Global Memory Semiconductor (NAND, DRAM) Market for Consumer Electronics Industry, 2019-2024

The Global Memory Semiconductor Market for Consumer Electronics Industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 0.63% to reach US$52.057 billion by 2024, from US$49.999 billion in 2019.



Semiconductors are used for the fabrication of chips used in electronic devices. The temperature sensors in air conditioners are made of semiconductors the CPUs of PCs are also made with semiconductors. There is significant increase in the demand of consumer electronics resulting from an in increase in the disposable income. Apart from this the manufacturing of consumer electronics is being done on a large scale which as a result be pushing the demand for semiconductors in this industry.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations being implemented by the relevant agencies. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Samsung, Corporation, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, SK Hynix Inc., Western Digital Corporation, Toshiba Corporation and ATP Electronics INC.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope Of The Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, And Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In The Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Global Memory Semiconductor Market For Consumer Electronics Industry By Type

5.1. Nand

5.2. Dram



6. Global Memory Semiconductor Market For Consumer Electronics Industry By Industry Vertical

6.1. Consumer Electronics



7. Global Memory Semiconductor Market For Consumer Electronics Industry By Geography

7.1. Americas

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Brazil

7.1.4. Others

7.2. Europe Middle East And Africa

7.2.1. Germany

7.2.2. France

7.2.3. United Kingdom

7.2.4. Italy

7.2.5. Others

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. China

7.3.2. Japan

7.3.3. India

7.3.4. Taiwan

7.3.5. Others



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking And Analysis

8.2. Recent Investment And Deals

8.3. Strategies Of Key Players



9. Company Profiles



Samsung

Intel Corporation

Micron technology

SK Hynix Inc

Western Digital Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

ATP Electronics Inc

