Global Medicinal Mushrooms Market 2018-2022 Featuring Banken Champignons, Four Sigmatic, Hokkaido Reishi, Nyishar, Sayan Chaga & Swadeshi Mushroom Spawn

The Global Medicinal Mushrooms Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Medicinal Mushrooms Market 2018-2022 are a type of mushrooms that have medicinal, functional, and nutritional properties and are used for preventing, alleviating, or healing diseases and for nutritional benefits. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of various type medicinal mushrooms.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing frequency of new product launches. One trend affecting this market is the growing health consciousness among consumers.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the adverse effects of natural calamities on crop yield. Natural calamities include draught, earthquakes, storms such as cyclones and hurricanes.



Key vendors

Banken Champignons

Four Sigmatic

Hokkaido Reishi Co

Nyishar

Sayan Chaga

Swadeshi Mushroom Spawn

