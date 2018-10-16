Global Metabolomics Market 2016-2024: Annual Estimates and Forecasts - The Current Spotlight of "Omics" Toolbox

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Metabolomics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Metabolomics in US$ Million.



The Gobal market is analyzed by the following Applications/Technologies:

Bioinformatics Tools in Metabolomic Research

Bioanalytical Instruments & Equipment

Metabolomics Applications

The report profiles 29 companies including many key and niche players such as:



AB SCIEX ( USA )

) Agilent Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Biocrates Life Sciences AG ( Austria )

) Metanomics GmbH ( Germany )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ( USA )

) Bruker Corporation ( USA )

) Chenomx, Inc. ( Canada )

) Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc. ( Japan )

) LECO Corporation ( USA )

) Metabolon, Inc. ( USA )

) Shimadzu Corporation ( Japan )

) SiDMAP, LLC ( USA )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. ( USA )

) Waters Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Metabolomics



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Metabolomics - The Current Spotlight of "Omics" Toolbox

Application Areas

Metabolomics in Cancer Detection

Growth Drivers

Market Barriers & Challenges

Metabolomics: A Regional Perspective

US and Europe Spearhead the Global Metabolomics Market

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Metabolomics Market

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sectors Drive Metabolomics Research

Demand for Data Analysis Tools and Software on Rise

Bioinformatics-based Metabolomics Applications Poised to Grow

List of Select Metabolomic Analysis Software

Metabolomics in Forensics and PMI Analysis

Metabolomics Research Provides New Tools to Understand Human Health

Techniques to Examine Metabolites

Understanding Human Health and Predicting Disease Risk

Causality Assessment

NMR-based Metabolomics Screens Desirable LAB Strain with Specific Fermentation Characteristics

NMR-based Metabolomics

Metabolomics Laboratory Management Systems (LIMS): Growing in Significance

Synopsis of Select Metabolomic Databases

Some Examples of Metabolomics LIMS

Targeted Metabolomics in Newborn Screening: An Area of Success

Lack of Standardization - A Prime Concern



3. AN INSIGHT INTO METABOLOMICS APPLICATIONS

Metabolomics Gain Rapid Foothold in Drug Discovery and Toxicology Testing

Metabolomic Research - A Prospective Tool to Validate Potential Targets

Metabolite Profiling for Biomarker Discovery Gaining Prominence

Oncology - A Key Focus Area for Metabolomics-Based Biomarker Discovery

Role of Metabolomics in Personalized Medicine

Food & Nutrition Looks Up to Metabolomics

Food Safety Testing: A Statistical Snapshot

Metabolomic Profiling in Food Safety Testing: An Opportunity to Tap

Global Food Safety Concerns: A Review

Biotechnology and Bioinformatics - The Backbone of New Testing Technologies

Plants and Agriculture: Metabolomics to Play a Vital Role

Metabolites Present in Select Agricultural Crops

Metabolomics Research on Tomato and Potato Crops

Metabolomics for Environmental Sciences

Nutrigenomics to Benefit from Metabolomics Approach



4. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Dominates the Market

Major Trends in Gas Chromatography: A Quick Review

Advances in GC Technology

Hyphenated Technologies: Order of the Day

Liquid Chromatography Gains Space in Metabolomics Analysis

MS Systems with UHPLC: A Novel Fusion

HILIC Systems Soaring in Popularity

Capillary Electrophoresis Gains Prominence



5. AN INSIGHT INTO SELECT SEPARATION AND DETECTION TECHNOLOGIES

A Primer

Separation and Detection Techniques: A Review

Separation Techniques

Gas chromatography (GC)

Capillary Electrophoresis (CE)

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

Ultra Performance Liquid Chromatography (UPLC)

Detection Techniques

Mass Spectrometry (MS)

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy (NMR)

Surface-based Mass Analysis

Common and Prospective Technologies in Metabolite Profiling



6. METABOLOMICS - AN OVERVIEW

Introduction

Systems Biology Framework

Metabolome

Metabolites

Evolution of Metabolomics over the Years

Metabolomics Vs. Metabonomics

Analytical Methods

Key Application Areas

Toxicity Assessment/Toxicology

Functional Genomics

Nutrigenomics

Conceptual Approaches in Metabolomics

Target Analysis

Metabolite Profiling

Metabolomics

Metabolic Fingerprinting

Technological Advancements in Metabolomics

Metabolomics as Systems Biology Tool

Metabolomics: A Link between Genetics and Ecology

Limitations

An Overview of Metabolomics Research

Adoption of Metabolomics Research by Type of Entity

Implementation of Metabolomics Research by Nature of Study

Implementation of Metabolomics Research by Type of Laboratory

Key Issues Associated with Metabolomics Study



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

A Highly Consolidated Market



7.1 Focus on Select Players



7.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Bruker Unveils B.I.QUANT-PS

Thermo Scientific Introduces Thermo Scientific Compound Discoverer 3.0

Metabolon Introduces Meta UDx Test

HMT Publishes Diagnostic Plasma Metabolite Biomarker for MDD

Bruker Launches New Mass Spectrometry Solutions

Thermo Scientific Unveils Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Fusion Lumos Tribrid Mass Spectrometer

Thermo Fisher and BIOCRATES Introduce Metabolome Analysis Kit

SCIEX Unveils Biotransform Solution



7.3 Recent Industry Activity

Thermo Fisher Opens U.S. Precision Medicine Science Center

Metabolon Bags Contract for Metabolomic Profiling from US Veterans Administration

Metabolon and Dian Diagnostics Achieve Validation for Metabolon's Proprietary Metabolomics Platform

SCIEX and IROA Sign Co-Marketing Agreement

BIOCRATES Takes Over Metanomics Health

Agilent Acquires Luxcel Biosciences

Metabolon Takes Over Metabolomic Discoveries

Metabolon and ADLQ to Establish Metabolomics Lab in Qatar

Metabolon Enters into Joint Laboratory Licensing Agreement with Dian

Metabolon and InnVentis Enter into Agreement for Chronic Inflammatory Diseases



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



10. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 29 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 30)

The United States (20)

(20) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (5)

(5) Germany (1)

(1) Spain (1)

(1) Rest of Europe (3)

