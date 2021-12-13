Global Medical Tourism Market Outlook for 2022 and Beyond

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "A Business Introduction to Global Medical Tourism" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

2020 and 2021 have been dramatic times for medical tourism which is why it is vital for those wishing to stay or enter the market to understand the background.

Medical Tourism Global Business is a business introduction to global medical tourism. This report will help you to understand medical tourism.

The report is suited to:

Professionals working in global healthcare markets

Hospital and clinic groups operating internationally

International patient departments

Travel and medical travel agents

Banks and other financial institutions

Investors and private equity

International insurers

National and local government policy-makers

Travel and tourism organisations

Lawyers

Policy advisors

Think tanks

Management consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1. OVERVIEW

History of medical tourism

Wellness and medical tourism

UNWTO definitions

2. INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL TOURISM FIGURES

Global figures on medical tourism

International patients

Why migration alters figures

Global medical tourism figures by country

Global medical tourism figures illusions

Top 10 global medical tourism destinations

Top 10 outbound medical tourism sources

Global medical tourism potential

UNWTO/ETC health tourism report

European Parliament report on health tourism

Medical tourism revenue

Medical tourism revenue top 10 destinations

3. INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL TOURISM MARKET

International medical tourism

Regional medical tourism

Domestic medical tourism

Distribution

Agents

Agency regulation

Agency requirements of hospitals

Airlines

Apps

Direct chat

Hotels and medical tourism

International medical accreditation

Legal and ethical issues

Medical negligence

Medical price comparisons sites

Mobile technology

Price comparisons

Price regulation

Smartphones

Social media

Travel agencies and tour operators

Videos

Why people become medical tourists

4. MEDICAL TOURISM CUSTOMERS

Defining medical tourists

Customer demand

Carers

Cultural sensitivity

Diaspora

LBGTX

Luxury travel

Muslims

Older patients

Safety

Security and terrorism

Taking time to be a tourist

VIP patients

Waiting times

5. MEDICAL TOURISM PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

Addiction treatment

Birth tourism

Cancer

Cosmetic surgery

Dental implants

Dental tourism

Diabetes treatment

Elderly care

Eye care

Fertility treatment

Hair transplant surgery

Obesity treatment

Organ transplants

Procreation tourism

Sex change tourism

Sports medical tourism

Stem cell treatment

Surrogacy

6. MEDICAL TOURISM AND INSURANCE

Medical tourism and insurance

Travel insurance

Compulsory travel health insurance

Medical tourism insurance

Medical negligence and insurance

Medical negligence / medical complications insurance

Insurers as medical tourism agents

Cosmetic surgery insurance

7. EUROPEAN CROSS BORDER HEALTHCARE

European Health Insurance Card

European Union cross-border healthcare

EU cross border healthcare in EFTA countries

European standards on cosmetic surgery

European standards on non-surgical medical procedures

8. INTERNATIONAL ACCREDITORS

ACHS International

Acreditas Global

Accreditation Canada

American Accreditation Commission International

American Association for Ambulatory Health Care

CHKS

COHSASA

DNV-GL Healthcare

Global Healthcare Accreditation

International Organisation for Standardisation

International Society for Quality in Health Care

International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Organisation

Joint Commission International

KTQ International

Temos International

