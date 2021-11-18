Global Metabolomics Technologies and Markets, 2019-2020 & 2021-2026 Featuring Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad, Danaher Corp., Merck KGaA, Promega Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metabolomics: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metabolomics market should reach $22.7 billion by 2026 from $12.7 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The separation techniques segment of the global metabolomics market is expected to grow from $5.1 billion in 2021 to $8.7 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.3% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The detection techniques segment of the global metabolomics market is expected to grow from $4.0 billion in 2021 to $7.1 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

Report Scope

This report examines the current and forecasted market potential for metabolomics. It offers a detailed analysis of the market background, technological advancement, competitive environment, drivers and restraints, and market growth trends. This report includes market projections through 2026, detailing the market share for metabolomics based on product, indication and application type.

Metabolomics studies focus on metabolite perturbations induced by infection and diseases. As direct signatures of disease onset and infection, metabolites can help researchers quickly determine pathogenesis, potential therapeutic targets, and cell or tissue damage.

They can also be used as biomarkers to monitor disease progression. At present, metabolomics, including amino acid metabolism, glucose metabolism, lipid metabolism, purine and pyrimidine metabolism, and so on, have been widely applied in the COVID-19 pandemic.

A shortage of qualified technicians, the high cost of instruments and tools, and the complexity affiliated with metabolomic data examination and processing pose threats to market growth.

Due to the increasing need for accurate diagnosis of diseases, rising demand for personalized medicine, increasing pharmaceutical and biotech research and development, and the availability of government and private funding, metabolomics is carving a greater presence in medicine and healthcare.

Since it is non-invasive in nature and closely linked to the phenotype, metabolomics is an ideal tool for use in agricultural industries, pharmaceuticals and preventive healthcare. A rise in the number of clinical trials, awareness about nutritional products, toxicological testing data, and rapid growth of metabolomics data analysis software and solutions are expected to propel the growth of this market.

High growth in this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing usage of different bioinformatics platforms in several metabolomic applications such as drug discovery and development and the benefit of smooth technological workflow with the reliable, precise and transparent data processing benefits gained from it.

In addition, the easy availability of technologically advanced products and significant investments in metabolomic-based research in personalized medicine, drug discovery studies and cancer therapeutics will also drive the North American market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific's high growth rate is attributed to the high prevalence of cancer, unmet healthcare needs, high investments in metabolomics-based research, and growing R&D funding for cancer drug discovery and personalized medicine opportunities.

The Report Includes

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Assessment of the key marketed products and recent product launches, the regulatory landscape across different demographics covering North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America and the Middle East

, , , and the Coverage of history and pathways of metabolomics, information on metabolomes and their sources like large bowel microflora, urine metabolome, food metabolome and comparison between lipidomes and lipidomics

Highlights of the market potential for metabolomics market by product, indication, application, and region; assessment of investment in metabolomics research and spending in pharmaceutical and biotech R&D

Information on targeted and untargeted approaches for metabolomic technology and complexity associated with data examination and processing

Identification of leading biotechnology companies poised to introduce products during the forecast period, and their impact on the face of the competitive environment

Detailed profiles of the leading companies in the metabolomics market, including Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad, Danaher Corp., Merck KGaA, Promega Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview of Metabolomics

Introduction

Metabolites

Metabolomics

Metabolomic History

Metabolic Pathways

Metabolomes

Large Bowel Microflora

Urine Metabolome

Food Metabolome

Lipidomes and Lipidomics

Fluxomics

Metabolomic Process Steps

Sample Preparation

Extraction

Derivatization

Separation and Detection

Data Analysis

Metabolomic Technology

Targeted and Untargeted Approaches

Applications

Chapter 4 Metabolomics: Pipeline Analysis

Overview

Chapter 5 Metabolomics: Market Dynamics

Metabolomics Market Drivers

Increasing Investment in Metabolomic Research

Increase in Demand for Personalized Medicine

Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biotech R&D Spending

Technological Advancements

Increasing Use of Metabolomics in Toxicology Testing

Market Restraints

Complexity Associated with Data Examination and Processing

High Cost of Tools and Instruments

Dearth of Skilled Researchers

Industry Insights

Market Trends

Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Outbreak

Impact of COVID-19 on Metabolomics

Chapter 7 Global Metabolomics Market Breakdown by Product

Introduction

Separation Techniques

Chromatography

Detection Techniques

Mass Spectrometry

Spectroscopy

Assays

Bioinformatics and Systems Biology Tools

Chapter 8 Global Metabolomics Market Breakdown by Indication

Introduction

Market Breakdown

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Chapter 9 Global Metabolomics Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Biomarker Discovery

Drug Discovery

Toxicology Testing

Nutrigenomics

Functional Genomics

Chapter 10 Global Metabolomics Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Collaborations, Product Launches, and Partnerships

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Biocrates Life Sciences Ag

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biovision Inc.

Bruker Corp.

Chenomx

Danaher Corp.

Drumetix Laboratories Llc

Gerstel Gmbh & Co. Kg

Human Metabolome Technologies America Inc.

Leco Corp.

Merck Kgaa

Metabolomic Diagnostics

Metabolomic Technologies Inc.

Metabolon Inc.

One Way Liver Genomics S.L.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Promega Corp.

Qiagen N.V.

Shimadzu Corp.

Stemina Biomarker Discovery Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rhlumn

