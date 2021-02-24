Global Medical Tourism Market Potential 2021: Which Countries have the Highest Number of Incoming Medical Travellers and the US$ Earned
DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism Global Potential 2021: Volume 1 - Background and Figures" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will help you to understand the competition in terms of which countries have the highest number of incoming medical travellers and the US$ earned, and identify which countries have significant outgoing medical travel flows. It will give you the benefit of an impartial view of what is happening now and what the future trends may be.
2020 and 2021 have been dramatic times for medical tourism which is why it is vital for those wishing to stay or enter the market to understand not just the background but how the industry and countries are adapting.
All are essential reading if you wish to make more informed decisions and deliver a better return on your investment when targeting the international patient.
Monitoring the ever-changing world of medical tourism is a challenge for every destination and healthcare provider involved in the international patient business. Organisations must adapt their medical tourism strategy in response to a changing market. To do that, they need to know which countries are doing well or badly, who is going where, the treatments they are seeking, why they are going there, and how political, economic, social and technological changes are impacting the medical tourism market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. OVERVIEW
- Introduction
- History
- Wellness and medical tourism
- UNWTO definitions
2. INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL TOURISM FIGURES
- Global figures on medical tourism
- International patients
- Why migration alters figures
- Global medical tourism figures by country
- Global medical tourism figures illusions
- Top 50 global medical tourism destinations
- Top 50 outbound medical tourism sources
- Top 45 health and wellness destinations
- Global medical tourism potential
- Global tourism and medical tourism
- UNWTO/ETC health tourism report
- European Parliament report on health tourism
- European Regional Development Fund
- Global travel
- Domestic travel
- World tourism economy
- European travel
- Economic impact of tourism sectors
- Health and wellness tourism figures
- Health and wellness tourism potential
- Medical tourism revenue
- Medical tourism revenue top 25 destinations
- Health and wellness tourism revenue
- Health and wellness tourism revenue by sectors
- Health and wellness tourism trends
- Medical spas in the USA
- Wellness communities
- Hair transplant surgery
3. INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL TOURISM MARKET
- International medical tourism
- Regional medical tourism
- Domestic medical tourism
- Distribution
- Agencies
- Agency failures
- Agency frauds
- Agency regulation
- Agency requirements of hospitals
- Agency scams
- Agent training and education
- Advertising and fake reviews in South Korea
- Advertising and fake reviews on social media
- Advertising regulation
- Advertising regulation in the UK
- Airlines
- Apps
- Direct chat
- Hotels and medical tourism
- International medical accreditation
- Legal and ethical issues
- Medical and wellness cruise tourism
- Medical negligence
- Medical price comparisons sites
- Medical tourism scams
- Mobile technology
- Price comparisons
- Price regulation
- Smartphones
- Social media
- Travel agencies and tour operators
- Videos
- Visas
- Wellness destinations
- Wellness in hotels
- Wellness vacations
- Why people become medical tourists
4. MEDICAL TOURISM CUSTOMERS
- Defining medical tourists
- Customer demand
- Carers
- Crowdfunding
- Cultural sensitivity
- Diaspora
- LBGTX
- Luxury travel
- Muslim and Halal
- Older patients
- Safety
- Security and terrorism
- Taking time to be a tourist
- Uninsured Americans
- VIP patients
- Waiting times
- Wellness travel motivations
- Wellness in hotels
- Wellness vacations
- Why people become medical tourists
5. MEDICAL TOURISM PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
- Addiction treatment
- Birth tourism
- Cancer
- Cosmetic surgery
- Cosmetic surgery ethics
- Cosmetic surgery ISAPS survey
- Cosmetic surgery Brazilian butt lift
- Cosmetic surgery mental health screening
- Cosmetic surgery problems
- Cosmetic surgery standards
- Dental implants
- Dental tourism
- Dental tourism and Australia
- Dental tourism and New Zealand
- Diabetes treatment
- Elderly care
- Eyecare
- Eye care safety
- Fertility treatment
- Obesity treatment
- Organ transplants
- Organ transplants regulation-Europe
- Organ transplant regulation-global
- Organ transplant problems in Costa Rica
- Organ transplant problems in Egypt
- Organ transplant problems in India
- Procreation tourism
- Sex change in tourism
- Spa and wellness
- Spa definitions Visit Britain
- Spa definition-ISPA
- Spa and wellness definitions- IMSA
- Spa and wellness definitions- Wellness Tourism Association
- Sports medical tourism
- Stem cell treatment
- Stem cell treatment in the USA
- Stem cell treatment in India
- Stem cell treatment in Switzerland
- Stem cell treatment in Canada
- Stem cell treatment in Costa Rica
- Stem cell treatment problems
- Stem cell treatment advice from FDA
- Stem cell treatment regulation
- Stem cell treatment risks
- Surrogacy
- Traditional Arabic Islamic Medicine
- Traditional Chinese Medicine
- Traditional Korean Medicine
6. MEDICAL TOURISM AND INSURANCE
- Medical tourism and insurance
- Travel insurance
- Compulsory travel health insurance
- Medical tourism insurance
- Medical negligence and insurance
- Medical negligence and medical complications insurance
- Stem cell insurance
- Insurers as medical tourism agents
- Cosmetic surgery insurance
- Spas and insurance
7. EUROPEAN CROSS BORDER HEALTHCARE
- European Health Insurance Card
- European Union cross-border healthcare
- EU cross-border healthcare official EU patient information
- EU cross border healthcare in EFTA countries
- European Reference Networks
- EU cross border healthcare 2016 and 2017 data
- European Commission 2018 report
- European Court of Auditors 2018 audit
- EU cross-border healthcare rules on professional liability
- EU cross-border projects
- EU Package Travel Directive
- European standards on cosmetic surgery
- European standards on non-surgical medical procedures
8. INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATIONS
- ACHS International
- Acreditas Global
- Accreditation Canada
- American Accreditation Commission International
- American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities
- Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care,
- American Nurses Credentialing Centre
- CHKS
- COHSASA
- DNV-GL Healthcare
- European Aeromedical Institute
- European co-operation for Accreditation
- European Society for Quality in Healthcare
- European Historic Thermal Towns Association
- European Spas Association
- Global Clinic Rating
- Global Healthcare Accreditation Programme
- Global Healthcare Travel Council
- Haute Autorite de Sante
- Healing Hotels of the World
- Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Programme
- International Hospital Federation
- International Medical Spa Association
- International Organization for Standardisation
- International Society of Aesthetic Global Surgery
- International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery
- International Society for Quality in Health Care
- International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Organisation
- International Spa Association
- Joint Commission International
- KTQ International
- Leading Hospitals of the World
- Leading Doctors of the World
- Leading Hotels of the World
- Medical Travel Quality Alliance
- Royal College of Surgeon
- SafeCare
- Swiss Leading Hospitals
- Temos
- Wellness Tourism Association
- World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies
