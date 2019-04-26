Global Mercury Analyzer Market Report 2019-2023 - Increased Government Involvement in Controlling and Monitoring Environmental Pollution
Apr 26, 2019, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mercury Analyzer Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analysts have predicted that the mercury analyzer market will register a CAGR of more than 7% by 2023.
The growing number of industrial associations will lead the mercury analyzer market to register the market growth in the forthcoming years. Collaborations among various organizations are helping them in leveraging each other's unique selling points while increasing their market share and establishing their presence in the global mercury analyzer market. Rising industrial associations will allow the development of innovative products and services, thus, driving the demand for mercury analyzers during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Increased government involvement in controlling and monitoring environmental pollution
One of the growth drivers of the global mercury analyzer market is the increased government involvement in controlling and monitoring environmental pollution. With strict regulations being enforced, a growing number of environmental agencies and industries have begun adopting mercury analyzers to monitor pollution in the environment, thus benefitting the market.
Stringent regulatory control
One of the challenges in the growth of the global mercury analyzer market is the stringent regulatory control. The procedures involved in procuring required analyzers as per regulatory bodies can be cost-intensive in nature and affect the operational capability of end-users in the market by limiting their sales.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be highly concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Vendors are focusing on offering products with improved features and of specific manufacturing standards to create their mark in the market. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Environmental testing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Food and agriculture - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Analytik Jena AG
- Envea
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/buuc7m
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article