Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.25%

The global meningococcal vaccines market size reached US$ 3.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.25% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Meningococcal vaccine refers to a biological substance administered for the prevention of meningitis, which is a contagious infection of the membranes surrounding the spinal cord and the brain. The three main kinds of meningococcal vaccines include conjugate, polysaccharide and subcapsular meningococcal vaccines. They are administered to infants, children and adults to immunize them against the invasive disease and target meningococcal bacteria A, B, C, W-135 and Y. Once the vaccine is administered, antibodies are formed to fight the bacteria and create an immune response to prevent the infection in the future.



The increasing prevalence of the meningococcal disease among young children and adolescents across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising health consciousness among the masses and the adoption of routine immunization are providing a thrust to the market growth. Meningococcal vaccine aids in preventing the disease and minimizing the long-term effects, such as temporary or permanent deafness, loss of vision and motor skills, seizure and neurological damage. In line with this, governments of both developed and emerging economies are launching extensive public health programs while emphasizing on the immunization of special risk groups, such as tourists and military personnel, to contain the risks of infections. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of ready-to-use liquid formulations that do not require reconstitution, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Vaccine Type:

Conjugate

Polysaccharide

Subcapsular

Breakup by Composition:

Mono Vaccines

Combination Vaccines

Breakup by Vaccine Serotype:

MenACWY

MenB & Manic

MenC

MenA

MenAC

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Institutional Sales

Others

Breakup by End User:

Pediatric

Adult

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market



6 Market Breakup by Vaccine Type



7 Market Breakup by Composition



8 Market Breakup by Vaccine Serotype



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel



10 Market Breakup by End User



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Serum Institute of India Ltd.

Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

