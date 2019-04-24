Global Melamine Market to 2023 - Key Vendors are BASF, Borealis, Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe, INEOS, OCI N.V. & Qatar Petroleum
DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Melamine Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The melamine market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.
The increasing demand from the construction industry is one of the key factors that will trigger the growth of the global melamine market.
Melamine is extensively used in laminates for wall paneling in residential buildings and office buildings for improving the aesthetics. Wood is widely used in construction activities than other constructive materials including steel, concrete, and brick, as the production of these constructive materials requires intensive energy and leads to serve carbon dioxide emissions.
The remodeling and restructuring of residential buildings for energy efficiency and cost savings are expected to increase the demand for wood furniture. Therefore, the increasing consumption of melamine laminates will drive the growth of the global melamine market during the forecast period.
Growth in automotive industry
One of the growth drivers of the global melamine market is the growth in automotive industry. The growing demand for passenger cars is expected to increase the consumption of automotive coatings which will drive the growth of the market.
Availability of substitutes
One of the challenges in the growth of the market is the availability of substitutes. The plastic laminates can be used instead of melamine laminates to cover substrates which will hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be highly fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. Various manufacturers in the market are focusing on increasing their production capacities by adopting low energy melamine process technology for producing melamine.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- BASF SE
- Borealis AG
- Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe "Pulawy" S.A.
- INEOS
- OCI N.V.
- Qatar Petroleum
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Laminates - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Adhesives resins - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Coating resins - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Increased popularity of modular kitchen
- Increasing emergence of circular economy
- Increasing production of melamine and use of new technology
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- Borealis AG
- Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe "Pulawy" S.A.
- INEOS
- OCI N.V.
- Qatar Petroleum
