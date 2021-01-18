Global Medium Density Fiberboard Markets, 2019-2020 & Forecast to 2027 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medium Density Fiberboard - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medium Density Fiberboard market accounted for $62.40 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $120.80 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.



Easy availability of raw materials and increase in demand for Medium Density Fiberboard for furniture are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the occurrence of exterior substitutes including glass, wood-plastic composites, and fiber in high-end applications is hampering market growth.



Medium-density fiberboard or dry-process fiberboards contain a fiber wetness content of less than 20% at the stage of forming and a density ? 450 kg/m3. These boards are fundamentally produced under heat and pressure, with the adding up of a synthetic adhesive.



Based on the type, the E1 Medium Density Fiberboard segment is estimated to have lucrative growth due to this type of medium density fiberboard emits about 90.0% less formaldehyde than the E2 type medium density fiberboard. The moderate pricing connected with the product, as well as mounting consumer demand for the furniture with low formaldehyde levels, are expected to drive the demand for the E1 Medium Density Fiberboard.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the Increasing construction spending in the emerging markets in order to meet rising residential housing. China was the largest consumer of Medium Density Fiberboard panels owing to high product penetration in the construction and furniture manufacturing industry.



Some of the key players profiled in the Medium Density Fiberboard Market include Arauco, Daiken Corporation, Dare Wood-Based Panels Group Co. Ltd, Duratex SA, EGGER Group, Eucatex SA, Fantoni SpA, Kastamonu Entegre, Korosten Medium Density Fiberboard manufacture, Kronospan Limited, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd, Swiss Krono AG, Norbord Inc., ROSEBURG, and Sonae Indstria, SGPS SA.



