Global Medical Tourism Industry to 2025; Key Trends, Major Segments, Leading Players

The global medical tourism market is currently experiencing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of around 8% during 2020-2025.
The thriving medical industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Patients are increasingly adopting medical migration, owing to high treatment expenditures for chronic ailments in several developed nations. Furthermore, the availability of state-of-the-art medical facilities at affordable costs in various developing countries is attracting patients from all over the world.
Healthcare centers are focusing on providing improved healthcare, innovative medicines, modern devices and personalized care to patients, thereby providing a boost to the market. Additionally, healthcare organizations and centers are also offering comprehensive medical tourism packages to patients, which include all travel-related services ranging from ticket booking to accommodation and medical insurance. Moreover, growing consumer awareness regarding the availability of advanced medical facilities is another factor favoring the market growth.
Other factors, including the implementation of favourable government policies promoting the growth of the medical infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Asian Heart Institute, Barbados Fertility Center, BB Health Solutions, Fortis Healthcare, Healthbase, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Prince Court Medical Centre, Samitivej, Seoul National University Hospital, UZ Leuven, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global medical tourism market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the treatment type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global medical tourism market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Medical Tourism Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Treatment Type
6.1 Cosmetic Treatment
6.2 Dental Treatment
6.3 Cardiovascular Treatment
6.4 Orthopaedic Treatment
6.5 Bariatric Surgery
6.6 Fertility Treatment
6.7 Ophthalmic Treatment
6.8 Others
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Domestic
7.2 International
8 Market Breakup by End-user
8.1 Diagnostics
8.2 Research Laboratories
8.3 Point of Care Testing
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.3 Europe
9.4 Latin America
9.5 Middle East and Africa
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
- Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital
- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited
- Asian Heart Institute
- Barbados Fertility Center
- BB Health Solutions.
- Fortis Healthcare
- Healthbase
- KPJ Healthcare Berhad
- Prince Court Medical Centre
- Samitivej
- Seoul National University Hospital
- UZ Leuven
