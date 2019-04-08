Global Metabolomics Technologies and Markets, 2016-2018 & 2018-2019 & 2023 by Product, Indication, Application & Geography
Apr 08, 2019, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metabolomics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report explores present and future strategies regarding metabolomics by understanding current market adoption and analyzing drivers in terms of scope (i.e., more applications) and maturity in terms of user adoption, collaboration with regulators and the emergence of standards.
This report highlights the main segments in the metabolomics market: assays, technological platforms required for metabolomic research, bioinformatic solutions essential for data processing and analysis, and the main applications of the metabolomic approach in different areas of industry. It discusses its major players and current and future trends and influences. Drivers and challenges in each subsegment of this industry are described in detail, including forecasts for the next five years.
This report also analyzes key marketed products, recent product launches and the regulatory landscape across different demographics. An overview is provided of the demographics of key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Potential growth at regional and country levels is also covered. The strategies of global companies engaged in the metabolomic space and profiles of top companies are covered.
The main objective is to update market trends, market estimates, product offerings and technological advancements that occurred after that date and assess its growth potential over the five-year period from 2018 to 2023.
The following are the key market estimation updates included in the current update version:
- Analytical techniques have been divided into separation and detection techniques, with market estimates and forecasts provided at global and regional levels.
- Separation techniques have been divided into liquid chromatography (specifically, high-performance liquid chromatography and ultra-performance liquid chromatography), gas chromatography and capillary electrophoresis. Market estimates at subsegment levels and regional levels are provided for all major segments mentioned above.
- Detection techniques have been divided into mass spectrometry, multivariate analysis and spectroscopy techniques (which include nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy). Market estimates at subsegment levels and regional levels have been provided for all major segments mentioned above.
- The estimates provided for the assays and bioinformatics segments have been updated to reflect current market trends. Additionally, market estimates and forecasts at global and regional levels are also included.
- The current version of the report provides additional information regarding major application segments of metabolomics. On the basis of application areas, market estimates and forecasts are provided for biomarker discovery, drug discovery, toxicology testing, nutrigenomics, functional genomics and other applications at global and regional levels.
- New segments have been added to analyze the global metabolomics market on the basis of major indication areas. Additionally, on the basis of indication, estimates and forecasts are provided for cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, inborn errors of metabolism and others at global and regional levels in the current version.
- In addition, a regional analysis has been provided for the global metabolomics market. In quantitative terms, additional market estimates and forecasts are provided for all products, application and indication segments at regional levels.
Report Includes:
- 86 data tables and 16 additional tables
- Brief overview and industry analysis of the global markets for metabolomics technologies
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Assessment of the key marketed products and recent product launches, regulatory landscape across different demographics covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East
- Examination of the main structure of the metabolomics market by segments, key application areas, and market participants
- Market dynamics and estimated data regarding metabolomics by technological platforms (analytical instruments), detection techniques, separation techniques, assays, disease indication types, applications and geographical regions
- Identification of leading biotechnology companies poised to introduce products during the forecast period, and their impact on the face of the competitive environment
- Detailed profiles of the leading companies in the metabolomics market, including LECO Corp., Metabolon Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology and Information Sources
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview of Metabolomics
- Introduction
- Metabolites
- Metabolomics
- Metabolomic History
- Metabolic Pathways
- Metabolomes
- Large Bowel Microflora
- Urine Metabolome
- Food Metabolome
- Lipidomes and Lipidomics
- Fluxomics
- Metabolomic Process Steps
- Sample Preparation
- Extraction
- Derivatization
- Separation and Detection
- Data Analysis
- Metabolomic Technology
- Targeted and Untargeted Approaches
- Applications
Chapter 4 Metabolomics Market Dynamics
- Metabolomics Market Drivers
- Increasing Investment in Metabolomic Research
- Increase in Demand for Personalized Medicine
- Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biotech R&D Spending
- Technological Advancements
- Increasing Use of Metabolomics in Toxicology Testing
- Market Restraints
- Complexity Associated with Data Examination and Processing
- High Cost of Tools and Instruments
- Key Market Opportunities
- Rapid Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets
- Key Challenges
- Complexity and Diversity of Biological Samples
- Dearth of Skilled Researchers
- Industry Insights
- Market Trends
Chapter 5 Global Metabolomics Market Breakdown by Product
- Introduction
- Market Breakdown
- Separation Techniques
- Detection Techniques
- Assays
- Bioinformatics and Systems Biology Tools
Chapter 6 Global Metabolomics Market Breakdown by Indication
- Introduction
- Market Breakdown
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Neurological Disorders
- Inborn Errors of Metabolism
Chapter 7 Global Metabolomics Market Breakdown by Application
- Introduction
- Biomarker Discovery
- Drug Discovery
- Toxicology Testing
- Nutrigenomics
- Functional Genomics
Chapter 8 Global Metabolomics Market Breakdown by Geography
- Introduction
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis
- Market Overview
- Metabolomics Market Share Analysis
- Product Portfolio Assessment
- Competitive Situations and Trends
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Abcam Plc
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- BG Medicine Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Biocrates Ag
- Biovision Inc.
- Bruker Corp.
- Calithera Biosciences Inc.
- Chenomx
- Citoxlab
- Cleveland Heartlab Inc.
- Cyprotex Plc (Part Of Evotec)
- Danaher Corp.
- Drumetix Laboratories Llc
- Exalenz Bioscience Ltd.
- Genomind, Inc.
- Gerstel Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Hepatochem
- Human Metabolome Technologies America Inc.
- Leco Corp.
- Luminex Corp.
- Merck Kgaa
- Metabolomic Diagnostics
- Metabolomic Technologies Inc.
- Metabolomx
- Metabolon Inc.
- One Way Liver Genomics, S.L
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Promega Corp.
- Qiagen Gmbh
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Stemina Biomarker Discovery Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- TSI Inc.
- Waters Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7igt9q
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article