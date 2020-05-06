Global Medical Tourism Industry to 2025; Key Trends, Major Segments, Leading Players

DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical tourism market is currently experiencing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of around 8% during 2020-2025.



The thriving medical industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Patients are increasingly adopting medical migration, owing to high treatment expenditures for chronic ailments in several developed nations. Furthermore, the availability of state-of-the-art medical facilities at affordable costs in various developing countries is attracting patients from all over the world.



Healthcare centers are focusing on providing improved healthcare, innovative medicines, modern devices and personalized care to patients, thereby providing a boost to the market. Additionally, healthcare organizations and centers are also offering comprehensive medical tourism packages to patients, which include all travel-related services ranging from ticket booking to accommodation and medical insurance. Moreover, growing consumer awareness regarding the availability of advanced medical facilities is another factor favoring the market growth.



Other factors, including the implementation of favourable government policies promoting the growth of the medical infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Asian Heart Institute, Barbados Fertility Center, BB Health Solutions, Fortis Healthcare, Healthbase, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Prince Court Medical Centre, Samitivej, Seoul National University Hospital, UZ Leuven, etc.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global medical tourism market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the treatment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global medical tourism market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Medical Tourism Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Treatment Type

6.1 Cosmetic Treatment

6.2 Dental Treatment

6.3 Cardiovascular Treatment

6.4 Orthopaedic Treatment

6.5 Bariatric Surgery

6.6 Fertility Treatment

6.7 Ophthalmic Treatment

6.8 Others



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Domestic

7.2 International



8 Market Breakup by End-user

8.1 Diagnostics

8.2 Research Laboratories

8.3 Point of Care Testing

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players



Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Asian Heart Institute

Barbados Fertility Center

BB Health Solutions.

Fortis Healthcare

Healthbase

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Prince Court Medical Centre

Samitivej

Seoul National University Hospital

Hospital UZ Leuven

