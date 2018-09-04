Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 21.36% - Rise in R&D Activities / Shift in Preference for Vertical Integration / Increase in Strategic Alliances
The "Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global metal additive manufacturing market to grow at a CAGR of 21.36% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in demand from the automobile industry. The short lead times, access to new materials, and customizable finishes have encouraged automobile manufacturers to integrate 3D printing process in their production process.
One trend in the market is rise in R&D activities. The increase in innovation and product developments in metal additive manufacturing is expected to foster the demand during the forecast period. Vendors such as EOS, ExOne, and GENERAL ELECTRIC have increased their R&D activities to produce metal additive manufacturing systems.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of skilled manpower. The use of metal additive manufacturing technology requires trained and skilled professionals for its effective operations. Metal additive manufacturing skills in machine making, CAD design, operation and maintenance, and raw material management require qualified employers and AM-specific skills.
Market trends
- Rise in R&D activities
- Shift in preference for vertical integration
- Increase in strategic alliances
Key vendors
- EOS
- ExOne
- GE
- Renishaw
- SLM Solutions
- Stratasys
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
