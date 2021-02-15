Global Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC) Market Report 2021-2027: Market Competitors areExploring Commercialization Strategies for MSC-Derived Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) and Exosomes
Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are multipotent cells that can differentiate into a variety of cell types, including but not limited to osteoblasts, chondrocytes, myocytes, and adipocytes.
In addition to secreting factors that can stimulate tissue repair, MSCs can substantially alter their microenvironment, exerting effects that are both anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic. MSCs are advantageous over other stem cell types for a variety of reasons, including that they are immuno-privileged, making them an advantageous cell type for allogeneic transplantation.
MSCs appear to be an exceptionally promising tool for cell therapy, because of their unusual advantages, which include availability, expandability, transplantability, and ethical implications. Interest in therapeutic applications of human MSCs arises from their diverse ability to differentiate into a range of cell types, as well as their ability to migrate to sites of tissue injury/inflammation or tumor growth.
Naturally, a broad range of research products has been developed around MSCs and their differentiated cell types. Growing attention is also being given to manufacturing technologies to support the commercial-scale production of MSCs. MSCs are well-suited for use in the exponential growth field of 3D printing, because of their capacity to form structural tissues.
Numerous market competitors are exploring commercialization strategies for MSC-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) and exosomes because these extracellular "packages" represent a novel strategy for accessing the therapeutic effects of stem cells without the risks of administering whole cells to patients. Finally, gene editing of MSCs for overexpressing antitumor genes or therapeutic factors is broadening their application.
As the most common stem cell type being used within regenerative medicine today, there is huge potential for growth within the MSC market. There are more than one-hundred thousand scientific publications published about MSCs, as well as over 1,100 MSC clinical trials underway worldwide. Current "hotspots" for MSC clinical trials include the U.S., E.U., China, Middle East, and South Korea.
While many early-stage MSC trials have demonstrated safety and efficacy, only a small number of MSC products have reached commercialization, indicating that the therapeutic market for MSCs remains early-stage. Population aging and an increasing prevalence of chronic disease are also driving interest in MSC-based therapies.
Furthermore, Google Trend data reveals that MSC searches are more than twice as common as the next most common stem cell type. The demand for both MSCs and MSC-based research products have surged in recent years.
Today in 2021, nearly one-hundred different market competitors are developing various types of MSC-related products/services, therapies, and manufacturing technologies. Within this ever-changing landscape, having a thorough understanding of the competition and their relative strengths and weaknesses is essential.
Therefore, this global strategic report details the activities of 98 leading MSC companies. It also presents detailed market size figures for the global MSC market, segmented by geography and business segment, accompanied by five-year forecasts through 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
1. REPORT OVERVIEW
1.1 Statement of the Report
1.2 Target Demographic
1.3 Report Sources
1.4 Purpose of the Report
1.5 Executive Summary
1.6 Introduction
2. MESECHYMAL STEM CELLS (MSCS): AN OVERVIEW
2.1 The Impact of MSCs on Regenerative Medicine
2.2 Timeline of MSC Nomenclature
2.3 Sources of MSCs
2.4 Cell Surface Markers in MSCs
2.5 In Vitro Differentiation Potentials of MSCs
2.6 Soluble Factors Secreted by MSCs
3. MANUFACTURE OF MESENCHYMAL STEM CELLS
3.1 Methods of Isolation of MSCs
3.2 From Conventional Cultures to Bioreactors
3.3 Main Features of Commercial Bioreactors
3.4 Microcarriers used for the Expansion of MSCs
3.5 Downstream Processing of MSCs
4. COMPARISON OF AUTOLOGOUS AND ALLOGENEIC MSC MANUFACTURE
4.1 Manufacturing Cost Compared
4.2 Comparison of the Two Business Models
4.3 Cost Breakdown in MSC Manufacturing
4.4 Opportunities for Cost Reduction
4.5 Partial Automation vs. Full Automation
5. SMALL SCALE PROCESSING OF MSCS
5.1 Model Design
5.2 Culture Media
6. LARGE-SCALE EXPANSION OF MSCS
6.1 The Four Common Bioprocessing Strategies for Large-Scale Expansion
6.2 Commonly Used Sources of MSCs for Large-Scale Expansion
6.3 The Commonly Used Culture Medium for the Large-Scale Expansion of MSCs
6.4 Comparison between Large-Scale Bioprocessing Strategies
6.5 Contract Manufacturing for Cell Therapies
6.6 Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Capacity
7. ESTIMATED CONSUMPTION OF MSCS IN THE INDUSTRY
7.1 Consumption of MSCs in Academic and Preclinical Settings
7.2 MSC Consumption in Clinical Settings
7.3 Consumption of MSCs by Target Indications in Clinical Trials
7.4 Future Consumption through 2030
7.5 Cost of MSCs per Patient used in Clinical Trials by Indication
8. PUBLISHED SCIENTIFIC PAPERS ON MSCS
8.1 Number of Papers on MSCs & iPSCs Compared
8.2 Number of Papers on MSCs by Source
8.3 Number of Papers Published on Clinical Trials Involving MSCs
9. CLINICAL TRIALS OF MSCS, MSC-BASED COVID-19, MSC-EXOSOMES
9.1 Analysis of Data from ClinicalTrials.gov
9.2 Sources of MSCs for Clinical Trials
9.3 Autologous vs. Allogeneic MSCs
9.4 Regional Distribution of MSC-Based Clinical Trials
9.5 Types of Funding for MSC-Based Clinical Trials
9.6 Types of MSC-Based Clinical Trials
9.7 MSC-Based Clinical Trials by Phase of Development
9.8 Clinical Trials Involving MSCs for the Treatment of COVID-19
9.9 Clinical Trials Involving MSC-Derived Exosomes
9.10 NIH Funding for MSC Research
9.11 CIRM's Funding for MSC Projects
10. CURRENT SUB-OPTIMAL CLINICAL OUTCOMES & SOLUTIONS
10.1 To Overcome Challenges Arising from MSC Manufacture
10.2 Cryopreservation and Culture Rescue
10.3 Overcoming Clinical Challenges Related to Infusion
10.4 To Overcome Clinical Challenges from the Host
11. MODIFICATION OF MSCS
11.1 Genetic Modification
11.2 Preconditioning Modifications
11.3 Therapeutic Application of Modified MSCs
12. MAJOR DISEASES ADDRESSED BY MSCS IN CLINICAL TRIALS
12.1 Clinical Trials using MSCs for Autoimmune Diseases
12.2 Clinical Trials using MSCs for Cardiovascular Diseases
12.3 Clinical Trials using MSCs for Neurodegenerative Diseases
12.4 Clinical Trials using MSCs for Bone and Cartilage Diseases
13. PRESENT STATUS OF MESENCHYMAL STEM CELL INDUSTRY
13.1 Sources of MSCs for Research and Clinical Applications
13.2 Allogeneic Products Gaining Traction
13.3 MSC-Based Products with Marketing Approval
13.4 Currently Marketed MSC-Based Bone Matrices
13.5 From Whole Cell MSC Therapy to MSC-Derived Exosome Therapy
13.6 MSC-Based Therapy for COVID-19
13.7 MSC-Based Clean Meat Production
13.8 Stem Cell-Based Cosmetics
14. MARKET ANALYSIS
14.1 Price Tags for MSC-Based Cell Therapy (CT) Treatment
14.2 Price Tags for MSC-Based Matrices
14.3 Market Size of MSC-Based Therapies
14.4 Global Market for MSC-based Therapeutics
14.5 Global Demand for Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs)
14.6 Market Share of MSC-Based Business Segments
15. COMPANY PROFILES
- 101 Bio
- Adipomics, Inc.
- Aegle Therapeutics
- Aethlon Medical, Inc.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.
- Alexerion Biotech Corp.
- AlloSource, Inc.
- American CryoStem Corporation
- American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)
- AMS Biotechnology, Ltd. (AMSBIO)
- Anemocyte S.r.l
- Anjarium Biosciences
- Anterogen, Co., Ltd.
- Apceth Biopharma GmbH
- Aruna Bio
- Athersys, Inc.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp.
- Axol Bioscience, Ltd.
- Azymus Therapeutics
- Baylx, Inc.
- BioEden
- Bio-Techne
- BioCat GmbH
- BioFluidica
- BioVision, Inc.
- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics
- Capricor Therapeutics
- Catalent Pharma Solutions
- CCRM
- CellResearch Corporation, Pte Ltd.
- Celularity, Inc
- Celltex Therapeutics Corporation
- Ciloa
- CO-DON AG
- Codiak Biosciences
- Cognate BioServices, Inc.
- Corestem, Inc.
- Creative Bioarray
- Creative Biolabs
- Cynata Therapeutics, Ltd.
- DePuy Synthes
- Direct Biologics
- EVerZom
- Evox Therapeutics, Ltd.
- Exerkine Corp.
- ExoCan Healthcare Technologies, Pvt. Ltd.
- ExoCoBio, Co., Ltd.
- Exogenus Therapeutics
- EXoPERT
- Exopharm
- Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.
- Exosome Sciences
- ExosomePlus
- Exosomics S.p.A
- Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology
- HansaBioMed Life Sciences, Ltd.
- Hope Biosciences, LLC
- Japan Tissue Engineering, Co., Ltd.
- JCR Pharmaceuticals, Co., Ltd.
- Kimera Labs, Inc.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Mantra Bio
- MDimune
- Medipost, Co., Ltd.
- NanoSomix, Inc.
- NanoView Biosciences
- NeurExo Sciences
- Nipro Corporation
- Novus Biologicals, LLC
- NuVasive, Inc.
- OmniSpirant Limited
- Orthocell, Ltd.
- Orthofix Medical, Inc.
- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.
- Pharmicell, Co., Ltd.
- Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc.
- Regeneus, Ltd.
- Regenexx
- Regrow Biosciences, Pvt., Ltd.
- ReNeuron
- RoosterBio
- RoslinCT
- RTI Surgical, Inc.
- Sentien Biotechnologies, Inc.
- STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.
- Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.
- Stemmatters Biotechnologia e Medicina Regenerative SA
- Stempeutics Research, Pvt., Ltd.
- System Biosciences, LLC
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.
- Tavec Pharma
- Tempo Bioscience
- United Therapeutics Corp.
- Vericel Corporation
- Versatope Therapeutics
- Vesigen Therapeutics, Inc.
- Waisman Biomanufacturing
- WuXi Advanced Therapies
- XOStem, Inc.
- Zen-Bio, Inc.
- Zimmer Biomet
