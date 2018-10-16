Global Metabolomics Market 2016-2024: Annual Estimates and Forecasts - The Current Spotlight of "Omics" Toolbox
The "Metabolomics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Metabolomics in US$ Million.
The Gobal market is analyzed by the following Applications/Technologies:
- Bioinformatics Tools in Metabolomic Research
- Bioanalytical Instruments & Equipment
- Metabolomics Applications
The report profiles 29 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AB SCIEX (USA)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Biocrates Life Sciences AG (Austria)
- Metanomics GmbH (Germany)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- Bruker Corporation (USA)
- Chenomx, Inc. (Canada)
- Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc. (Japan)
- LECO Corporation (USA)
- Metabolon, Inc. (USA)
- Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
- SiDMAP, LLC (USA)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
- Waters Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Metabolomics
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Metabolomics - The Current Spotlight of "Omics" Toolbox
Application Areas
Metabolomics in Cancer Detection
Growth Drivers
Market Barriers & Challenges
Metabolomics: A Regional Perspective
US and Europe Spearhead the Global Metabolomics Market
Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Metabolomics Market
Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sectors Drive Metabolomics Research
Demand for Data Analysis Tools and Software on Rise
Bioinformatics-based Metabolomics Applications Poised to Grow
List of Select Metabolomic Analysis Software
Metabolomics in Forensics and PMI Analysis
Metabolomics Research Provides New Tools to Understand Human Health
Techniques to Examine Metabolites
Understanding Human Health and Predicting Disease Risk
Causality Assessment
NMR-based Metabolomics Screens Desirable LAB Strain with Specific Fermentation Characteristics
NMR-based Metabolomics
Metabolomics Laboratory Management Systems (LIMS): Growing in Significance
Synopsis of Select Metabolomic Databases
Some Examples of Metabolomics LIMS
Targeted Metabolomics in Newborn Screening: An Area of Success
Lack of Standardization - A Prime Concern
3. AN INSIGHT INTO METABOLOMICS APPLICATIONS
Metabolomics Gain Rapid Foothold in Drug Discovery and Toxicology Testing
Metabolomic Research - A Prospective Tool to Validate Potential Targets
Metabolite Profiling for Biomarker Discovery Gaining Prominence
Oncology - A Key Focus Area for Metabolomics-Based Biomarker Discovery
Role of Metabolomics in Personalized Medicine
Food & Nutrition Looks Up to Metabolomics
Food Safety Testing: A Statistical Snapshot
Metabolomic Profiling in Food Safety Testing: An Opportunity to Tap
Global Food Safety Concerns: A Review
Biotechnology and Bioinformatics - The Backbone of New Testing Technologies
Plants and Agriculture: Metabolomics to Play a Vital Role
Metabolites Present in Select Agricultural Crops
Metabolomics Research on Tomato and Potato Crops
Metabolomics for Environmental Sciences
Nutrigenomics to Benefit from Metabolomics Approach
4. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS & DRIVERS
High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Dominates the Market
Major Trends in Gas Chromatography: A Quick Review
Advances in GC Technology
Hyphenated Technologies: Order of the Day
Liquid Chromatography Gains Space in Metabolomics Analysis
MS Systems with UHPLC: A Novel Fusion
HILIC Systems Soaring in Popularity
Capillary Electrophoresis Gains Prominence
5. AN INSIGHT INTO SELECT SEPARATION AND DETECTION TECHNOLOGIES
A Primer
Separation and Detection Techniques: A Review
Separation Techniques
Gas chromatography (GC)
Capillary Electrophoresis (CE)
High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)
Ultra Performance Liquid Chromatography (UPLC)
Detection Techniques
Mass Spectrometry (MS)
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy (NMR)
Surface-based Mass Analysis
Common and Prospective Technologies in Metabolite Profiling
6. METABOLOMICS - AN OVERVIEW
Introduction
Systems Biology Framework
Metabolome
Metabolites
Evolution of Metabolomics over the Years
Metabolomics Vs. Metabonomics
Analytical Methods
Key Application Areas
Toxicity Assessment/Toxicology
Functional Genomics
Nutrigenomics
Conceptual Approaches in Metabolomics
Target Analysis
Metabolite Profiling
Metabolomics
Metabolic Fingerprinting
Technological Advancements in Metabolomics
Metabolomics as Systems Biology Tool
Metabolomics: A Link between Genetics and Ecology
Limitations
An Overview of Metabolomics Research
Adoption of Metabolomics Research by Type of Entity
Implementation of Metabolomics Research by Nature of Study
Implementation of Metabolomics Research by Type of Laboratory
Key Issues Associated with Metabolomics Study
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
A Highly Consolidated Market
7.1 Focus on Select Players
7.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
Bruker Unveils B.I.QUANT-PS
Thermo Scientific Introduces Thermo Scientific Compound Discoverer 3.0
Metabolon Introduces Meta UDx Test
HMT Publishes Diagnostic Plasma Metabolite Biomarker for MDD
Bruker Launches New Mass Spectrometry Solutions
Thermo Scientific Unveils Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Fusion Lumos Tribrid Mass Spectrometer
Thermo Fisher and BIOCRATES Introduce Metabolome Analysis Kit
SCIEX Unveils Biotransform Solution
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
Thermo Fisher Opens U.S. Precision Medicine Science Center
Metabolon Bags Contract for Metabolomic Profiling from US Veterans Administration
Metabolon and Dian Diagnostics Achieve Validation for Metabolon's Proprietary Metabolomics Platform
SCIEX and IROA Sign Co-Marketing Agreement
BIOCRATES Takes Over Metanomics Health
Agilent Acquires Luxcel Biosciences
Metabolon Takes Over Metabolomic Discoveries
Metabolon and ADLQ to Establish Metabolomics Lab in Qatar
Metabolon Enters into Joint Laboratory Licensing Agreement with Dian
Metabolon and InnVentis Enter into Agreement for Chronic Inflammatory Diseases
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
10. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 29 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 30)
- The United States (20)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (5)
- Germany (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
