Global Medical Tourism Market 2015-2017 & Forecast to 2027: Focus on Fertility, Cardiovascular, Neurological, Orthopedic, Cancer, Ophthalmic, Bariatric, Cosmetic & Dentistry

The "Global Medical Tourism Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Tourism Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is growing healthcare investments by various government and private sectors and increasing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures.

Based on Treatment Type, the market is categorized into fertility treatment, cardiovascular treatment, neurological treatment, orthopedic treatment, cancer treatment, ophthalmic, bariatric surgery, cosmetic surgery, dentistry and other treatment types.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Strategic Benchmarking

1.5 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Healthcare Investments by Various Government and Private Sectors

3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive and Non-Invasive Procedures

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Medical Tourism

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Medical Tourism Market, By Treatment Type

4.1 Fertility Treatment

4.2 Cardiovascular Treatment

4.3 Neurological Treatment

4.4 Orthopedic Treatment

4.5 Cancer Treatment

4.6 Ophthalmic

4.7 Bariatric Surgery

4.8 Cosmetic surgery

4.9 Dentistry

4.10 Other Treatment Types



5 Medical Tourism Market, By Geography



6 Key Player Activities

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

6.3 Product Launch & Expansions

6.4 Other Activities



7 Leading Companies



Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Hamad Medical Corporation

Asian Heart Institute

Raffles Medical Group

Kpj Healthcare Berhad

Seoul National University Hospital

Hospital Ntt Medical Center Tokyo

Uz Leuven (University Hospitals Leuven)

(University Hospitals Leuven) Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital

Anadolu Medical Centre

Samitivej Public Company Limited

Ihh Healthcare Berhad

Barbados Fertility Centre

Min-Sheng General Hospital

Gleneagles Hospital

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lx2wnz/global_medical?w=5





