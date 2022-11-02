Global Medical Supplies Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Rising Medical Tourism Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Supplies Market by Type (Diagnostic supplies, Dialysis Consumables, Disinfectants, Catheters, Radiology Consumables), Application (Urology, Cardiology, Radiology, IVD), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics & Physician Offices) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical supplies market is projected to reach USD 163.5 billion by 2027 from USD 138.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, rising government-funded investments and initiatives in healthcare projects, increasing demand for infection control measures to curb HAIs, rising number of surgical procedures, and the increasing demand for medical devices. However, product recalls and stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of medical supplies are factors expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years.

The intubation & ventilation supplies segment held the largest share of the medical supplies market in 2021.

The medical supplies market by type is further segmented into disinfectants, catheters, personal protective equipment, wound care consumables, infusion & injectable supplies, diagnostic supplies, radiology consumables, intubation & ventilation supplies, and sleep apnea consumables, sterilization consumables, dialysis consumables, and other medical supplies. In 2021, the intubation & ventilation supplies segment accounted for the largest share of the medical supplies market 2021, owing to the growing demand for intubation and ventilation consumables due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The other application segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

Based on application, the medical supplies market is segmented into urology, wound care, radiology, respiratory, infection control, cardiology, IVD, and other applications. In 2021, the other applications segment accounted for the largest share of the medical supplies market. Moreover, the cardiology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide.

The hospitals segment held the largest share of end users of the medical supplies market in 2021.

The end user segment of the medical supplies market is further segmented into clinics/physician offices, hospitals, and other end users. The dominant share was held by the hospitals segment in 2021which was driven by the increasing investments in healthcare systems, the growing prevalence of HAIs, and the high incidence of chronic diseases.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market for medical supplies.

In 2021, the medical supplies market is further divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW (Rest of the World). The dominating shares of the market was held by the North America region in 2021 and Europe held the second largest share in the same year.

Although, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. This is attributed to the expanding geriatric population, advancing medical tourism industry in the region and the high burden of chronic diseases. These factors have placed huge demand of the medical supplies consumables which has propelled the market growth in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Market Players in the Medical Supplies Market

4.2 North America Medical Supplies Market: by Application and Country (2021)

4.3 Medical Supplies Market, by Region (2022 Vs. 2027)

4.4 Medical Supplies Market: Geographic Snapshot

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Worldwide

5.2.1.2 Increasing Government-Funded Investments and Initiatives in Healthcare Projects

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Infection Control Measures to Curb Hais

5.2.1.4 Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Worldwide

5.2.1.5 Increasing Demand for Medical Devices

5.2.1.6 Increasing Number of Icu Beds in Hospitals and Surgical Centers

5.2.1.7 Rising Number of Accidents and Trauma Cases

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Product Recalls

5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements for Approval of Medical Supplies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Rising Medical Tourism

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Medication Errors and Risks Associated with Medical Supplies

5.2.4.2 Shortage of Skilled Medical Professionals

5.2.5 COVID-19 Impact on the Medical Supplies Market

5.3 Ecosystem Analysis

6 Medical Supplies Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Diagnostic Supplies

6.2.1 Blood Collection Consumables

6.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Plasma Donation to Support Demand for Blood Collection Consumables

6.2.2 Other Sample Collection Consumables

6.3 Dialysis Consumables

6.3.1 Peritoneal Dialysis Consumables

6.3.1.1 Benefits Such as Ease-Of-Use to Support Growth of this Segment

6.3.2 Hemodialysis Consumables

6.3.2.1 Rising Demand for Home Dialysis to Support Growth of the Hemodialysis Consumables Segment

6.4 Wound Care Consumables

6.4.1 Advanced Wound Dressings

6.4.1.1 Launch of Advanced Wound Dressings to Drive Market Growth

6.4.2 Surgical Wound Care Consumables

6.4.2.1 Product Launches by Major Players to Accelerate Demand

6.4.3 Traditional Wound Care Consumables

6.4.3.1 Growing Adoption of Advanced Wound Care Products to Limit Market

6.5 Radiology Consumables

6.5.1 Establishment of Advanced Imaging Centers to Drive Demand

6.6 Disinfectants

6.6.1 Hand Disinfectants

6.6.1.1 Increasing Health Awareness to Drive Growth

6.6.2 Skin Disinfectants

6.6.2.1 Rising Awareness for Ssis and Hais to Boost Market

6.6.3 Surface Disinfectants

6.6.3.1 Surface Disinfectants Limits Transfer of Microorganisms Transmitted Through Hand-To-Surface Contact

6.6.4 Instrument Disinfectants

6.6.4.1 Growing Number of Surgical Procedures to Ensure Cleanliness to Drive Growth

6.7 Infusion & Injec Table Supplies

6.7.1 Increasing Use of Infusion & Injectable Supplies for Drug Delivery to Drive Market

6.8 Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

6.8.1 High Demand for Intubation & Ventilation Supplies due to COVID-19

6.9 Personal Protective Equipment

6.9.1 Hand & Arm Protection Equipment

6.9.1.1 FDA Guidelines for the Use of Gloves to Prevent COVID-19 to Drive Market Growth

6.9.2 Eye & Face Protection Equipment

6.9.2.1 Measures Undertaken to Curtail the Spread of COVID-19 to Drive Growth

6.9.3 Protective Clothing

6.9.3.1 Growing Risk of Cross-Contamination During Surgery to Drive the Growth

6.9.4 Foot & Leg Protection Equipment

6.9.4.1 Rising Need to Reduce Contamination in Healthcare Settings to Promote Growth

6.9.5 Surgical Drapes

6.9.5.1 Rising Need to Reduce Contamination in Healthcare Settings to Promote Growth

6.9.6 Other Protective Equipment

6.10 Sterilization Consumables

6.10.1 Increasing Number of Hospital Sterilization Procedures to Drive Demand

6.11 Catheters

6.12 Sleep Apnea Consumables

6.13 Other Medical Supplies

7 Medical Supplies Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Urology

7.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Kidney Disorders to Support Market

7.3 Wound Care

7.3.1 Innovative Launches of Wound Care Products to Drive Demand

7.4 Radiology

7.4.1 Rising Number of Radiological Procedures to Support Market

7.5 Respiratory

7.5.1 Rising Incidence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases Propels Demand

7.6 Infection Control

7.6.1 Increasing Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections to Support Market

7.7 Cardiology

7.7.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cvd Worldwide to Support Growth

7.8 in Vitro Diagnostics

7.8.1 Increasing Adoption of Point-Of-Care Tests to Support Market

7.9 Other Applications

8 Medical Supplies Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Increasing Investments in Healthcare Systems to Support Growth

8.3 Clinics/Physician Offices

8.3.1 Diagnostic and Preventive Care for Patients Without Hospitalization Requirements to Support Growth

8.4 Other End-users

9 Medical Supplies Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

10.3 Company Rank Analysis in Medical Supplies Market, 2021

10.4 Company Rank Analysis of Dialysis Consumables Market, 2021

10.5 Company Rank Analysis of Sterilization and Infection Control Supplies Market, 2021

10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Major Players)

10.6.1 Stars

10.6.2 Pervasive Players

10.6.3 Emerging Leaders

10.6.4 Participants

10.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Smes/Start-Ups)

10.7.1 Progressive Companies

10.7.2 Responsive Companies

10.7.3 Starting Blocks

10.7.4 Dynamic Companies

10.8 Competitive Benchmarking

10.9 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.9.1 Product Launches and Approvals

10.9.2 Deals

10.9.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Medtronic plc

11.1.2 Cardinal Health

11.1.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

11.1.5 B. Braun Melsungen Ag

11.1.6 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.1.8 Baxter

11.1.9 3M

11.1.10 Smith & Nephew

11.1.11 Convatec Inc.

11.1.12 Abbott

11.1.13 Merit Medical Systems

11.1.14 Stryker

11.1.15 Terumo Corporation

11.1.16 Teleflex Incorporated

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

11.2.2 Coloplast Group

11.2.3 Cook Medical

11.2.4 Hamilton Medical

11.2.5 Acell, Inc.

11.2.6 Invacare Corporation

11.2.7 Medline Industries, Inc.

11.2.8 Deroyal Industries, Inc.

11.2.9 Shenzhen Medrena Biotech Co., Ltd.

11.2.10 Kerecis

11.2.11 Whiteley

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3o4p9y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets