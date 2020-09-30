Global Medication Management Systems Industry
Global Medication Management Systems Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2027
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medication Management Systems estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.7% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Clinical Decision Support System Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 23.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $630.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.6% CAGR
The Medication Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$630.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.2% and 17.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR.
Electronic Medication Administration Record Segment to Record 19.3% CAGR
In the global Electronic Medication Administration Record segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$241.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$823 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$950.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 183-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- CareFusion Corporation
- Cerner Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- McKesson Corporation
- MEDITECH
- Omnicell, Inc.
- Optum, Inc.
- QuadraMed Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Medication Management System Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Computerized
Physician Order Entry (CPOE) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Computerized Physician
Order Entry (CPOE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinical Decision
Support System Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Clinical Decision Support
System Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronic
Medication Administration Record by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Electronic Medication
Administration Record by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Inventory
Management Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Inventory Management
Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Software by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmacies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Pharmacies by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Healthcare
Institutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Healthcare
Institutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise
Solution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premise Solution by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Web-based
Solution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Web-based Solution by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud-based
Solution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud-based Solution by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Medication Management System Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by System - Computerized Physician Order
Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,
Electronic Medication Administration Record, Inventory
Management Solutions and Other Software - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision
Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication Administration
Record, Inventory Management Solutions and Other Software for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other
Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other Healthcare Institutions for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - On-Premise Solution,
Web-based Solution and Cloud-based Solution - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by Mode of Delivery - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise Solution, Web-based Solution and
Cloud-based Solution for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by System - Computerized Physician Order
Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,
Electronic Medication Administration Record, Inventory
Management Solutions and Other Software - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision
Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication Administration
Record, Inventory Management Solutions and Other Software for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other
Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other Healthcare Institutions for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - On-Premise Solution,
Web-based Solution and Cloud-based Solution - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by Mode of Delivery - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise Solution, Web-based Solution and
Cloud-based Solution for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by System - Computerized Physician Order
Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,
Electronic Medication Administration Record, Inventory
Management Solutions and Other Software - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision
Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication Administration
Record, Inventory Management Solutions and Other Software for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other
Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other Healthcare Institutions for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - On-Premise Solution,
Web-based Solution and Cloud-based Solution - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by Mode of Delivery - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise Solution, Web-based Solution and
Cloud-based Solution for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by System - Computerized Physician Order
Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,
Electronic Medication Administration Record, Inventory
Management Solutions and Other Software - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision
Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication Administration
Record, Inventory Management Solutions and Other Software for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other
Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other Healthcare Institutions for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - On-Premise Solution,
Web-based Solution and Cloud-based Solution - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by Mode of Delivery - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise Solution, Web-based Solution and
Cloud-based Solution for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Medication Management System Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by System - Computerized Physician Order
Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,
Electronic Medication Administration Record, Inventory
Management Solutions and Other Software - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision
Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication Administration
Record, Inventory Management Solutions and Other Software for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other
Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other Healthcare Institutions for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - On-Premise Solution,
Web-based Solution and Cloud-based Solution - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by Mode of Delivery - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise Solution, Web-based Solution and
Cloud-based Solution for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by System - Computerized Physician Order
Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,
Electronic Medication Administration Record, Inventory
Management Solutions and Other Software - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision
Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication Administration
Record, Inventory Management Solutions and Other Software for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other
Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other Healthcare Institutions for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - On-Premise Solution,
Web-based Solution and Cloud-based Solution - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by Mode of Delivery - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise Solution, Web-based Solution and
Cloud-based Solution for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by System - Computerized Physician Order
Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,
Electronic Medication Administration Record, Inventory
Management Solutions and Other Software - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision
Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication Administration
Record, Inventory Management Solutions and Other Software for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other
Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other Healthcare Institutions for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - On-Premise Solution,
Web-based Solution and Cloud-based Solution - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by Mode of Delivery - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise Solution, Web-based Solution and
Cloud-based Solution for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by System - Computerized Physician Order
Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,
Electronic Medication Administration Record, Inventory
Management Solutions and Other Software - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision
Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication Administration
Record, Inventory Management Solutions and Other Software for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other
Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other Healthcare Institutions for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - On-Premise Solution,
Web-based Solution and Cloud-based Solution - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by Mode of Delivery - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise Solution, Web-based Solution and
Cloud-based Solution for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by System - Computerized Physician Order
Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,
Electronic Medication Administration Record, Inventory
Management Solutions and Other Software - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision
Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication Administration
Record, Inventory Management Solutions and Other Software for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other
Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other Healthcare Institutions for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - On-Premise Solution,
Web-based Solution and Cloud-based Solution - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Medication Management
Systems by Mode of Delivery - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Premise Solution, Web-based Solution and
Cloud-based Solution for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 81: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by System - Computerized
Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System
Solutions, Electronic Medication Administration Record,
Inventory Management Solutions and Other Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Medication
Management Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical
Decision Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication
Administration Record, Inventory Management Solutions and Other
Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals,
Pharmacies and Other Healthcare Institutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Medication
Management Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - On-Premise
Solution, Web-based Solution and Cloud-based Solution -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Medication
Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for On-Premise Solution, Web-based Solution and
Cloud-based Solution for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by System - Computerized Physician Order
Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System Solutions,
Electronic Medication Administration Record, Inventory
Management Solutions and Other Software - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Medication
Management Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical
Decision Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication
Administration Record, Inventory Management Solutions and Other
Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other
Healthcare Institutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Medication
Management Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Medication
Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - On-Premise Solution,
Web-based Solution and Cloud-based Solution - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Medication
Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for On-Premise Solution, Web-based Solution and
Cloud-based Solution for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 93: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by System - Computerized
Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support System
Solutions, Electronic Medication Administration Record,
Inventory Management Solutions and Other Software - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 94: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Medication
Management Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical
Decision Support System Solutions, Electronic Medication
Administration Record, Inventory Management Solutions and Other
Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by End-Use - Hospitals,
Pharmacies and Other Healthcare Institutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Medication
Management Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals, Pharmacies and Other Healthcare
Institutions for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Medication Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - On-Premise
Solution, Web-based Solution and Cloud-based Solution -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Medication
Management Systems by Mode of Delivery - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for On-Premise Solution, Web-based Solution and
Cloud-based Solution for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957339/?utm_source=PRN
