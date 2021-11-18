Global Metabolomics Technologies and Markets, 2019-2020 & 2021-2026 Featuring Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad, Danaher Corp., Merck KGaA, Promega Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Nov 18, 2021, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metabolomics: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global metabolomics market should reach $22.7 billion by 2026 from $12.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
- The separation techniques segment of the global metabolomics market is expected to grow from $5.1 billion in 2021 to $8.7 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.3% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
- The detection techniques segment of the global metabolomics market is expected to grow from $4.0 billion in 2021 to $7.1 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
Report Scope
This report examines the current and forecasted market potential for metabolomics. It offers a detailed analysis of the market background, technological advancement, competitive environment, drivers and restraints, and market growth trends. This report includes market projections through 2026, detailing the market share for metabolomics based on product, indication and application type.
Metabolomics studies focus on metabolite perturbations induced by infection and diseases. As direct signatures of disease onset and infection, metabolites can help researchers quickly determine pathogenesis, potential therapeutic targets, and cell or tissue damage.
They can also be used as biomarkers to monitor disease progression. At present, metabolomics, including amino acid metabolism, glucose metabolism, lipid metabolism, purine and pyrimidine metabolism, and so on, have been widely applied in the COVID-19 pandemic.
A shortage of qualified technicians, the high cost of instruments and tools, and the complexity affiliated with metabolomic data examination and processing pose threats to market growth.
Due to the increasing need for accurate diagnosis of diseases, rising demand for personalized medicine, increasing pharmaceutical and biotech research and development, and the availability of government and private funding, metabolomics is carving a greater presence in medicine and healthcare.
Since it is non-invasive in nature and closely linked to the phenotype, metabolomics is an ideal tool for use in agricultural industries, pharmaceuticals and preventive healthcare. A rise in the number of clinical trials, awareness about nutritional products, toxicological testing data, and rapid growth of metabolomics data analysis software and solutions are expected to propel the growth of this market.
High growth in this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing usage of different bioinformatics platforms in several metabolomic applications such as drug discovery and development and the benefit of smooth technological workflow with the reliable, precise and transparent data processing benefits gained from it.
In addition, the easy availability of technologically advanced products and significant investments in metabolomic-based research in personalized medicine, drug discovery studies and cancer therapeutics will also drive the North American market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific's high growth rate is attributed to the high prevalence of cancer, unmet healthcare needs, high investments in metabolomics-based research, and growing R&D funding for cancer drug discovery and personalized medicine opportunities.
The Report Includes
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Assessment of the key marketed products and recent product launches, the regulatory landscape across different demographics covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East
- Coverage of history and pathways of metabolomics, information on metabolomes and their sources like large bowel microflora, urine metabolome, food metabolome and comparison between lipidomes and lipidomics
- Highlights of the market potential for metabolomics market by product, indication, application, and region; assessment of investment in metabolomics research and spending in pharmaceutical and biotech R&D
- Information on targeted and untargeted approaches for metabolomic technology and complexity associated with data examination and processing
- Identification of leading biotechnology companies poised to introduce products during the forecast period, and their impact on the face of the competitive environment
- Detailed profiles of the leading companies in the metabolomics market, including Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad, Danaher Corp., Merck KGaA, Promega Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview of Metabolomics
- Introduction
- Metabolites
- Metabolomics
- Metabolomic History
- Metabolic Pathways
- Metabolomes
- Large Bowel Microflora
- Urine Metabolome
- Food Metabolome
- Lipidomes and Lipidomics
- Fluxomics
- Metabolomic Process Steps
- Sample Preparation
- Extraction
- Derivatization
- Separation and Detection
- Data Analysis
- Metabolomic Technology
- Targeted and Untargeted Approaches
- Applications
Chapter 4 Metabolomics: Pipeline Analysis
- Overview
Chapter 5 Metabolomics: Market Dynamics
- Metabolomics Market Drivers
- Increasing Investment in Metabolomic Research
- Increase in Demand for Personalized Medicine
- Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biotech R&D Spending
- Technological Advancements
- Increasing Use of Metabolomics in Toxicology Testing
- Market Restraints
- Complexity Associated with Data Examination and Processing
- High Cost of Tools and Instruments
- Dearth of Skilled Researchers
- Industry Insights
- Market Trends
Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Introduction
- Outbreak
- Impact of COVID-19 on Metabolomics
Chapter 7 Global Metabolomics Market Breakdown by Product
- Introduction
- Separation Techniques
- Chromatography
- Detection Techniques
- Mass Spectrometry
- Spectroscopy
- Assays
- Bioinformatics and Systems Biology Tools
Chapter 8 Global Metabolomics Market Breakdown by Indication
- Introduction
- Market Breakdown
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Neurological Disorders
- Inborn Errors of Metabolism
Chapter 9 Global Metabolomics Market Breakdown by Application
- Introduction
- Biomarker Discovery
- Drug Discovery
- Toxicology Testing
- Nutrigenomics
- Functional Genomics
Chapter 10 Global Metabolomics Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
- Global Company Share Analysis
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Collaborations, Product Launches, and Partnerships
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Biocrates Life Sciences Ag
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Biovision Inc.
- Bruker Corp.
- Chenomx
- Danaher Corp.
- Drumetix Laboratories Llc
- Gerstel Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Human Metabolome Technologies America Inc.
- Leco Corp.
- Merck Kgaa
- Metabolomic Diagnostics
- Metabolomic Technologies Inc.
- Metabolon Inc.
- One Way Liver Genomics S.L.
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Promega Corp.
- Qiagen N.V.
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Stemina Biomarker Discovery Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rhlumn
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article