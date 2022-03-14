Global Medical Swabs Markets, 2022-2027 - 3D-Printed Swabs for Covid-19 Testing, Launch of Automated Medical Swabs, Rise in Prevalence of Infectious Disease & HAIS, Advances in Medical Swab Technology

Mar 14, 2022, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Swab Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical swab market is expected to reach CAGR of 7.64% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
An increase in the number of research labs, increase in the number of diagnostic centers raising prevalence of the HAIs are some of the major driving factors in the global medical swabs market. Technological advancements like automatic swabs, lollipop swabs, self-administering swabs are largely impacting the market.
This is increasing the demand as there is better user-friendly usage. The continuous focus of vendors on technological advances and improvements has led to the development of highly advanced and innovative products.
MEDICAL SWABS MARKET SEGMENTS
During the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the lowo and middle-income countries (LMICs), due to the lack of enough medical swabs and lack of domestic manufacturing facilities, started using cotton-made swabs for COVID-19 sampling. This increased the demand for cotton swabs in the market
The nasal swabs are preferred more in the swab test market as nasal swabs provide more comfort to the patients, and the sensitivity, accuracy of detection is still the same. This increases the demand for nasal swab usage in healthcare settings
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
Europe: According to a recent European multicentre study, the proportion of infected patients in intensive care units can be as high as 51%, primarily due to HAIs. Increased frequency of infection is associated with the use of invasive devices, particularly central lines, urinary catheters, and ventilators. This will propel the medical swabs market growth
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The key players in the medical swabs market are Puritan, COPAN Diagnostics, Origin and, Becton Dickinson and Company
3D-Printing medical swabs was a revolutionary step in the medical swabs market. 3D printing reduced the cost of the medical swabs by one-tenth their previous price. There is a massive opportunity in the market for vendors
KEY GROWTH FACTORS
- 3D Printed Swabs for COVID-19 Testing
- Launch of Automated Medical Swabs
- Technological Advancements in Medical Swabs
- Increasing Scope for the Swab Tests
- Increasing Demand for Mass COVID-19 Testing
- Rise in Number of Infectious Diseases & HAIs
KEY VENDORS
- Puritan Medical Products
- COPAN Diagnostics
- Origin
- Becton Dickinson and Company
OTHER VENDORS
- AdvaCare Pharma
- Advin Health Care
- Aptaca Spa
- Anhui Jiaxin Medical Products Co
- ABclonal Inc
- CML Biotech
- Cofide Biotech
- Changzhou Medical Equipment Factory
- Chemtronics
- CAIG Laboratories
- Dynarex
- FL Medical
- Formlabs
- FortiusBio
- GPC Medical
- ITW Speciality Contamination Control Electronics
- Jinan Babio Biotechnology
- Jianerkang Medical
- Malvern Medical Developments Ltd
- MG Chemicals
- Medical Wire & Equipment
- Polymedicure (Polymed)
- Pathkits
- Q-TIPS
- Super Brush
- Shanghai Snwi Medical
- Taizhou Sun Trine Biotechnology
- TULIPS
- Teel Plastics
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 On Medical Swabs Market
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 3d-Printed Swabs for Covid-19 Testing
8.2 Launch of Automated Medical Swabs
8.3 Advances in Medical Swab Technology
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Scope of Swab Tests
9.2 Growing Demand for Mass Covid-19 Testing
9.3 Rise in Prevalence of Infectious Disease & HAIS
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Complications Associated with Medical Swabs
10.2 Disruptions in Supply Chain of Medical Swabs
10.3 Poor Healthcare Infrastructure and Low Affordability in LMICS
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Polyester-Tipped Swabs
12.4 Cotton-Tipped Swabs
12.5 Rayon-Tipped Swabs
12.6 Foam-Tipped Swabs
12.7 Others
13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Laboratory Testing
13.4 Specimen Collection
13.5 Others
14 Sample Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Nasal
14.4 Oral
14.5 Others
15 End Users
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers
15.4 Hospitals & Clinics
15.5 Research Institutions
15.6 Others
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geography Overview
