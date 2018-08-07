Global Membrane Separation Technologies Markets Report 2016-2018 & 2024

DUBLIN, Aug 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.





This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Membrane Separation Technologies in US$ Thousand by the following Segments and End-Use Applications:





Segments

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Nanofiltration

Other Technologies

End-Use Applications





Pharmaceuticals

Water Treatment

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Others

The report profiles 101 companies including many key and niche players such as:

3M Purification Inc. ( USA )

Purification Inc. ( ) Applied Membranes, Inc. ( USA )

) Culligan International Company ( USA )

) Degremont SA ( France )

) Dow Water & Process Solutions ( USA )

) EMD Millipore ( USA )

) Evoqua Water Technologies LLC ( USA )

) GE Water & Process Technologies ( USA )

) GEA Group AG ( Germany )

) Hainan Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Hyflux Ltd. ( Singapore )

) Koch Membrane Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Kubota Corp. ( Japan )

) Nitto Denko Corporation ( Japan )

) Pall Corporation ( USA )

) Pentair plc (UK)

Pervatech BV ( Netherlands )

) Pure Aqua, Inc. ( USA )

) Sartorius AG ( Germany )

) Sulzer Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Toray Industries, Inc. ( Japan )

) Toyobo Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Veolia Environnement SA ( France )

) Xylem, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:





1. OUTLOOK



Membrane Separation Technologies



A Prelude



Comparison of Major Membrane Separation Technologies



Select Key Market Drivers



Developing Markets to Drive Growth



Reverse Osmosis Spearheads Growth



End-Use Market Perspective



Biopharma Industry



A Major Growth Contributor



Competitive Analysis



Leading Players in the Global Membranes Market by Product Segment



RO Membrane, RO Systems, Ultrafiltration Membranes, Ultrafiltration Systems and Microfiltration Systems



Competitive Technologies



Key Statistics



Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Process Technology



Membrane Processes (Electrodialysis, Nanofiltration and Reverse Osmosis) and Thermal/Distillation Process (Multi-effect Distillation, Multi-Stage Flash and Vapour Compression) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







2. MARKET TRENDS



Increased Need for UltraPure Water Boosts Market Growth



Point-of-use Filtering Solutions Driving the Market Ahead



Membrane Element Standardization Gains Pace



Technological Advancements Fueling the Market



Hybrid Desalination Plants Spell Opportunities



Trend towards Larger Modules



Cross-Flow Membranes to Exhibit Growth



Pervaporation Technologies to Register Growth



Unconventional Fuels Gain Momentum



Polymerics Continue to Lead Membranes Market



Expansion and New Equipment Drive Demand for Membranes in Industry



Microfiltration Market



Matured, Still Growing



Rise of Nanofiltration



Nanostructured Membranes to Supply Affordable Clean Water



Recent Advances in Nanocomposite and Nanofiltration Membranes Development



Aquaporins Gain Attention



New Nanofiltration Membrane Enhances Utility of Ceramic Membranes



Nanofiltration: Demand Driven by Environmental Concerns



Immersed Membrane Bioreactors Gain Hold



Reverse Osmosis Gains Momentum



Desalination Dominates RO Market



Significant Scope for Further Technology Improvements



Membrane Separation Technologies Gain Traction in Medical Applications



Microfiltration Drives Overall Filtration Growth in Pharma Industry



Biorefineries Deploy Membrane Separation Technologies



Growing Prominence of Membrane-based Air Filtration Media



Membrane Separation in Gases



An Overview



Key Macro Level Growth Drivers



Economic Development Drives the Need for Safe Water



Expanding Population Fuels Demand



Membrane Fouling



A Major Concern







3. MEMBRANE SEPARATION TECHNOLOGIES - AN INSIGHT



A Peep into the History



Milestones in Membrane Science



Classification by Function:



Microfiltration



Ultrafiltration



Reverse Osmosis



Nanofiltration



Gas Separation



Pervaporation



Electrodialysis



Other Emerging Membrane Technologies



Membrane Bioreactors



An Overview



Membrane Modules



An Overview



Membranes



Classification of Membranes:



By Material type:



Polymeric Membranes:



Non-polymeric Membranes:



By Structure:



Microporous Membranes



Homogenous Membranes



Asymmetric Membranes



Electrically Charged Membranes



Liquid Membranes



A Peek into Application Markets



Application of Membrane Processes by Select End-user Segments



Water & Wastewater Treatment Market:



Municipal Water Treatment



Industrial Wastewater Treatment



Desalination and Membrane Separation Technologies



Biopharmaceutical Industry



Medical & Pharmaceuticals Industry:



Chemical Industry:



Industrial Gas Market:



Food and Beverages Market:



Key Statistics



Industrial and Commercial Sectors



Industrial Wastewater Treatment



Commercial



Residential Sector



Point-of-Use (POU) System







4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTION/LAUNCHES



GE Launches UF-RO Product BEVPAK



Sartorius Stedim Rolls Out Sartobind Cassettes



GE Introduces OnBoard Offshore Oil and Gas Water Treatment Service



KMS Releases Causti-COR Nanofiltration Standard Systems



Nanostone Launches Next Generation Membrane CM-151



WTA Introduces HYBRID 2nd LEVEL Membrane Module



Culligan Rolls Out New Solutions for Water Treatment



Hyflux Expands Configurations of PoroCep MBR Packaged Systems



Dow Introduces New RO Product Range



Water Planet Launches PolyCera Membrane Filtration Solutions



Satorius Stedim Releases ambr 250 modular Mini MBR System



HUBER, MICRODYN-NADIR Commence Development of VRM Membrane System



inge Launches dizzer XL and dizzer L PB UF Products



GE Launches ZeeWeed 700B Ultrafiltration Membrane



Evoqua Releases Memcor CSII Ultrafiltration System



Lanxess Rolls Out Lewabrane RO Elements



Koch Membrane Systems Introduces PULSION MBR



GE Releases ZeeWeed Pretreatment Modular System and Cassettes



Newterra Launches Two New UF Modules



Aquarion Group Launches ZLD.eco2



Merck Millipore Launches Mobius 2000 Liter Single-Use Bioreactor



Synder Filtration Rolls Out New Polyacrylonitrile UF Membranes



Lanxess Unveils RO Membranes for Seawater Treatment



ULTURA Launches FZ-PES-400 High Performance Membranes



PWN Technologies Unveils Compact CeraMac Membrane Series



Domestic Marine Introduces Sea Xchange RO System



QUA Introduces EnviQ Submerged UF Membranes



Dow Water & Process Solutions Launches FILMTEC SEAMAXX RO Elements







5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



De.mem to Take Over Akwa-Wor



Suez to Rebrand GE Water Post-Acquisition



Dow Merges with DuPont



Nanostone to Take Over Natrix Separations



Suez to Acquire GE Water & Process Technologies



Lanxess and Kolar Ink Distribution Agreement



Sulzer to Take Over VIEC Business of Wrtsil



Evonik to Expand Membrane Production in Austria



Linde and Evonik Strengthen Collaboration in Membranes



MICRODYN-NADIR Buys TriSep



Evoqua Acquires VAF Filtration Systems



Evoqua Takes Over Neptune Benson



Desalitch and Pall Ink Collaboration for Filtration Solutions



GE Took Over IMT Solutions



Air Liquide Acquires PoroGen Corporation



Ovivo and Microdyn-Nadir Ink Technology Access Agreement



Aquarion Acquires MFT



3M Takes Over Separations Media Business of Polypore



Nanostone Water Buys Membrane Business of Ultra



AEA Takes Over Siemens Water Technologies; Forms Evoqua Water Technologies



Arkema and Polymem Collaborate to Develop UF Membrane Technology



Degrmont Receives Contract for Desalination Plant in Abu Dhabi



Degrmont and BASF Subsidiary Enter into Partnership Agreement Over Ultrafiltration Solutions



Hyflux Inks JV Agreement with Tolaram Corporation for Membrane Water Treatment in Nigeria



BASF's inge and Aquasource Sign Long Term Agreement Over Membrane Separation Technologies



KMS Outsources its PURON MBR Technology to Russia



KMS Outsources its PURON MBR Technology to China



United Utilities Deploys Evoqua's MEMCOR Membrane Systems



Uniqflux Establishes Thin Film Composite RO Membrane Manufacturing Plant in Pune



Dow Enters into Agreement with Haier Group Over FILMTEC RO Components



Pentair's X-Flow UF Membranes Chosen for Pretreatment of Kraken Oil Field



FUJIFILM Sets Up Membrane Production Facility in Tilburg







6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS







