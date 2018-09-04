Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 21.36% - Rise in R&D Activities / Shift in Preference for Vertical Integration / Increase in Strategic Alliances

DUBLIN, Sept 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal additive manufacturing market to grow at a CAGR of 21.36% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in demand from the automobile industry. The short lead times, access to new materials, and customizable finishes have encouraged automobile manufacturers to integrate 3D printing process in their production process.

One trend in the market is rise in R&D activities. The increase in innovation and product developments in metal additive manufacturing is expected to foster the demand during the forecast period. Vendors such as EOS, ExOne, and GENERAL ELECTRIC have increased their R&D activities to produce metal additive manufacturing systems.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of skilled manpower. The use of metal additive manufacturing technology requires trained and skilled professionals for its effective operations. Metal additive manufacturing skills in machine making, CAD design, operation and maintenance, and raw material management require qualified employers and AM-specific skills.

Market trends

Rise in R&D activities

Shift in preference for vertical integration

Increase in strategic alliances

Key vendors

EOS

ExOne

GE

Renishaw

SLM Solutions

Stratasys

Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary







Part 02: Scope Of The Report







Part 03: Research Methodology







Part 04: Market Landscape







Part 05: Market Sizing







Part 06: Five Forces Analysis







Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application







Part 08: Customer Landscape







Part 09: Regional Landscape







Part 10: Decision Framework







Part 11: Drivers And Challenges







Part 12: Market Trends







Part 13: Vendor Landscape







Part 14: Vendor Analysis







Part 15: Appendix







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kh8n4v/global_metal?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

