Global Meta-Xylene Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2013-2023 - Health-Related Issues Associated with M-Xylene Restraining the Market

DUBLIN, Nov 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Meta-Xylene - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global m-xylene market is projected to reach $758.0 million by 2023, the market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for adhesives and sealants and the increasing consumption of isophthalic acid in various end-use industries. Some other chemical names of m-xylene are 1,3-dimethylbenzene, 1,3-xylene, m-xylol, and m-dimethylbenzene.

Based on application, the m-xylene market has been categorized into isophthalic acid production; 2,4-xylidine and 2,6-xylidine production; solvent; and others. The others category includes the use of m-xylol in 2,4-dimethylbenzophenone production, in chemical syntheses, and as an intermediate in dyes and resins. Isophthalic acid production was the largest application area of m-xylol in the market during the historical period. The increasing consumption of isophthalic acid for the production of plastics and paints is driving the demand for m-xylol, as it is primarily used as a raw material in isophthalic acid production.

APAC is the largest market for m-xylene and contributed more than 70.0% revenue to the global market in 2017. The market growth in the region is mainly driven by the large-scale production of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic, increase in the production capacity of m-xylene by key players, and growing consumption of carbonated soft drinks and alcoholic beverages. According to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), in 2014, North and Central Asia accounted for the highest consumption of alcohol. Hence, the growing consumption of these beverages is expected to propel the demand for PET for packaging purposes, which, in turn, will boost the m-xylene market growth in the region.

Emerging economies, such as China, India, Brazil, Indonesia, and South Africa, will continue offering huge growth opportunities to the players operating in the m-xylene market. Over the years, these countries have witnessed rapid economic growth fueled by the growth in their automotive and packaging industries. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, out of the 97.30 million motor vehicles manufactured globally in 2017, around 29.80% were produced in China alone. This signifies that the country is a lucrative market for m-xylol based adhesives and sealants.

Some of the major players operating in the global m-xylene market are Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., Lotte Chemical Corporation, CEPSA, and Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By region

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Application

4.1.1.1 Isophthalic acid production

4.1.1.2 2,4-Xylidine and 2,6-xylidine production

4.1.1.3 Solvent

4.1.1.4 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Expansion in the petrochemical sector of APAC

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Growing demand for paints and coatings in the construction industry

4.3.2.2 Rising demand for adhesives and sealants in end-use industries

4.3.2.3 Increasing consumption of isophthalic acid

4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Health-related issues associated with m-xylene

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Huge growth potential in emerging nations

4.4 Import-Export Analysis of M-Xylene

4.4.1 U.S.

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.5 Domestic Price Analysis

4.5.1 Domestic Price of M-Xylene

4.5.1.1 North America

4.5.1.2 Europe

4.5.1.3 APAC

4.6 Regulation Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Application

5.2 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Application

6.2 By Country

6.2.1 U.S. M-Xylene Market

6.2.1.1 By application

6.2.2 Canada M-Xylene Market

6.2.2.1 By application

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Application

7.2 By Country

7.2.1 Spain M-Xylene Market

7.2.1.1 By application

7.2.2 U.K. M-Xylene Market

7.2.2.1 By application

7.2.3 Germany M-Xylene Market

7.2.3.1 By application

7.2.4 Rest of Europe M-Xylene Market

7.2.4.1 By application

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

8.1 By Application

8.2 By Country

8.2.1 China M-Xylene Market

8.2.1.1 By application

8.2.2 South Korea M-Xylene Market

8.2.2.1 By application

8.2.3 Japan M-Xylene Market

8.2.3.1 By application

8.2.4 Rest of APAC M-Xylene Market

8.2.4.1 By application

Chapter 9. RoW Market Size and Forecast

9.1 By Application

9.2 By Country

9.2.1 Saudi Arabia M-Xylene Market

9.2.1.1 By application

9.2.2 Brazil M-Xylene Market

9.2.2.1 By application

9.2.3 South Africa M-Xylene Market

9.2.3.1 By application

9.2.4 Others M-Xylene Market

9.2.4.1 By application

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

10.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

10.3 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

10.3.1 Facility Expansions

Chapter 11. Company Profile

Lotte Chemical Corporation

CEPSA

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3nvblg/global?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

