Global Medicinal Mushrooms Market 2018-2022 Featuring Banken Champignons, Four Sigmatic, Hokkaido Reishi, Nyishar, Sayan Chaga & Swadeshi Mushroom Spawn

The "Global Medicinal Mushrooms Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Medicinal Mushrooms Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Medicinal Mushrooms Market 2018-2022 are a type of mushrooms that have medicinal, functional, and nutritional properties and are used for preventing, alleviating, or healing diseases and for nutritional benefits. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of various type medicinal mushrooms.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing frequency of new product launches. One trend affecting this market is the growing health consciousness among consumers.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the adverse effects of natural calamities on crop yield. Natural calamities include draught, earthquakes, storms such as cyclones and hurricanes.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- Banken Champignons
- Four Sigmatic
- Hokkaido Reishi Co
- Nyishar
- Sayan Chaga
- Swadeshi Mushroom Spawn
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Global reishi mushroom market
- Global chaga mushroom market
- Global other medicinal mushrooms market
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- US
- China
- Japan
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Expanding global vegan population
- Growing health consciousness among consumers
- Emergence of private-label brands
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/77c3q9/global_medicinal?w=5
