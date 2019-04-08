Global Metabolomics Technologies and Markets, 2016-2018 & 2018-2019 & 2023 by Product, Indication, Application & Geography

DUBLIN, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metabolomics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report explores present and future strategies regarding metabolomics by understanding current market adoption and analyzing drivers in terms of scope (i.e., more applications) and maturity in terms of user adoption, collaboration with regulators and the emergence of standards.



This report highlights the main segments in the metabolomics market: assays, technological platforms required for metabolomic research, bioinformatic solutions essential for data processing and analysis, and the main applications of the metabolomic approach in different areas of industry. It discusses its major players and current and future trends and influences. Drivers and challenges in each subsegment of this industry are described in detail, including forecasts for the next five years.



This report also analyzes key marketed products, recent product launches and the regulatory landscape across different demographics. An overview is provided of the demographics of key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Potential growth at regional and country levels is also covered. The strategies of global companies engaged in the metabolomic space and profiles of top companies are covered.



The main objective is to update market trends, market estimates, product offerings and technological advancements that occurred after that date and assess its growth potential over the five-year period from 2018 to 2023.

The following are the key market estimation updates included in the current update version:

Analytical techniques have been divided into separation and detection techniques, with market estimates and forecasts provided at global and regional levels.

Separation techniques have been divided into liquid chromatography (specifically, high-performance liquid chromatography and ultra-performance liquid chromatography), gas chromatography and capillary electrophoresis. Market estimates at subsegment levels and regional levels are provided for all major segments mentioned above.

Detection techniques have been divided into mass spectrometry, multivariate analysis and spectroscopy techniques (which include nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy). Market estimates at subsegment levels and regional levels have been provided for all major segments mentioned above.

The estimates provided for the assays and bioinformatics segments have been updated to reflect current market trends. Additionally, market estimates and forecasts at global and regional levels are also included.

The current version of the report provides additional information regarding major application segments of metabolomics. On the basis of application areas, market estimates and forecasts are provided for biomarker discovery, drug discovery, toxicology testing, nutrigenomics, functional genomics and other applications at global and regional levels.

New segments have been added to analyze the global metabolomics market on the basis of major indication areas. Additionally, on the basis of indication, estimates and forecasts are provided for cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, inborn errors of metabolism and others at global and regional levels in the current version.

In addition, a regional analysis has been provided for the global metabolomics market. In quantitative terms, additional market estimates and forecasts are provided for all products, application and indication segments at regional levels.

Report Includes:

86 data tables and 16 additional tables

Brief overview and industry analysis of the global markets for metabolomics technologies

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Assessment of the key marketed products and recent product launches, regulatory landscape across different demographics covering North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America and the Middle East

, , , and the Examination of the main structure of the metabolomics market by segments, key application areas, and market participants

Market dynamics and estimated data regarding metabolomics by technological platforms (analytical instruments), detection techniques, separation techniques, assays, disease indication types, applications and geographical regions

Identification of leading biotechnology companies poised to introduce products during the forecast period, and their impact on the face of the competitive environment

Detailed profiles of the leading companies in the metabolomics market, including LECO Corp., Metabolon Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.

