Global Membrane Microfiltration Markets, 2025
Apr 26, 2019, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Membrane Microfiltration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the market for MF membrane products as reflected by the major applications of the technology: food and beverage processing, biopharmaceuticals manufacture, potable water production, wastewater treatment, industrial processes, and semiconductor fabrication.
Five-year projections are provided for market activity and value. Industry structure, membrane applications and trends, pricing considerations, research and development (R&D), government regulations, company profiles, and competitive technologies are covered by the study.
Drivers for growth include regulations, industry standards, consumer demand, and the need to replace aging and/or outdated existing equipment. The most important driver is governmental regulation imposed by agencies, including environmental and health agencies, especially in China, which lacks a clean reliable water infrastructure capable of meeting industry demands.
Ultrafiltration, the longevity of membrane life (anywhere from one year to 10 years), and the maturity of the industry are the biggest barriers to growth. Although some companies offer OEM membranes (to be converted by another party), the industry is increasingly moving toward turnkey modularization, targeting not just the membrane or even filter cartridges, but complete systems.
The industry is also roughly divided into two profit streams: industrial and biopharmaceutical. By price per volume and replacement, the most profitable area is in biopharmaceutical filtration and labs. Purity level need, increasing global customers, and the constant need to change out filters mean that the same material will demand a higher price and will be continuously reordered.
Industrial filtration faces tough challenges as it will be the most cost-driven and the most reliant on governmental infrastructure spending and the economy. Also, with membrane life expectancies at such high levels, the revenue generated from replacement filters will be far less than revenue from new filters going into new plants.
However, the increased use of industrial water reclamation and recycling offers another avenue of growth. Regulations offer more business as they are implemented. At the same time, with water scarcity becoming an issue, production facilities are increasing their water independence. In other cases, water purity has a direct correlation with system performance, such as in power plants.
Semiconductor and electronics manufacturing demand increasing levels of water purity and are often situated in areas with poor water quality. These industries have water with high solid counts that fall into the microfiltration range, and they handle aggressive chemicals with high solid content. This opens the door not only to commodity materials but also to specialty pore-size and high-end materials such as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). However, this industry will be dependent on government regulations and manufacturing capacity expansion, as the use of cross-flow filtration will have some filters lasting five years before change-out is necessary.
In food and beverage production, MF is a standard treatment for certain dairy industry processes, including the removal of bacteria from skim milk and the removal of soluble proteins from milk prior to cheese making. MF also is used in producing new milk-based liquid and dry ingredients and low-carbohydrate dairy beverages with high protein content. Juice, wine, beer, and vinegar clarification and stabilization also are commonplace. For separations in extreme food processing conditions, manufacturers have developed durable ceramic, silicon, and other membrane materials that resist fouling, heat, chemicals, and repeated exposure to hot water and caustics.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023
- Examination of MF membrane products by the major applications of the technology: food and beverage processing, biopharmaceuticals manufacture, potable water production, wastewater treatment, industrial processes and semiconductor fabrication
- Statistics on markets, applications, industry structure and dynamics along with technological developments
- Information on the global market as applied to liquid separations; analysis will not include membranes in the MF pore-size range for air and/or gas separations, or for non-separating applications such as technical textiles or diagnostic kits
- Discussion of pricing considerations, R&D, government regulations and competitive technologies
- Profiles of major players in the industry, including 3M, Alfa Laval, General Electric, Kubota Corp., Microdyn-Nadir GmbH, Sartorius and Synder Filtration
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Background
- Description
- Brief History of Microfiltration
- Materials
- Polymers
- Other Materials
- Selecting Materials for Microfiltration Membranes
- Manufacturing Methods
- Phase Separation
- Track Etching
- Stretching
- Sintering
- Semiconductor Production Techniques
- Structure
- Modules
- Configuration
- Fouling
- Pricing
- Filtration Modes
- Direct-flow Filtration
- Cross-flow Filtration
Chapter 4 Applications
- Municipal Drinking Water
- Water Availability and Usage in the U.S.
- Water Use in the Rest of the World
- Drinking Water Standards
- Types of Microfiltration Membranes Used for Potable Water Treatment
- Pretreatment to Seawater Desalination
- Manufacturers of MF Membranes for Potable (Drinking) Water Treatment
- Market for Microfiltration Membranes in Potable (Drinking) Water Treatment
- Municipal/Domestic Wastewater
- Membrane Bioreactors
- Wastewater Reclamation and Reuse
- Manufacturers of MF Products for Municipal/Domestic Wastewater Treatment
- Market for MF Membranes in Municipal/Domestic Wastewater Treatment
- Industrial Wastewater
- Industrial Process Water
- Major User Industries
- Manufacturers of Microfiltration Membranes for Treatment of Industrial Wastewater/Process Water
- Industrial Wastewater/Process-water Treatment Market
- Food and Beverage Manufacturing
- Dairy
- Alcoholic Beverages
- Sugar and Sweeteners
- Juice
- Protein Recovery
- Wastewater Reuse
- Manufacturers of Microfiltration Membranes for Food and Beverage Processing
- Market for Microfiltration Membranes in Food and Beverage Processing
- Biotech, Bioprocessing and Pharmaceuticals
- Laboratory-scale Separations
- Bioprocessing
- Compendial Water Treatment
- Manufacturers of MF Membranes for Biotech, Bioprocessing and Pharmaceuticals
- Market for MF Membranes in Biotech, Bioprocessing and Pharmaceuticals
- Semiconductor/Electronics Manufacturing
- Ultrapure Deionized Microelectronics-grade Water
- Chemical Filtration
- Chemical Mechanical Planarization Slurry Treatment
- Manufacturers of MF Products for Semiconductor/Electronics Manufacturing
- Market for MF Membranes in Semiconductor/Electronics Manufacturing
Chapter 5 The North American Market for Microfiltration Membranes
- Drinking Water, Municipal/Domestic Wastewater Use
- Canada
- Industrial Process Water/Wastewater
- Food and Beverage
- Biotech, Bioprocessing and Pharmaceuticals
- Canada
- Semiconductors
- Global Industry Consolidation
- North American Membrane Microfiltration Market, 2017-2023
Chapter 6 Global Markets for Microfiltration Membranes
Chapter 7 Industry Structure
- Staying Competitive
- Mergers, Divestitures and Acquisitions
- Product Mix
- Barriers to Growth
- Industry Players
- Regional Factors
- Market Share
Chapter 8 Patent Review
- Methodology
- Total Microfiltration Patent Trends
- Microfiltration Membrane Patents
- Top Microfiltration Membrane Patent Holders
- Membrane Microfiltration Applications
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- 3M Purification
- Advantec Mfs Inc.
- Alfa Laval
- Amfor Inc.
- Applied Membrane Technology
- Applied Membranes Inc.
- Aquamarijn Microfiltration Bv
- Aquaporin A/S
- Asahi Kasei
- Atech Innovations Gmbh
- BASF (INGE)
- Beijing Origin Water Technology Co.
- Berghof Filtrations Und Anlagentechnik Gmbh
- Cantel Medical
- CTI (Cramiques Techniques Industrielles)
- Donaldson Co.
- Ecologix Technologies
- Econity
- Entegris Inc.
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- GEA Westfalia Separator Group Gmbh
- General Electric
- Graver Technologies
- Hangzhou H-Filtration Membrane Tech. & Eng. Co. Ltd.
- Hyflux Ltd.
- Jiangsu Jiuwu Hi-Tech Co. Ltd.
- Koch Membrane Systems
- Kubota Corp.
- LG Water Solutions
- Mann+Hummel
- Mantec Technical Ceramics Ltd.
- Mar Cor Purification
- Media And Process Technology Inc.
- Meissner Filtration Products
- Mempore Corp.
- Microdyn-Nadir Gmbh (Subsidiary Of Mann+Hummel)
- Milliporesigma
- Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.
- Mmf Maxflow Membran Filtration Gmbh
- Mtb Technologies
- New Logic Research
- Novasep Process
- Pall Corp.
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- Pentair Inc.
- Philos
- Polymem Sa
- Porvair Plc
- Prime Water Bvba
- Sartorius Corporate Administration Gmbh
- Senuo Filtration Technology (Tianjin) Co. Ltd.
- Spectrum Laboratories
- Spintek Systems
- Suez Environnement
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
- Synder Filtration
- Tami Industries
- Tianjin Motimo Membrane Technology Ltd.
- Toray Industries
- Veolia Water Technologies
- W.L. Gore & Associates
- Yuasa Membrane Systems Co. Ltd.
- Zena Membranes
