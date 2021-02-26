Global Medication Adherence Markets (2021 to 2025) - Key Market Drivers and Restraints
This report is an analytical business tool whose primary purpose is to provide a thorough evaluation of the global market for medication adherence.
Medication adherence systems include hardware-based systems (e.g., smart pill bottles, smart caps, automated pill dispensers, electronic trays, smart medical watches, smart medical alarms, wearable sensors and other packaging systems) and software-based internet applications (e.g., cloud-based databases, health programs, patient web portals, mobile medication management applications, etc.) designed to improve medication adherence associated with various chronic = diseases.
The study covers the following:
- Detailed description of medication adherence systems and technologies including software applications (apps).
- Demographics and cost burden of targeted chronic diseases.
- Market characterization, unmet need, market size and segmentation.
- Market drivers and restraints.
- Detailed market projections through 2025.
- Competition and market shares.
- Key marketed products along with information about their regulatory status.
- Strategic landscape (merger and acquisitions).
- Regulatory structure.
- Pricing and reimbursement.
- Observations and conclusions on the future of medication adherence systems and technologies.
- Profiles of market participants and associations.
Report Includes:
- 20 data tables and 16 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets and technologies for medication adherence
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Description of disease and economic burden, and cost and morbidity in chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (CVD), musculoskeletal disorders, gastrointestinal/digestive diseases, and cancer
- Details about adherence measurement, medication adherence and non-economic factors and methods to improve medication adherence
- Market share analysis of the medication adherence markets based on product/services, disease and region
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size, and market forecast of the medication adherence systems markets
- Discussion on advantages of software and mobile applications, and effectiveness of smartphone adherence apps on the general population
- Information on key marketed and pipeline products challenges to improving medication adherence with technology and future developments of the industry
- Insights into regulation and reimbursement scenarios including, U.S. FDA technical considerations, FDA policy for low-risk and general wellness devices and regulatory systems for medication adherence systems and applications
- A look at the key industry acquisitions, strategic alliances and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry
- Comprehensive profiles of major players in the industry, including ActualMeds Corp., etectRx, Health Net Inc., MedaCheck, Omnicell Inc., and Philips Healthcare
Medication non-adherence remains a common healthcare problem across developed and developing nations. It is one of the major public health concerns because it adversely impacts patient outcomes, increases healthcare utilization and associated costs.
Pharmaceutical, medical devices and healthcare providers are turning to medication adherence systems and software applications to deal with the current challenges associated with medication nonadherence. Dispensing cabinets and dispensers automate the management and dispensing of medications while smart pill bottles help in dispensing the right medication at the right time, in the right quantity with the right instructions. Increasing acceptance of medication therapy management systems, smart pill bottles, smart caps, automated pill dispensers, electronic trays, smart medical watches, smart medical alarms, wearable sensors, specialized packaging systems and software-based internet applications (cloud-based databases, web portals and mobile applications) are helping patients, payers and providers with the management, dispensing and monitoring of medications.
Overall, medication adherence systems offer improved drug adherence, real-time data monitoring, logical calculations and network communication. Medication adherence systems can be categorized into two major segments: hardware-based medication adherence systems and software-based internet applications (apps). The growth of the medication adherence systems market is being driven mainly by factors such as the growing elderly population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the widespread adoption of smartphones and other technological advancements within the life sciences industry.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Target Diseases and Disorders
- Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)
- Angina Pectoris
- Stroke
- Hypertension
- Musculoskeletal Disorders
- Epidemiology and Economic Burden
- Mortality
- Gastrointestinal/Digestive Diseases
- Epidemiology and Economic Burden
- Mortality
- Common Gastrointestinal Diseases and Disorders
- Breast Cancer
- Disease Overview
- Epidemiology and Economic Burden
- Colorectal Cancer
- Disease Overview
- Epidemiology and Economic Burden
- Mortality
- Diagnosis and Treatment
- Small-Bowel Tumors/Diseases
- Disease Overview
- Epidemiology and Economic Burden
- Diagnosis and Treatment
- HIV/AIDS
- Disease Overview
- Epidemiology and Economic Burden
- Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
- Disease Overview
- Epidemiology and Economic Burden
- Diabetes
- Disease Overview
- Disease Symptoms and Risk Factors
- Epidemiology and Economic Burden
- Types of Diabetes
- Obesity
- Disease Overview
- Measuring Obesity
- Types of Obesity and Risk Factors
- Economic Burden
- Epidemiology
Chapter 4 Medication Nonadherence
- Introduction
- Medication Nonadherence Categories
- Economic Burden/Cost of Medication Nonadherence
- Measurement of Adherence
- Cost-Related Nonadherence
- Medication Adherence and Noneconomic Factors
- Cost and Morbidity in Chronic Disease Medication Nonadherence
- Methods to Improve Medication Adherence
- Traditional Digital Reminders
- User Counseling and Behavioral Interventions
- Medication Adherence and Smartphones
- Effectiveness of Smartphone Adherence Apps
- Other General Guidelines to Improve Adherence
- Future Developments
Chapter 5 Medication Adherence Systems
- Medication Nonadherence
- Hardware-Centric Medication Adherence Systems
- Types of Medication Adherence Systems
- Smart Pill Bottles
- Automated Pill Dispensers
- Electronic Trays
- Smart Caps
- Smart Pills
- Other Adherence Devices and Solutions
- Key Marketed Products
- Automated Medication Dispensing Cabinets
- Smart Pill Dispensers, Pillboxes and Organizers
- Medication Tracking Devices and Apps
- Smart Pill Caps and Bottle Systems
- Pill Organizer and Reminder Systems
- Specialized Medication Adherence Devices
- Other Medication Adherence Solutions
- Challenges to Improving Medication Adherence with Technology
- Future Developments
Chapter 6 Software Applications
- Medication Adherence and Software Applications
- Types of Software and Internet Applications
- Mobile and Digital Applications
- Internet Web Portals and Platforms
- Communications Solutions
- Big Data Solutions
- Other Tools
- Advantages of Software and Mobile Applications
- Interconnectivity of Adherence Apps
- Effectiveness of Smartphone Adherence Apps
- Key Marketed Products
- Health and Medication Reminder Apps
- Personalized Medication Adherence and Text Messaging Apps
- Patient List and Reminder System
- Care Management Workflow Framework
- Health and Medication Monitoring Apps
- Cloud-Based Adherence Solutions and Databases
- Health and Medication Adherence Apps
- Other Medication Adherence Apps
- Current Challenges
- Future Developments
Chapter 7 Market Size and Growth Analysis
- Major Developments Influencing the Market
- Technological Developments
- Social Developments: Social Media and Rise of Smartphone Use
- Demographic and Economic Trends: Income Growth in Developing Markets
- Market Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Market Growth Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Size and Growth Analysis
- Market Size and Growth Analysis by Segment
- Market Size and Growth Analysis by Disease Application
- Market Size and Growth Analysis by Region
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Introduction
- Recent Industry Activity
Chapter 9 Regulatory Structure
- Regulatory Background
- Regulation of Drug/Device Combination Products
- Regulation of Medical Devices
- U.S.
- European Union
- Japan
- Other Asian Countries
- Regulation of Medication Adherence Systems and Applications
- Medication Adherence Systems
- Smart Pills
- Old Drug, New Medical Device
- Old Drug, Old Medical Device
- New Drug, Old Medical Device
- New Drug, New Medical Device
- Medication Adherence Software Applications
Chapter 10 Pricing and Reimbursement: Medical Devices
- U.S.
- Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
- Europe
- Japan
- Other Asian Countries
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Abiogenix
- Actualmeds Corp.
- Adheretech Inc.
- Adherium Ltd.
- Apothesource Llc
- Carespeak Communications Inc. (Now Part Of Optimizerx)
- Compliance Meds Technologies
- Dosecue Llc
- Drfirst.Com Inc.
- E-Pill Llc
- Etectrx
- F65
- Healthprize Technologies Llc
- Healthera Ltd.
- Health Net Inc.
- Information Mediary Corp.
- Mango Health Inc. (Trial Card)
- Manrex Ltd.
- Medicpen Ab
- Medcenter Systems Llc
- Medminder
- Medvantx Inc.
- Memotext Corp.
- Medadvisor International Pty Ltd.
- Medacheck
- Mscripts Llc
- Mymeds Inc.
- Omada Health Inc.
- Omnicell
- Optumhealth Inc.
- Pharmright Corp.
- Philips Healthcare
- Pilldrill Inc.
- Quio Technologies Llc
- Rxadvance Corp.
- Rxante
- Senticare Inc.
- Smrxt Inc.
- Vaica
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
Chapter 12 Appendix A: Acronyms
Chapter 13 Appendix B: Professional Organizations
