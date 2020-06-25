Global Medium Power Transformers Market Assessment: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Projections for All Regions

DUBLIN, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medium Power Transformers Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medium power transformers market was worth $77.37 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.28% and reach $106.33 billion by 2023.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider medium power transformers market, and compares it with other markets.



Favorable government policies to increase electrification contributed to the growth of the market in the historic period. Countries around the world are implementing several initiatives to increase electrification across the countries. For example, in 2017, the government of India launched the 'Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana' to achieve 100% electrification in the country. In 2019, the Indian government launched the One Nation One Grid', an initiative aimed at offering affordable power to all the states. These initiatives increased the market for medium power transformers in the historic period.



Volatility in prices of several raw materials such as steel and copper restrained the market for medium power transformers in the historic period. Steel and copper are predominantly used in the manufacture of transformers. Increased tariffs on raw materials such as steel and copper, increased the volatility of prices, thereby limiting the growth of the market for medium power transformers. For instance, in 2018, the USA imposed 25% and 10% tariffs on the import of steel and aluminum respectively.



Transformer manufacturing market is moving towards the evolution of independent and self-regulating smart transformers. Smart transformers are programmed to constantly regulate voltage and maintain contact with the stakeholders and provide information and feedback on the power supply. They provide the exact amount of power that is needed and respond to fluctuations through a process known as voltage optimization. They significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and power consumption as they supply electrical equipment with the ideal amount of power.



For instance, in 2018, the US Department of Energy (DOE) invested $7.5 million to support research and development of smart transformers for grid resiliency. Companies should consider investing in technologies to produce smart transformers for commercial establishments.



The medium power transformers market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa. In 2019, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the medium power transformers market.



Major players in the medium power transformers market are Siemens AG, ABB Group, General Electric Company, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Jinpan International USA Ltd.



Report Scope



The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The medium power transformers market section of the report gives context. It compares the medium power transformers market with other segments of the medium power transformers market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, medium power transformers indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Medium Power Transformers Market Characteristics



3. Medium Power Transformers Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Medium Power Transformers Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Medium Power Transformers Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Medium Power Transformers Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Medium Power Transformers Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

5. Medium Power Transformers Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Medium Power Transformers Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Medium Power Transformers Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation PLC

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Jinpan International USA Ltd.

Ltd. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Fortune Electric Co., Ltd.

Kirloskar Electric Company

Amran Inc.

Konar Distribution and Special Transformers, Inc.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc.

MGM Transformer Company

Schaffner Holding AG

RITZ Instrument Transformers GmbH

Emerson Electric Co.

SMA Solar Technology AG

Tianan Electric Group Co., Ltd.

RECO Transformer Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8z9k6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

