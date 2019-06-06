Global Medical Specialty Bags Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2022 - Blood Bags Emerge As Fastest Growing Category
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medical Specialty Bags in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:
- Bile Collection Bags
- Blood Bags
- Cadaver Bags
- Enema Bags
- Enteral Feeding Bags
- Ice Bags
- Intravenous Fluid Containers
- Ostomy Collection Bags
- Sterilization Packaging Bags
- Urinary Collection Bags
- CAPD Bags
- Other Medical Specialty Bags
The report profiles 110 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Baxter International, Inc. (USA)
- C.R. Bard, Inc. (USA)
- Coloplast A/S (Denmark)
- ConvaTec Group Plc (UK)
- Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
- Hogy Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Hollister Incorporated (USA)
- Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan)
- MacoPharma (France)
- Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Pall Corporation (USA)
- Terumo BCT, Inc. (USA)
- Westfield Medical Ltd. (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Medical Specialty Bags: An Introductory Prelude
Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial Opportunities
Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions Exhibit Immense Growth Potential
Factors Driving Demand for Medical Specialty Bags in Asia
Pacific & Other Developing Regions
Increase in Number of Hospitals & Improved Access to Care Services
Growing Healthcare Awareness & Healthcare Spending
Proliferation of Medical Tourism
Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects
Steady Growth Predicted over the Next Few Years
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the World Medical Specialty Bags Market
Vendors Emphasize Distribution Collaborations
M&A Activity
Select M&A Deals in the World Medical Supplies Market (2015-2017)
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Ostomy Bags: Leading Product Segment
Blood Bags Emerge As Fastest Growing Category
Disposable Bags Become the Norm
Blood Bags with RFID Tag on the Rise
Robust Market for Incontinence and Urinary Collection Bags
Favorable Reimbursement Policies Aid Use of Incontinence Bags
New IV Solution Production Lines Fuel Growth in the IV Bags Market
Demand for Environmentally Compatible IV Containers Catching On
CAPD Bags Gaining Importance for Dialysis Patients
Sterilization Packaging Bags Propel Bags Market
Progressive Advancements in Design & Functionality Fuel Growth
Demand for Disposables to Rise in the Long Run
PVC-Free Alternatives Gain Popularity Due to Environmental and Health Concerns
List of Alternative Materials Available for Select Medical Bags
Engineered Polyolefin - An Efficient Alternative to PVC
Not-so-Stringent FDA Approval Norms: A Positive Driver
Low Profits, Automation: Key Issues for Manual Blood Collection Devices
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases: Cornerstone for Present & Future Expansion
Increased Care Needs of Growing Aging Population Augments Market Prospects
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Bile Collection Bags
Blood Bags
Cadaver Bags
Enema Bags
Enteral Feeding Bags
Ice Bags
Intravenous Fluid Containers
Ostomy Collection Bags
Sterilization Packaging Bags
Urinary Collection Bags
CAPD Bags
Other Medical Specialty Bags
Resuscitation Bags
Anesthesia Breathing Bags
4. PRODUCT APPROVALS/LAUNCHES
ConvaTec Rolls Out Flexi-Seal PROTECT FMS in the US
ConvaTec Launches Esteem+ Flex Convex One-Piece System for Ostomy Care
ConvaTec Rolls Out Natura Convex Accordion Flange
MELITEK Introduces PVC-Free Blood Bags
11 Health Launches App for Remote Monitoring of Ostomy Bags
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
ConvaTec to Acquire Woodbury Holdings
Hollister Secures Sourcing Contract from HealthTrust
Becton Dickinson to Acquire C R Bard
Medline to Construct New Distribution Center in Maryland
Medline Bags Two New Contracts from ROi
Coloplast Acquires SAS Lilial
ConvaTec Acquires EuroTec Beheer
Hollister to Construct New Manufacturing Plant in Lithuania
PT B. Braun Medical Indonesia Inaugurates New Infusion Products Facility
B. Braun Establishes B. Braun Medical Zambia
Coloplast Snaps Up Comfort Medical
ConvaTec Inks New National Agreements with Vizient
Medline to Construct New Distribution Center in Florida
Medline Inks Distribution Agreement with Wisconsin Hospice Collaborative
Medline to Expand Lithia Springs Incontinence Products Facility
Premier Signs Purchasing Agreement with Medline
C. R. Bard to Acquire Remaining Stake in Medicon Joint Venture
Hollister Bags Signature Supplier Contract for Novation
Tennessee Health Management Inks Supply Agreement with Medline
Danaher Snaps Up Pall
Terumo BCT Opens New Global Headquarters in Lakewood, Colorado
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 110 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 122)
- The United States (48)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (34)
- France (4)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (10)
- Italy (3)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (34)
- Middle East (2)
