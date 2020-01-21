Global Merchants Discuss European Payments at MPE 2020 in Berlin

First held 13 years ago as "EUROPEAN CARD ACQUIRING FORUM," the event promoted the acceptance of payment cards. The event was then re-named in 2011 to MPE (Merchant Payments Ecosystem) conference – to better reflect the new ways people pay and the rise of alternative payment methods.

New payment habits of customers create multiple challenges for merchants and payment providers. Outlined by the results of a recent MPE 2020 report "Perfecting the customer experience is more critical than ever - it is also more complex. It's very important for payments providers to hear the needs of merchants to deliver unified customer focused payment experience. The voice of merchants will be heard very strong loud and clear this year at MPE 2020," says Andy Ivanis, Co-CEO and Head of Sales & Customer Engagement at Empiria Group, the organizer of the MPE conferences.

Thanks to its "Merchant Hosted Program" MPE 2020 welcomes over 300 merchants coming from over 150 Global brands like Booking.com, Adidas, HUGO BOSS, EasyJet, Expedia.com, BMW, Spotify, Porsche, Gett, Sweet Inn, The New York Times, Booking.com, IKEA, Omio, etc., and many more.

At MPE 2020, the Biggest European conference on merchant payments (Berlin, Feb 18-20), over 140 inspiring speakers will provide unique insights on:

what payment providers are doing to help merchants to achieve frictionless shopping experience; and

how the changing payments landscape challenges both merchants and payment providers.

According to Rory O'Neill, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at international payments provider Planet, the MPE 2020 speaker and platinum sponsor:

"International payments are going through rapid change, with digital technology driving huge innovations that help deliver greater, more immersive experiences for international shoppers. Coupled with the high street being an ongoing challenge for retail in terms of sales, merchants are under increasing pressure to adapt and evolve to this new normal.

"The largest event of its type, the Merchant Payments Ecosystem brings together some of the most influential and forward-thinking minds in the industry to help drive further innovation in the space. With the caliber of delegates at MPE, we are looking forward to discussing how merchants can embrace international payments while also using the digital landscape to drive footfall and increase sales to get an accelerated share of international spend."

Future of card acquiring, merchant payments, PSDII, Open banking payments, New business models and technologies supporting commerce and payments are among the key topics to be discussed at the MPE 2020, in Berlin, February 18-20.

Request the Agenda and register at www.merchantpaymentsecosystem.com.

About the MPE:

Merchant Payments Ecosystem (MPE) is the Europe's Largest Merchant Payments Conference, Exhibition and community focused on card acquiring, Alternative payments, merchant services, POS, mobile and on-line payment acceptance.

MPE ecosystem connects 1250+ merchants, acquirers, PSPs, payment processors, schemes, regulators, gateways, POS HW/SW solution providers and innovative FinTechs.

Follow the MPE and MPE Awards on Twitter: @EmpiriaGroup #mpecosystem #MPEAwards

About Planet

Planet is an international payments service and technology provider that helps businesses exceed the needs of their international customers. With over 1,500 experts across 64 markets, Planet creates better international payment and service experiences for 400,000 merchants and over 100 partner banks on five continents. Planet is also part of the Eurazeo portfolio of growth companies.

Find out more here: https://www.planetpayment.com

Media Contacts:

MPE organizer (Empiria Group)

Natalia Ivanis

+421-917-802-770

natalia.ivanis@empiriagroup.eu

SOURCE MPE (Merchant Payments Ecosystem)

Related Links

https://www.merchantpaymentsecosystem.com

