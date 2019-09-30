Global Medical Simulation Market Forecast 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global medical simulation market is estimated to project a CAGR of 12.07% during the forecast period. The increasing safety concerns for patients, rising benefits for medical professionals with regards to simulators, and rising demand for simulation in minimally invasive surgery (MIS), are the factors propelling market growth.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The web-based simulation IS the fastest growing service, and the major end-users are the hospitals and clinics.The technological advancements and the increased applications of technology-enhanced simulation, along with rising demand for medical simulation in emerging countries, are estimated to result in growth opportunities for the market.



However, the complexity in the integration of medical simulation into traditional healthcare education programs, and resulting operational challenges, may hinder the market growth. The lack of absolute reality in simulations set up is another factor that poses a threat to market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

On a geographical basis, the global medical simulation market is assessed on the basis of markets across the regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World.North America had the largest market share in the global market.



This can be attributed to the factor that the U.S is the leader in the market, and has the benefits of market approval, and exposure to new services. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The major companies operating in the market are, Nasco, Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd., Laerdal Medical AS, Mentice AB, Gaumard Scientific Company, KindHeart Inc., Canadian Aviation Electronics (Cae), Limbs & Things Ltd., etc.



Companies mentioned

1. 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION

2. CANADIAN AVIATION ELECTRONICS (CAE)

3. GAUMARD SCIENTIFIC COMPANY

4. KYOTO KAGAKU CO. LTD

5. KINDHEART INC.

6. LAERDAL MEDICAL AS

7. LIMBS & THINGS LTD.

8. MENTICE AB

9. NASCO

10. SIMULAB CORPORATION

11. SIMULAIDS INC.

12. SURGICAL SCIENCE SWEDEN AB



