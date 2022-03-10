Global Membrane Bioreactors Market Report 2022: Data from 2020 and 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections to 2026

DUBLIN, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Membrane Bioreactors: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The introduction of membrane-based bioreactors (MBR) has added a new dimension to the effectiveness of filtration membranes in the wastewater processing domain. MBRs equip wastewater processing utilities with a limited yet useful ability to process organic waste in addition to conducting a membrane-based separation. There is a growing push toward increasing the scope of applications for processed wastewater. The stakeholders willing to compare wastewater processing with the more expensive reverse osmosis methodology come to find the benefits of the former continues to grow steadily. The above-mentioned positive aspects will translate into an impressive growth rate over the forecast period for MBRs

This report covers the technological, economic, and business considerations of the membrane bioreactors market, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of the market forces relevant to membrane bioreactors and their areas of application.

Global markets are presented by type of membrane bioreactor, and growth forecasts through 2026 are provided. Estimates on sales values are based on the prices in the supply chain at which the membrane bioreactors were procured by manufacturers.

Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of membrane bioreactors. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted the progress of economies across the world for some time. But the world's economies are gradually reviving and have started ramping back up. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments across the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.

This report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry across the world was impacted by the pandemic, and the membrane bioreactors market was also indirectly affected. The market is, however, expected to bounce back in 2022, due to the relief packages or disaster aid packages provided by various governments to boost their economies.

The Report Includes:

An up-to-date review of the global market for MBRs within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of CAGRs through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the market size for membrane bioreactors, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by microbial process type, configuration, membrane type, application, and geographic region

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for membrane bioreactors and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Country specific data and market value analysis for China , Japan , South Korea , Singapore , United States , Canada , Mexico , Germany , Spain , and the U.K.

, , , , , , , , , and the U.K. In-depth information concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Understanding of the membrane component of MBRs, the biological component, system configurations, typical MBR performance, cost analyses, system applications, and the filtration industry structure

Review of patent grants for innovations relate to membrane bioreactor industry across each major category

Assessment of the competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and research and development activities in the global market for membrane bioreactor

Company profiles of the leading global players, including Alfa Laval, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies, Asahi Kasei, Pentair and Mann+Hummel

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Background

Chapter 4 Filtration Overview

Wastewater Treatment Technologies

Conventional Wastewater Treatment Processes

Wastewater Recycling Technologies

Recycling Based on Conventional Wastewater Treatment

Membrane Filtration

Chemical Treatments

Demineralization

Disinfection

Other Advanced Treatment Techniques Applicable to Direct Potable Reuse

Chapter 5 Market Trends and Development

Technology Development

Performance

Competing Wastewater Treatment Technologies

Capital and Operating Costs

Recent Developments

Trend Toward Larger MBRs

Water Reclamation and Reuse

Water Reuse in the U.S.

Water Reuse in Other Countries

U.S. Regulations

Federal Assistance for Wastewater Plant Construction

International Regulations

EU Regulations

Regulations in Other World Regions

Impact of Covid-19

Chapter 6 Global Market for Membrane Bioreactors by Microbial Process

Chapter 7 Global Market for Membrane Bioreactors by Type of Membrane

Chapter 8 Global Market for Membrane Bioreactors by Configuration

Chapter 9 Global Market for Membrane Bioreactors by Application

Chapter 10 Global Market for Membrane Bioreactors by Region

Chapter 11 Industry Structure

Chapter 12 Patent Review

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Alfa Laval

Aquatech International LLC

Aqua-Aerobic Systems Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Econity

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Koch Separation Solutions

Mann+Hummel

Pentair

Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

Toray Industries Inc.

