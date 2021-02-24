Global Medical Tourism Market Potential 2021: Which Countries have the Highest Number of Incoming Medical Travellers and the US$ Earned

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism Global Potential 2021: Volume 1 - Background and Figures" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will help you to understand the competition in terms of which countries have the highest number of incoming medical travellers and the US$ earned, and identify which countries have significant outgoing medical travel flows. It will give you the benefit of an impartial view of what is happening now and what the future trends may be.



2020 and 2021 have been dramatic times for medical tourism which is why it is vital for those wishing to stay or enter the market to understand not just the background but how the industry and countries are adapting.

All are essential reading if you wish to make more informed decisions and deliver a better return on your investment when targeting the international patient.

Monitoring the ever-changing world of medical tourism is a challenge for every destination and healthcare provider involved in the international patient business. Organisations must adapt their medical tourism strategy in response to a changing market. To do that, they need to know which countries are doing well or badly, who is going where, the treatments they are seeking, why they are going there, and how political, economic, social and technological changes are impacting the medical tourism market.



Key Topics Covered:

1. OVERVIEW

Introduction

History

Wellness and medical tourism

UNWTO definitions

2. INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL TOURISM FIGURES

Global figures on medical tourism

International patients

Why migration alters figures

Global medical tourism figures by country

Global medical tourism figures illusions

Top 50 global medical tourism destinations

Top 50 outbound medical tourism sources

Top 45 health and wellness destinations

Global medical tourism potential

Global tourism and medical tourism

UNWTO/ETC health tourism report

European Parliament report on health tourism

European Regional Development Fund

Global travel

Domestic travel

World tourism economy

European travel

Economic impact of tourism sectors

Health and wellness tourism figures

Health and wellness tourism potential

Medical tourism revenue

Medical tourism revenue top 25 destinations

Health and wellness tourism revenue

Health and wellness tourism revenue by sectors

Health and wellness tourism trends

Medical spas in the USA

Wellness communities

Hair transplant surgery

3. INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL TOURISM MARKET

International medical tourism

Regional medical tourism

Domestic medical tourism

Distribution

Agencies

Agency failures

Agency frauds

Agency regulation

Agency requirements of hospitals

Agency scams

Agent training and education

Advertising and fake reviews in South Korea

Advertising and fake reviews on social media

Advertising regulation

Advertising regulation in the UK

Airlines

Apps

Direct chat

Hotels and medical tourism

International medical accreditation

Legal and ethical issues

Medical and wellness cruise tourism

Medical negligence

Medical price comparisons sites

Medical tourism scams

Mobile technology

Price comparisons

Price regulation

Smartphones

Social media

Travel agencies and tour operators

Videos

Visas

Wellness destinations

Wellness in hotels

Wellness vacations

Why people become medical tourists

4. MEDICAL TOURISM CUSTOMERS

Defining medical tourists

Customer demand

Carers

Crowdfunding

Cultural sensitivity

Diaspora

LBGTX

Luxury travel

Muslim and Halal

Older patients

Safety

Security and terrorism

Taking time to be a tourist

Uninsured Americans

VIP patients

Waiting times

Wellness travel motivations

Wellness in hotels

Wellness vacations

Why people become medical tourists

5. MEDICAL TOURISM PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

Addiction treatment

Birth tourism

Cancer

Cosmetic surgery

Cosmetic surgery ethics

Cosmetic surgery ISAPS survey

Cosmetic surgery Brazilian butt lift

Cosmetic surgery mental health screening

Cosmetic surgery problems

Cosmetic surgery standards

Dental implants

Dental tourism

Dental tourism and Australia

Dental tourism and New Zealand

Diabetes treatment

Elderly care

Eyecare

Eye care safety

Fertility treatment

Obesity treatment

Organ transplants

Organ transplants regulation- Europe

Organ transplant regulation-global

Organ transplant problems in Costa Rica

Organ transplant problems in Egypt

Organ transplant problems in India

Procreation tourism

Sex change in tourism

Spa and wellness

Spa definitions Visit Britain

Spa definition-ISPA

Spa and wellness definitions- IMSA

Spa and wellness definitions- Wellness Tourism Association

Sports medical tourism

Stem cell treatment

Stem cell treatment in the USA

Stem cell treatment in India

Stem cell treatment in Switzerland

Stem cell treatment in Canada

Stem cell treatment in Costa Rica

Stem cell treatment problems

Stem cell treatment advice from FDA

Stem cell treatment regulation

Stem cell treatment risks

Surrogacy

Traditional Arabic Islamic Medicine

Traditional Chinese Medicine

Traditional Korean Medicine

6. MEDICAL TOURISM AND INSURANCE

Medical tourism and insurance

Travel insurance

Compulsory travel health insurance

Medical tourism insurance

Medical negligence and insurance

Medical negligence and medical complications insurance

Stem cell insurance

Insurers as medical tourism agents

Cosmetic surgery insurance

Spas and insurance

7. EUROPEAN CROSS BORDER HEALTHCARE

European Health Insurance Card

European Union cross-border healthcare

EU cross-border healthcare official EU patient information

EU cross border healthcare in EFTA countries

European Reference Networks

EU cross border healthcare 2016 and 2017 data

European Commission 2018 report

European Court of Auditors 2018 audit

EU cross-border healthcare rules on professional liability

EU cross-border projects

EU Package Travel Directive

European standards on cosmetic surgery

European standards on non-surgical medical procedures

8. INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATIONS

ACHS International

Acreditas Global

Accreditation Canada

American Accreditation Commission International

American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities

Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care,

American Nurses Credentialing Centre

CHKS

COHSASA

DNV-GL Healthcare

European Aeromedical Institute

European co-operation for Accreditation

European Society for Quality in Healthcare

European Historic Thermal Towns Association

European Spas Association

Global Clinic Rating

Global Healthcare Accreditation Programme

Global Healthcare Travel Council

Haute Autorite de Sante

Healing Hotels of the World

Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Programme

International Hospital Federation

International Medical Spa Association

International Organization for Standardisation

International Society of Aesthetic Global Surgery

International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery

International Society for Quality in Health Care

International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Organisation

International Spa Association

Joint Commission International

KTQ International

Leading Hospitals of the World

Leading Doctors of the World

Leading Hotels of the World

Medical Travel Quality Alliance

Royal College of Surgeon

of Surgeon SafeCare

Swiss Leading Hospitals

Temos

Wellness Tourism Association

World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies

