitors

5.2.1.3.2 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

5.2.1.3.3 Pulse Oximeters

5.2.1.3.4 Sleep Apnea Monitors

5.2.1.4 Hemodynamic Monitors

5.2.1.4.1 Blood Pressure Monitors

5.2.1.4.2 Blood Glucose Monitors

5.2.1.4.3 Blood Gas Monitors

5.2.1.5 Cardiac Monitors

5.2.1.5.1 Heart Rate Monitors

5.2.1.5.2 ECG/Ekg Monitors

5.2.2 Imaging Devices

5.2.2.1 Ct Scanners

5.2.2.2 Mri Scanners

5.2.2.3 Ultrasound Scanners

5.2.2.4 X-Ray Scanners

5.2.2.5 Nuclear Imaging Systems

5.2.2.5.1 Spect Scanners

5.2.2.5.2 Pet Scanners



6 Medical Sensors Market, By Technology

6.1 Embeddable Sensors

6.2 Electronic Pedometer

6.3 Capsule Endoscope Sensors



7 Medical Sensors Market, By Application

7.1 Fitness and Wellness

7.2 Medical Implants & Endoscopy

7.3 Patient Monitoring

7.4 Therapeutic

7.4.1 Smart Pills

7.4.2 Insulin Pump Sensors

7.4.3 Cardiac Therapeutic Devices

7.4.4 Cardiac Catheter Sensors

7.5 Diagnostic Imaging

7.5.1 Drug and Alcohol Test

7.5.2 HIV Test

7.5.3 Pregnancy Test



8 Medical Sensors Market, By End-user

8.1 Ambulatory Surgical Centres

8.2 Home Care Settings

8.3 Hospitals & Clinics

8.4 Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities and Long-Term Care Centres

8.5 Rehabilitation Centres



9 Medical Sensors Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 U.K

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations & Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Texas Instruments

11.2 TE Connectivity

11.3 First Sensor

11.4 Medtronics

11.5 Tekscan Inc.

11.6 STMicroelectronics

11.7 NXP Semiconductors

11.8 Sensirion AG

11.9 Amphenol Advanced Sensors

11.10 Proteus Digital Health

11.11 Envitec

11.12 Cirtec Medical Corp. (Cactus Semiconductor)

11.13 Innovative Sensor Technology (IST AG)

11.14 Keller America (Subsidiary of Keller AG Druckmesstechnik)

11.15 Merit Sensor Systems (Subsidiary of Merit Medical Systems)

11.16 Omnivision Technologies Inc.

11.17 TDK Sensors

11.18 Infineon

11.19 Masimo



