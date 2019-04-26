Global Membrane Microfiltration Markets, 2025

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Membrane Microfiltration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the market for MF membrane products as reflected by the major applications of the technology: food and beverage processing, biopharmaceuticals manufacture, potable water production, wastewater treatment, industrial processes, and semiconductor fabrication.

Five-year projections are provided for market activity and value. Industry structure, membrane applications and trends, pricing considerations, research and development (R&D), government regulations, company profiles, and competitive technologies are covered by the study.

Drivers for growth include regulations, industry standards, consumer demand, and the need to replace aging and/or outdated existing equipment. The most important driver is governmental regulation imposed by agencies, including environmental and health agencies, especially in China, which lacks a clean reliable water infrastructure capable of meeting industry demands.



Ultrafiltration, the longevity of membrane life (anywhere from one year to 10 years), and the maturity of the industry are the biggest barriers to growth. Although some companies offer OEM membranes (to be converted by another party), the industry is increasingly moving toward turnkey modularization, targeting not just the membrane or even filter cartridges, but complete systems.



The industry is also roughly divided into two profit streams: industrial and biopharmaceutical. By price per volume and replacement, the most profitable area is in biopharmaceutical filtration and labs. Purity level need, increasing global customers, and the constant need to change out filters mean that the same material will demand a higher price and will be continuously reordered.



Industrial filtration faces tough challenges as it will be the most cost-driven and the most reliant on governmental infrastructure spending and the economy. Also, with membrane life expectancies at such high levels, the revenue generated from replacement filters will be far less than revenue from new filters going into new plants.



However, the increased use of industrial water reclamation and recycling offers another avenue of growth. Regulations offer more business as they are implemented. At the same time, with water scarcity becoming an issue, production facilities are increasing their water independence. In other cases, water purity has a direct correlation with system performance, such as in power plants.



Semiconductor and electronics manufacturing demand increasing levels of water purity and are often situated in areas with poor water quality. These industries have water with high solid counts that fall into the microfiltration range, and they handle aggressive chemicals with high solid content. This opens the door not only to commodity materials but also to specialty pore-size and high-end materials such as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). However, this industry will be dependent on government regulations and manufacturing capacity expansion, as the use of cross-flow filtration will have some filters lasting five years before change-out is necessary.



In food and beverage production, MF is a standard treatment for certain dairy industry processes, including the removal of bacteria from skim milk and the removal of soluble proteins from milk prior to cheese making. MF also is used in producing new milk-based liquid and dry ingredients and low-carbohydrate dairy beverages with high protein content. Juice, wine, beer, and vinegar clarification and stabilization also are commonplace. For separations in extreme food processing conditions, manufacturers have developed durable ceramic, silicon, and other membrane materials that resist fouling, heat, chemicals, and repeated exposure to hot water and caustics.

The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023

Examination of MF membrane products by the major applications of the technology: food and beverage processing, biopharmaceuticals manufacture, potable water production, wastewater treatment, industrial processes and semiconductor fabrication

Statistics on markets, applications, industry structure and dynamics along with technological developments

Information on the global market as applied to liquid separations; analysis will not include membranes in the MF pore-size range for air and/or gas separations, or for non-separating applications such as technical textiles or diagnostic kits

Discussion of pricing considerations, R&D, government regulations and competitive technologies

Profiles of major players in the industry, including 3M , Alfa Laval, General Electric, Kubota Corp., Microdyn-Nadir GmbH, Sartorius and Synder Filtration

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Background

Description

Brief History of Microfiltration

Materials

Polymers

Other Materials

Selecting Materials for Microfiltration Membranes

Manufacturing Methods

Phase Separation

Track Etching

Stretching

Sintering

Semiconductor Production Techniques

Structure

Modules

Configuration

Fouling

Pricing

Filtration Modes

Direct-flow Filtration

Cross-flow Filtration

Chapter 4 Applications

Municipal Drinking Water

Water Availability and Usage in the U.S.

Water Use in the Rest of the World

Drinking Water Standards

Types of Microfiltration Membranes Used for Potable Water Treatment

Pretreatment to Seawater Desalination

Manufacturers of MF Membranes for Potable (Drinking) Water Treatment

Market for Microfiltration Membranes in Potable (Drinking) Water Treatment

Municipal/Domestic Wastewater

Membrane Bioreactors

Wastewater Reclamation and Reuse

Manufacturers of MF Products for Municipal/Domestic Wastewater Treatment

Market for MF Membranes in Municipal/Domestic Wastewater Treatment

Industrial Wastewater

Industrial Process Water

Major User Industries

Manufacturers of Microfiltration Membranes for Treatment of Industrial Wastewater/Process Water

Industrial Wastewater/Process-water Treatment Market

Food and Beverage Manufacturing

Dairy

Alcoholic Beverages

Sugar and Sweeteners

Juice

Protein Recovery

Wastewater Reuse

Manufacturers of Microfiltration Membranes for Food and Beverage Processing

Market for Microfiltration Membranes in Food and Beverage Processing

Biotech, Bioprocessing and Pharmaceuticals

Laboratory-scale Separations

Bioprocessing

Compendial Water Treatment

Manufacturers of MF Membranes for Biotech, Bioprocessing and Pharmaceuticals

Market for MF Membranes in Biotech, Bioprocessing and Pharmaceuticals

Semiconductor/Electronics Manufacturing

Ultrapure Deionized Microelectronics-grade Water

Chemical Filtration

Chemical Mechanical Planarization Slurry Treatment

Manufacturers of MF Products for Semiconductor/Electronics Manufacturing

Market for MF Membranes in Semiconductor/Electronics Manufacturing

Chapter 5 The North American Market for Microfiltration Membranes

Drinking Water, Municipal/Domestic Wastewater Use

Canada

Industrial Process Water/Wastewater

Food and Beverage

Biotech, Bioprocessing and Pharmaceuticals

Canada

Semiconductors

Global Industry Consolidation

North American Membrane Microfiltration Market, 2017-2023

Chapter 6 Global Markets for Microfiltration Membranes

Chapter 7 Industry Structure

Staying Competitive

Mergers, Divestitures and Acquisitions

Product Mix

Barriers to Growth

Industry Players

Regional Factors

Market Share

Chapter 8 Patent Review

Methodology

Total Microfiltration Patent Trends

Microfiltration Membrane Patents

Top Microfiltration Membrane Patent Holders

Membrane Microfiltration Applications

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

