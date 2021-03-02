Global Medical Tourism Market Potential Bundle 2021: 168 Countries - Turning Medical Tourism Back On / Medical Tourism Background and Figures / Country Profiles
DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism Global Potential 2021 - 3 Volume Bundle Offer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
2020 and 2021 have been dramatic times for medical tourism which is why it is vital for those wishing to stay or enter the market to understand not just the background but how the industry and countries are adapting.
All are essential reading if you wish to make more informed decisions and deliver a better return on your investment when targeting the international patient.
This report will help you to understand the competition in terms of which countries have the highest number of incoming medical travelers and the US$ earned, and identify which countries have significant outgoing medical travel flows. It will give you the benefit of an impartial view of what is happening now and what the future trends may be.
Monitoring the ever-changing world of medical tourism is a challenge for every destination and healthcare provider involved in the international patient business. Organisations must adapt their medical tourism strategy in response to a changing market. To do that, they need to know which countries are doing well or badly, who is going where, the treatments they are seeking, why they are going there, and how political, economic, social and technological changes are impacting the medical tourism market.
This bundle includes 3 volumes:
- Volume 1: Medical Tourism Background and Figures - February 2021 (500 pages)
- Volume 2: Country Profiles - February 2021 (168 Countries)
- Volume 3: Turning Medical Tourism Back On - April 2021 (Approx. 500 pages)
Who are the reports for:
- Professionals working in global healthcare markets
- Hospital and clinic groups operating internationally
- International patient departments
- Travel and medical travel agents
- Banks and other financial institutions
- Investors and private equity
- International insurers
- National government policy-makers
- Travel and tourism organisations
- Lawyers
- Policy advisors
- Think tanks
- Management consultants
What Volume 1 covers:
- Assessment of the size and nature of the medical travel market.
- Factors that are encouraging or constraining the global growth of medical tourism.
- Insights into supply chains, business models, products and the target consumer
- Insight into who is going where and what treatments they are seeking.
- Discussion of which countries are doing well, and which badly in this dynamic market.
- Accreditation organisations
What Volume 2 covers:
In an exciting new format of individual PDFs for each country, 168 destination and source countries are profiled.
New For 2021:
- Updated information on existing detail
- Population numbers 2020
- Tourist numbers 2019 and where in 2021
- Diaspora numbers
New sections on:
- Risks
- None
- Turning tourism and medical tourism back on
- Testing
- Quarantine
- Safety and health
- Reliability of numbers
- Compulsory travel insurance
What Volume 3 covers:
- Are you ready for an even more competitive 2021 and 2022?
- Many assume that it will just return as before - but they are very wrong.
- You need to plan for the new normal or a new concept.
- How will medical travel be different in 2021?
- The new normal
- How to save medical tourism from itself
- Tourism predictions
- Medical tourism predictions
- COVID vaccine is coming
- Better testing procedures and policy making
- The advent of digital COVID passport
- Travel agencies will make travel better and safer
- The rise of conscious traveller
- Health checks
- Costs
- Testing
- Quarantine
- Reassurance on safety and hygiene
- Technology
- Future trends
- Why the Gulf will no longer be the golden source for medical tourists
- Gulf
- Europe
- Caribbean
- USA
- Hotels
- Safe travel protocols
- Re-opening Europe
- COVID passports
- Technology
- Future of air travel
- Contact tracing apps
- Future of healthcare and health insurance
- SafeCare
- Safe Travels
- CommonPass
- Travel rules and advice
- Airports
- Traffic light systems for travel
- Wellness travel
- Digital vaccine passports
- Vaccine vacations and ethics
- Bureau Veritas
- Information and advice from EU, WTTC, OECD, IATA, UNWTO, BAAPS, WHO, WTM, ITB and others
Companies Mentioned
- Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care
- Accreditation Canada
- ACHS International
- Acreditas Global
- American Accreditation Commission International
- American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities
- American Nurses Credentialing Centre
- CHKS
- COHSASA
- DNV-GL Healthcare
- European Aeromedical Institute
- European co-operation for Accreditation
- European Historic Thermal Towns Association
- European Society for Quality in Healthcare
- European Spas Association
- Global Clinic Rating
- Global Healthcare Accreditation Programme
- Global Healthcare Travel Council
- Haute Autorite de Sante
- Healing Hotels of the World
- Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Programme
- International Hospital Federation
- International Medical Spa Association
- International Organization for Standardisation
- International Society for Quality in Health Care
- International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Organisation
- International Society of Aesthetic Global Surgery
- International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery
- International Spa Association
- Joint Commission International
- KTQ International
- Leading Doctors of the World
- Leading Hospitals of the World
- Leading Hotels of the World
- Medical Travel Quality Alliance
- Royal College of Surgeon
- SafeCare
- Swiss Leading Hospitals
- Temos
- Wellness Tourism Association
- World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gncmuq
