Global Metabolic Acidosis Market Insights & Epidemiology Assessment 2017-2030

DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 The "Metabolic Acidosis - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of metabolic acidosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the metabolic acidosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan, Brazil, China, and Mexico.



The metabolic acidosis market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, metabolic acidosis market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted metabolic acidosis market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by 10 emerging markets. The report also covers market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and evaluates the underlying potential of the market.



Treatment



It covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies available in the market for the treatment of metabolic acidosis. It also provides the country-wise treatment guidelines and algorithms across the 10 emerging markets.



The Metabolic Acidosis market report gives a thorough understanding of metabolic acidosis by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis.



Epidemiology



Metabolic acidosis epidemiology segment provides insights about historical and current metabolic acidosis patient pool and forecasted trends for 10 emerging countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The total prevalent cases of metabolic acidosis patients were found to be more in males than in females in 10 EM during the study period 2017-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Metabolic Acidosis epidemiology segmented as Total Prevalent Population of CKD patients, Total Prevalent Population of Metabolic Acidosis in CKD patients, Gender-Specific Diagnosed Population of Metabolic Acidosis, Total Diagnosed Population of Metabolic Acidosis, and Total Treated Population of Metabolic Acidosis in 10EM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), Japan, Brazil, China, and Mexico from 2017 to 2030.



Country-Wise Epidemiology



The epidemiology section also provides the metabolic acidosis epidemiology data and key findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan, Brazil, China, and Mexico.

As per The estimates, the total prevalent cases of CKD patients in 10 EM were 263,018,799 in 2017, which are expected to reach a significantly high number by 2030.

As per The analysis, the total prevalent cases of metabolic acidosis in China was found to be 8,881,796 in 2017, which are expected to reach a significantly high number by 2030.

was found to be 8,881,796 in 2017, which are expected to reach a significantly high number by 2030. As per The analysis, in the year 2017, the gender-specific diagnosed cases of metabolic acidosis in Germany were 194,037 in males, and 158,757 cases in females, which are expected to reach a significantly high number by 2030.

Drug Chapters



This segment of the metabolic acidosis report encloses the detailed analysis of current drug therapies and late-stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the metabolic acidosis clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological actions, agreements and collaborations, approval and awards, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



There are no FDA-approved therapies for long-term treatment of metabolic acidosis in CKD patients; however oral alkali therapies such as sodium bicarbonate, sodium citrate, and potassium citrate/citric acid are currently prescribed by the nephrologists for treatment of metabolic acidosis.



Emerging Drugs



Veverimer (TRC101): Tricida



Veverimer, which is also known as TRC101, is a novel, nonabsorbed polymer that is designed for the treatment of metabolic acidosis by binding hydrochloric acid in the gastrointestinal tract and removing it from the body through excretion in the feces. It also helps in decreasing the total amount of acid in the body and increasing blood bicarbonate. Veverimer is administered orally as a suspension in water, and it is currently under assessment by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for New Drug Application (NDA) assessment.



ADV7103: Advicenne Pharma



ADV7103 is a pioneering product with a prolonged-release formulation designed to maintain a sustained release over 12 h. The product was developed as a multi particulate formulation in 2mm granules that contains two active pharmaceutical ingredients. This drug molecule is tasteless and easy to administer orally in patients of all ages. It is an investigational drug designed to treat distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA) in patients of all ages. In December 2019, Advicenne signed a supply agreement with the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Elaiapharm Lundbeck for the manufacturing of its lead product ADV7103 with a view to its worldwide commercialization as a treatment for distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA).



Market Outlook



The metabolic acidosis market outlook helps to cultivate a detailed comprehension of the historical, current and forecasted market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for the better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of metabolic acidosis market trend of each late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of treatment, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market, and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear picture of the market at first sight.



According to the report, the therapeutic market of Metabolic Acidosis in 10 emerging markets generated USD 483.62 million in 2017.



Key Findings

Among the EU-5 countries, Germany had the highest market size, with USD 38.97 Million in 2017, while Italy had the lowest market size with USD 14.62 Million in 2017.

had the highest market size, with in 2017, while had the lowest market size with in 2017. The market size of metabolic acidosis by therapies in Japan was observed as USD 45.95 Million for oral alkali therapy in 2017.

was observed as for oral alkali therapy in 2017. The total market size of metabolic acidosis in Brazil was observed as USD 34.06 Million in 2017.

Reimbursement Scenario



Proactively approaching reimbursement can have a positive impact, not only during the late stages of product development but well after product launch as well. In the report, the publisher considers reimbursement to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.



KOL Views



To keep up with current market trends, the publisher takes KOLs and SME's opinion working in and for metabolic acidosis domain through primary research to fill the data gaps, and validate the secondary research. Their opinion helps us to understand and verify current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or current market trends. It will also support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the Metabolic Acidosis market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that include - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the availability of the data.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Metabolic Acidosis, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Metabolic Acidosis epidemiology and treatment in the 10EM.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current therapeutic strategies and emerging therapies for Metabolic Acidosis is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of Metabolic Acidosis market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 10EM.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the Global Metabolic Acidosis market

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rrh535

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

