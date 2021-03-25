Global MEMS Sensors & Actuators Patenting Activity Report 2020 - Decipher the Recent Patenting Activities and Related R&D Developments of MEMS Players

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MEMS Sensors & Actuators 2019 Patenting Activity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A stable IP landscape with new opportunities and increasing competition

MEMS sensors and actuators are key components in numerous applications. Indeed, electronic devices need to be more and more connected to the real world in order to provide better experiences to the customer. Sensing and interacting with the environment is therefore becoming critical, especially in the automotive, consumer and industrial markets. Indeed, autonomous vehicles, AR/VR and industry 4.0 require the use of numerous sensors to realize their dreams.

According to Yole Developpement, the market will exhibit +8.3% growth in value and +11.9% growth in units, with consumer still having the greatest share (over 60%) from 2019 to 2024.

This growth rate is below previous rates, however, and the automotive and consumer markets are levelling off. As growth slows down, competition between the different players is getting tougher and tougher, since the cake is not as big. On the M&A front, MEMS-related acquisitions declined during the last year, reflecting the weaker, general semiconductor-related M&As and a consolidation of the business. Furthermore, there were no significant new entrants, and existing players struggled to compete against one another.



In this context, this MEMS Sensors & Actuators 2019 Patenting Activity report aims to decipher the recent patenting activities and related R&D developments of MEMS players. This report also tracks weak signals in order to find new applications or new R&D directions that are currently being investigated, as well as newcomers entering the landscape.



The patents published in 2019 confirm the slight decrease that we can see at market level. Indeed, even if the number of patents remains quite significant, most of the IP segments have remained stable. This is the case for inertial sensors, micro mirrors or pressure sensors. However, despite this general trend, some recent developments of MEMS for new applications seem promising. For instance, patents in 2019 confirm the strong activity related to piezoelectric MEMS dedicated to automotive (headlamp, head-up display, etc.) or consumer applications (fingerprint sensors, voice machine interface).



2019 is also marked by the strong patenting activity of Chinese players. Indeed, Chinese players filed over 60% of the patents published in 2019 and even led most of the MEMS devices. This strong activity could be a sign of the significant investments that Chinese companies have made to boost their competitiveness and challenge major European and US companies.



Who are the main IP players and what are their 2019 patenting activities?



This report provides a detailed picture of the patents published in 2019 for MEMS sensors and actuators, including inertial sensors (accelero, gyro, IMUs), microphones, microspeakers, ultrasonic sensors, pressure sensors, micromirrors, microbolometers, gas sensors, etc.

We have selected and analyzed over 3,000 inventions specifically related to MEMS transducers, MEMS devices and MEMS packaging. All other patents related to materials, wafer manufacturing, driver circuits and systems have been excluded. The report provides an overview of the most recent patents published in 2019 by MEMS players for each MEMS technology and device. For each player, we highlight and provide information about their recent and future technology developments. A comparison between their 2019 market position and their 2019 patenting activity is also provided.



Analysis of main technology developments



This report provides a detailed analysis of the technologies developed by the main IP players. A detailed description of the most noticeable patents published in 2019 is also provided. The publisher highlights any change in the players' activities as well as an analysis of new applications/technologies and their related challenges, thus giving an understanding of the current main IP drivers and potential future markets.



Report's main assets

Understanding the key players' recent IP and current technology development

There are more than 1,000 patent applicants involved in the MEMS 2019 patent landscape. This report reveals the most active IP players for all types of MEMS devices. A detailed analysis of their 2019 patents and their related challenges and applications is provided.

Identifying the opportunities

This report gives an overview of the current dynamics and technologies. Opportunities and inventions linked to new applications are analyzed. It also provides a detailed analysis of the technology described in the patents. For each segment we identify the new technological approach for the different targeted markets.

Useful Excel patent database

This report also includes an Excel database of the 4,350 patents and patent applications analyzed in this study. This useful patent database allows for multi-criteria searches and includes patent publication numbers, hyperlinks to the original documents, priority date, title, abstract, patent assignees, patent's current legal status, and technological and application segments.

Report's Key Features

PDF with > 80 slides

Excel file > 4,350 patents

Overview of the most recent patents published in 2019 by MEMS players.

Main patent applicants.

Main MEMS technologies and devices analyzed:

Inertial sensors (accelerometers, gyroscopes, IMUs)

Microphones

Microspeakers

Ultrasonic sensors

Gas sensors

Pressure sensors

Micromirrors

MEMS Packaging

IP dynamics and trends of the different MEMS devices.

Comparison of recent IP and market activities.

Noticeable 2019 patents from main players.

Excel database containing all patents analyzed in the report, including technology and application segmentation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

MEMS Industry in 2019

2019 MEMS market players ranking

MEMS sensors included in the report

Scope of the report

Key features of the report

2. METHODOLOGY

Methodology for patent search and selection

Terminology for patent analysis

3. 2019 PATENTING ACTIVITY OVERVIEW

Main patent assignees

Geographic map of patent filings

Main MEMS devices

Main IP players per MEMS devices

IP dynamics and trends

2019 patenting activity vs. Market growth

4. INERTIAL SENSORS

Scope of the segment

Main IP players of 2019

Summary of 2019 patenting activity

2019 patenting activity of main players: Seiko Epson , BPiezoelectric inertial sensors: Murata, Kyocera, TDK

, BPiezoelectric inertial sensors: Murata, Kyocera, TDK Chinese IP players

5. ACOUSTIC SENSORS

Summary of 2019 patenting activity for Microphones, Microspeakers and Ultrasonic transducers

For each acoustic sensors:

Scope of the segment

Main IP players of 2019

2019 patenting activity of main players: Goertek, AAC, Infineon, Usound, STMicroelectronics, Xinwei Acoustics Technology, Aofei Acoustics Technology, OFILM, BOE, LG, InvenSense, etc.

6. GAS SENSORS

Scope of the segment

Main IP players of 2019

2019 patenting activity of main players: Microjet, Infineon, Bosch

7. PRESSURE SENSORS

Scope of the segment

Main IP players of 2019

2019 patenting activity of main players: Bosch, Infineon, Goertek

8. MICROMIRRORS

Scope of the segment

Main IP players of 2019

2019 patenting activity of main players: Hamamatsu Photonics, Bosch Mitsumi, Stanley

9. MEMS PACKAGING

Scope of the segment

Main IP players of 2019

2019 main IP players per MEMS devices

Wafer level package

MEMS and ASIC in a single package

10. CONCLUSION

Companies Mentioned

AAC Technologies

Analog Devices

Aofei Acoustic Technology

Apple

Beijing University of Technology

University of Technology Bosch

Cea

Denso

Goertek

Hamamatsu Photonics

Hewlett Packard Development

Huazhong University of Science & Technology

Infineon Technologies

Invensense

Knowles Electronics

Kyocera

Memsensing Microsystems

Micriojet Technology

Mitsumi Electric

Murata Manufacturing

Nanjing University of Posts & Telecommunications

University of Posts & Telecommunications Nanjing University of Science & Technology

University of Science & Technology North University of China

Northwestern University

SMIC

STMicroelectronics

Seiko Epson

Senodia Technologies

Shanghai Institute of Microsystem & Information Technology Chinese Academy of Sciences

Silan

Southeast University Nanjing

Stanley Electric

TDK

TSMC

Texas Instruments

Tsinghua University

University of Electronic Science & Technology of China

Wuhan University

University Xi'an Jiaotong University

ZillTek Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3pl36t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

