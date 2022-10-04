Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.25%

Oct 04, 2022, 12:15 ET
The global meningococcal vaccines market size reached US$ 3.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.25% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Meningococcal vaccine refers to a biological substance administered for the prevention of meningitis, which is a contagious infection of the membranes surrounding the spinal cord and the brain. The three main kinds of meningococcal vaccines include conjugate, polysaccharide and subcapsular meningococcal vaccines. They are administered to infants, children and adults to immunize them against the invasive disease and target meningococcal bacteria A, B, C, W-135 and Y. Once the vaccine is administered, antibodies are formed to fight the bacteria and create an immune response to prevent the infection in the future.
The increasing prevalence of the meningococcal disease among young children and adolescents across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising health consciousness among the masses and the adoption of routine immunization are providing a thrust to the market growth. Meningococcal vaccine aids in preventing the disease and minimizing the long-term effects, such as temporary or permanent deafness, loss of vision and motor skills, seizure and neurological damage. In line with this, governments of both developed and emerging economies are launching extensive public health programs while emphasizing on the immunization of special risk groups, such as tourists and military personnel, to contain the risks of infections. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of ready-to-use liquid formulations that do not require reconstitution, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Vaccine Type:
- Conjugate
- Polysaccharide
- Subcapsular
Breakup by Composition:
- Mono Vaccines
- Combination Vaccines
Breakup by Vaccine Serotype:
- MenACWY
- MenB & Manic
- MenC
- MenA
- MenAC
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Institutional Sales
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Pediatric
- Adult
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market
6 Market Breakup by Vaccine Type
7 Market Breakup by Composition
8 Market Breakup by Vaccine Serotype
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10 Market Breakup by End User
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.
- Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Serum Institute of India Ltd.
- Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d02x8w
