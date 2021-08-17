Global Medical Specialty Bags Markets, 2021-2027 - Vendors Focusing on Distribution Collaborations
Aug 17, 2021, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Specialty Bags - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Medical Specialty Bags Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Specialty Bags estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Ostomy Bags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the IV Fluid Bags segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Medical Specialty Bags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.
CAPD Bags Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR
In the global CAPD Bags segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$961.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Medical Specialty Bags: An Introductory Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial Opportunities
- Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
- Developing Regions Exhibit Immense Growth Potential
- Factors Driving Demand for Medical Specialty Bags in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions
- Increase in Number of Hospitals & Improved Access to Care Services
- Growing Healthcare Awareness & Healthcare Spending
- Proliferation of Medical Tourism
- Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects
- Steady Growth Predicted over the Next Few Years
- Competitive Scenario
- Leading Players in the World Medical Specialty Bags Market
- Vendors Emphasize Distribution Collaborations
- M&A Activity
- Select M&A Deals in the World Medical Supplies Market (2015-2017)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 110 Featured)
- B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Baxter International, Inc. (USA)
- C.R. Bard, Inc. (USA)
- Coloplast A/S (Denmark)
- ConvaTec Group Plc (UK)
- Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
- Hogy Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Hollister Incorporated (USA)
- Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan)
- MacoPharma (France)
- Pall Corporation (USA)
- Terumo BCT, Inc. (USA)
- Westfield Medical Ltd. (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Ostomy Bags: Leading Product Segment
- Blood Bags Emerge As Fastest Growing Category
- Disposable Bags Become the Norm
- Blood Bags with RFID Tag on the Rise
- Robust Market for Incontinence and Urinary Collection Bags
- Favorable Reimbursement Policies Aid Use of Incontinence Bags
- New IV Solution Production Lines Fuel Growth in the IV Bags Market
- Demand for Environmentally Compatible IV Containers Catching On
- CAPD Bags Gaining Importance for Dialysis Patients
- Sterilization Packaging Bags Propel Bags Market
- Progressive Advancements in Design & Functionality Fuel Growth
- Demand for Disposables to Rise in the Long Run
- PVC-Free Alternatives Gain Popularity Due to Environmental and Health Concerns
- List of Alternative Materials Available for Select Medical Bags
- Engineered Polyolefin - An Efficient Alternative to PVC
- Not-so-Stringent FDA Approval Norms: A Positive Driver
- Low Profits, Automation: Key Issues for Manual Blood Collection Devices
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases: Cornerstone for Present & Future Expansion
- Increased Care Needs of Growing Aging Population Augments Market Prospects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest Of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- India
- South Korea
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest Of Latin America
- Middle East
- Iran
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest Of Middle East
- Africa
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 110
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x93pq9
SOURCE Research and Markets
