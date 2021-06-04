Global Medium Format Camera Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medium Format Camera Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medium format camera market reached a value of US$ 141.7 Million in 2020. Medium format photography conventionally uses the 120 film size. This is substantially larger than 35mm film size, which is the currently the basis of modern digital photography. Medium format digital photography also uses a sensor that is larger than the 35mm full-frame standard. As a result, its lens provides a sharp image which can be cropped or zoomed in without affecting the image quality or leaving it pixelated. Images taken from a medium format camera appear better, compared to images taken from a full frame or crop sensor camera. This is predominantly due to having a wider field of view compared to what a DSLR would have at the same length lens.



Superior Image quality is not the only advantage of medium format cameras. These cameras are also built around interchangeable parts rather than a single camera body. This enables old medium format cameras to be converted into digital cameras. With the majority of the medium format systems, users can use various viewfinders, film and digital backs, focus systems, etc. Additionally, due to varying medium format film sizes, photographers can use different frame sizes as well as aspect ratios for acquiring versatility in the photography. However, in comparison with other camera types, medium format cameras are bulky, heavy and lack advanced autofocus system. Moreover, the high prices of medium format camera and the proliferation of affordable-yet-powerful mirrorless and DSLR cameras with compact size represent a major challenge to the medium format camera market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global medium format camera market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.



On a geographical front, the medium format camera market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is currently the biggest market for medium format cameras. Being highly concentrated in nature, the market currently comprises of only a few manufacturers who are competing against one another in terms of prices and quality.



Some of the Top Medium Format Camera Market Companies operating in the market include:

Leica Camera (GM)

(GM) FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION (FUJIF)

Hasselblad

Phase One

This report provides a deep insight into the global medium format camera market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the medium format camera market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global medium format camera market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global medium format camera market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global medium format camera market?

What are the price trends of medium format cameras?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global medium format camera market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global medium format camera market?

What is the structure of the global medium format camera market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global medium format camera market?

